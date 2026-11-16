How IsraAid’s work on Lesbos led to its newest priorities: a Middle East forum, East African hunger

Israeli humanitarian relief group honors Ed and Barbara Shapiro as it marks a quarter-century of responding to crises around the world and at home

Marking its 25th anniversary, the Israeli humanitarian relief organization IsraAid highlighted two of its emerging priorities at its midtown Manhattan gala on Sunday evening: developing a Middle East aid network and combating hunger in East Africa, both of which can be traced directly back to the group’s work with refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Some 300 people attended the gala dinner at Lavan Midtown, which honored supporters Ed and Barbara Shapiro and raised some $2.5 million for the group, both through gifts made ahead of the event and during it, IsraAid told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Under the banner of “Together,” current and, IsraAid hopes, future supporters heard about the Israel-based organization’s 25 years of activities, sending teams to natural and man-made disaster zones in 70 countries around the world — Ukraine, Afghanistan, Nepal, Kenya — and then, in 2023, dispatching them at home for the first time in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

CEO Yotam Polizer stressed that the organization does not only respond to immediate crises, but stays for months or years after, “not just to recover what was lost, but to build a stronger future,” a concept known as post-traumatic growth.

As guests sipped surprisingly spicy margaritas and nibbled pescatarian fare, representatives of the organization discussed its two new central initiatives and their origins on Lesbos.

In 2015, IsraAid was one of many organizations operating on the small Greek island as hundreds of thousands of refugees, fleeing internecine conflict, made the perilous journey to European shores on sometimes deadly rafts and rusty boats. It was there that the organization began working with several other Middle East-based humanitarian groups, including some based in countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations, particularly Syria and Lebanon, as well as those with which its ties are strained, such as Jordan.

“When the refugee crisis exploded in 2015, and more than a million people fled conflict in places like Syria and Iraq, we, the Israeli team, stood on the beaches of Lesbos, Greece, pulling people to safety. And then we stayed, supporting refugee communities in Greece and Germany for years afterward,” Polizer said. “That might not seem so easy for an Israeli organization. But to us, it wasn’t a question. For the first time, Israelis started looking toward our own neighborhood to see where our expertise and, yes, our Israeli identity could be an added value to solving the Middle East’s gravest humanitarian challenges.”

Those relationships would later prove critical when IsraAid began operating in Gaza in 2024 and then in Lebanon and Syria. The organization is now working to build a Middle East forum of humanitarian aid groups. In light of the geopolitics at play, this is a delicate balancing act, according to both IsraAid and the groups with which it is partnering. On the one hand, the groups are openly working together in the field, and yet they are acutely aware that too much exposure could force them to curtail their collaboration.

Indeed, representatives of several of these groups — from Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon (where it is technically illegal to speak with an Israeli) — attended the gala event, though they asked for their names and their organizations’ names to not be published as to not jeopardize their work.

A representative from one such group told eJP on the sidelines of the event that the partnership with IsraAid was built slowly, based on trust and mutual respect, and that the “sensitive politics” did not hinder their work in the field, even as it prevented more open, public cooperation. He expressed hope that this could change if Israel had a new government in place that could engage with his country in a friendlier way.

In large part because of these partnerships, IsraAid was able to launch its work in the Gaza Strip, helping deliver aid and services to displaced civilians in cooperation with Israeli military authorities.

IsraAid’s new Middle East initiatives are being spearheaded by Dr. Yasmeen Abu Fraiha, a Bedouin Israeli physician, who spoke at the gala about her experiences working in Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center on the morning of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, seeing medical professionals of all religions, political affiliations and backgrounds treating equally diverse patients.

“This is when it hit me. The real divide here is not between Arabs and Jews, or between Palestinians and Israelis. The actual divide is between those who believe that violence is the answer to this conflict and those who believe in saving lives, in humanity, in empathy, in compassion,” she said. “The divide is between those who believe it is OK to kill people for a higher purpose and those who believe that every human life is sacred.”

Another consequential offshoot of IsraAid’s mission in Lesbos was its partnership with the Shapiros, who joined Polizer on a visit to the Greek island and who were honored at the event with the group’s Humanitarian Award.

“We heard about this Israeli humanitarian organization, and I will admit, it was strange to me at the time — Why? What’s the connection? Are these Israelis just being opportunistic? But I’ll never forget… standing on the shore and hearing the stories about the Syrian refugees [arriving]. They don’t land speaking Greek. They speak Arabic,” Shapiro told eJP, speaking on the sidelines of the event. So there were Arabic-speaking Israeli IsraAid workers “welcoming these families as they came across the shore and speaking their language — that was just amazing.”

That initial connection sparked a more than decade-long relationship between the Boston-based family, whose foundation is primarily focused on refugees, and IsraAid, which has also included supporting IsraAid’s work in Moldova in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work in Israel and Gaza post-Oct. 7.

This included a multinational effort earlier in the war to evacuate Palestinian children with cancer out of Gaza, transporting them across Israel and to Jordan. In the Shapiros’ acceptance speech, Ed noted that President Donald Trump hailed that evacuation program during a recent meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

As the war pressed on, and the humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsened, Shapiro said they wanted to find a way to help alleviate hunger, offering to bring in a partner of theirs, the Rhode Island-based nonprofit Edesia Nutrition, which manufactures a specialty high-calorie peanut butter-based food supplement, known as Plumpy’Nut, which can be used to stave off hunger.

Shapiro said that traditional methods of distributing such aid through the United Nations were failing for a variety of reasons, including unrelenting bureaucracies.

“Edesia has been talking to us for a decade about the very rigid U.N. system to get therapeutic aid that is very precise — if the measurement on their biceps is a millimeter too big, nope, you don’t qualify. No gray areas and no prevention,” he said. Edesia’s founder, Navyn Salem, who splits her time between Rhode Island, New York and Tel Aviv, also attended the gala.

That collaboration in Gaza, in turn, led to the Shapiros’ latest project with IsraAid: a major initiative to combat hunger in Kenya and Uganda.

Through the project, which is supported by the Shapiros and Edesia, Plumpy’Nut packages will be distributed to refugees from across East Africa, with a specific goal of targeting at-risk populations before they begin suffering from malnutrition, rather than providing treatment after the fact, according to IsraAid.

“We worked so well together in Gaza, so we see this opportunity starting in Kenya and Uganda,” Shapiro told eJP. “I tried to get them to focus on one or the other to start, and they said that in this environment, when lives are at stake, we need to do both. So I said, ‘OK, let’s go do something really ambitious.’”

Addressing the gathering, Jemimah Owande, IsraAid’s country director for Kenya, said that the goal of the project is to reach 470,000 children and mothers in the next two years, providing them with food and clean water efficiently — a seemingly simple goal, but one that means that children can go to school and avoid grave illnesses and their mothers can have more time to build a better life for their families.

“Instead of just scrambling to treat malnutrition, we can actually prevent it before it happens,” Owande said. “That is what Ed and Barbara Shapiro, together with our partners from Edesia, have been able to do.”

Asked why they have chosen to support IsraAid, instead of larger, more established international aid organizations, Shapiro said that they are primarily impressed by the Israeli organization’s impact — with its Jewish and Israeli identity only being a bonus.

“”We’ve now had a decade of experience, and it happens that IsraAid is our most effective humanitarian partner,” he said, noting that in the past the couple has supported UNICEF, the International Rescue Committee and Doctors Without Borders. “The fact that there is an Israel-based Jewish organization with our values — I’ll call it a bonus. I wouldn’t support them just because they’re Jewish.”

The gala, which was co-chaired by music industry executive Sheffie Meghji and Deborah Marcus, the head of corporate social responsibility at Skydance, featured attendees from around the world. This included former hostage Keith Siegel, who with his wife, Aviva, has become something of an ambassador to IsraAid, after visiting one of their projects in Africa following his release from captivity.

Also in attendance were: IsraAid’s North America Board Chair Rick Matros; Linda Mirels; Harriet and Leonard Schleifer; Ran Goldstein, CEO of health diplomacy nonprofit Rozana; Rabbi Marc Baker, president and CEO of Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropies; Lisa Eisen, co-president of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies; Jeff Schoenfeld; Dorothy Tananbaum; Izhar Armony; and many others.