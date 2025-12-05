Detroit-based philanthropists Nancy, James Grosfeld donate $8M to renovate JDC’s Israel campus

The funds are being used to overhaul the organization's aging headquarters, which have increasingly been found to be insufficient and even dangerous

The nearly 70-year-old American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee campus in Jerusalem was in such a state of disrepair that a former executive director nearly lost a finger closing a window.

Built in 1956 as Hebrew University’s School of Archeology, JDC acquired the building in 1974. Located in central Jerusalem’s Givat Ram neighborhood, surrounded by Hebrew University, the National Library of Israel, Knesset, Supreme Court and Israel Museum, the campus is affectionately referred to by Israelis as Gi’vat Ha’Joint, the Joint’s Hill in Hebrew.

Every initiative that the 111-year-old organization runs in the 70 countries where it operates emanates from the campus, where nearly 700 employees, representing two-thirds of the JDC’s global staff. When Russia invaded Ukraine and on Oct. 7, leaders assembled at the campus to coordinate a response. But the building was outdated, lacking state-of-the-art technology. There weren’t enough meeting rooms, and it needed improvements to comply with Israel’s disability accessibility laws.

There were discussions within the organization about moving to a new location, but the idea was stifled because the campus was seen as the heart of the JDC, which was originally founded in 1914 to help poor Jewish Jerusalemites. Instead, JDC embarked on a $27.75 million fundraising effort to renovate the headquarters, a lofty goal that has been made more attainable after an $8 million donation from Detroit-based Jewish philanthropists Nancy and James Grosfeld, which was announced on Friday.

“It was time,” David Zackon, JDC’s chief advancement officer, told eJewishPhilanthropy about the building’s renovation. “It was time.”

The nearly completed campus will be renamed the Nancy and James Grosfeld JDC Campus, with a June 2026 ribbon-cutting that will serve as a “a celebration,” Zackon said. “A celebration of [Nancy and James Grosfeld], a celebration of the Joint and a celebration of the partnership.”

The Grosfeld/JDC partnership began over 20 years ago, after Nancy Grosfeld, who has a background in nursing, social work and working with emotionally and developmentally challenged children and youth, was drawn to the JDC’s work serving at-risk elderly, children and youth. In the years since, Grosfeld has served multiple senior roles in the organization, where she is currently a member of the executive committee.

Nancy Grosfeld speaks at an American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee event. (Courtesy)

After serving as chair of the Joint’s Ukraine Emergency Campaign, which launched in 2022 after Russia’s invasion, raising $167 million, and supporting its Israel Emergency Campaign in 2023, which raised $102 million, Grosfeld wanted to do “something more significant with JDC in Israel,” Grosfeld told eJP. Knowing this, JDC’s CEO Ariel Zwang gathered the courage to ask for help saving the campus.

“I had never considered naming the building,” Grosfeld said. “I was thinking of something more in the programmatic area, and I was concerned that my name was not prominent enough or that there were others more deserving of such a naming opportunity.”

Her husband urged her to consider the idea. “He knew how much I cared about JDC and how important the organization was to me,” she said. “After much thought, I realized that this was about my legacy.” She hopes her donation will “inspire others to make major gifts to the JDC, particularly in Israel and the former Soviet Union.”

Her proudest moments with the organization have included serving as chair of JDC’s resource development committee from 2019-2022 and working to support Ukraine. She’s excited to see JDC continue to support Israelis as they rebuild post-Oct. 7, especially in the so-called “Gaza envelope,” and as JDC continues to strengthen Jewish communities in Ukraine.

The effect of the donation will be seen in every aspect of JDC’s work, Zwang told eJP. With an improved workspace with up-to-date technology, the entire organization works more efficiently. “If you don’t have those kinds of funds which are needed to be in the capital base of the campus, then things like ongoing maintenance, occupancy costs and so forth are a drag on all of the programs. With this gift, all of the programs are better off financially because the building capital is so strong.”

Grosfeld could have helped any organization, but she chose JDC, Zwang said. “To do that in this way is very meaningful to us. [Grosfeld] expects results. She’s got great warmth, but she wants to see results from her philanthropy.”

It was important that the donation was not made anonymously and that the Grosfeld name is prominent on the campus, Zwang said. “Nancy has a lot of philanthropic expertise. She was the president of her federation in Detroit. She led a $250 million capital campaign for them… People also are drawn to being philanthropic by [Nancy and James Grosfeld’s] example.”Due to the history of the headquarters building, the exterior was preserved, with the inside completely remodeled with open working spaces, increased conference rooms and updated technology so staff can connect to JDC teams throughout the world. The campus now has upgraded safety features and is more accessible. The layout also allows light to permeate the building.