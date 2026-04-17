Your Daily Phil: Back to your regularly scheduled infighting?

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the opportunities and challenges for Israel and the Jewish world with the start of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and get the scoop on a new push in the Senate to secure $750 million in funding for the federal Nonprofit Security Grants Program. We feature an opinion piece by Ilana M. Horwitz about acknowledging the socioeconomic spectrum of the Jewish community in how we design and operate our institutions, and one by Moshe Lencer sharing what he’s learned about Jewish leadership from today’s Jewish college students. Also in this issue: Steven Windmueller, Michael Schwarz and Andrew Keene.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is underway, launching an initial 10-day window for negotiations toward a permanent peace agreement between the two countries. More on this below.

Ahead of Israel’s Independence Day, the World Zionist Organization will hold a reading on Sunday of the country’s Declaration of Independence — with cantillation — at the Western Wall.

Brandeis University will present its 2026 Alumni Achievement Award on Sunday to actress Loretta Devine, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and cancer researcher Sheila Efron Taube for their achievements in the arts, philanthropy and medicine.

Also on Sunday night, Rachel Goldberg-Polin will be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on CBS’s “60 Minutes” ahead of the release on Tuesday of her new book, When We See You Again, about grieving the death of her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, in Hamas captivity.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect at 12 a.m. local time, halting more than a month of fighting. With the armistice in Gaza largely holding since October and the truce with Iran still in place as Tehran and Washington negotiate, Israel — and the rest of the Jewish world — enters a period of precarious calm. This effectively marks a return to how things were before Feb. 28, when the first U.S. and Israeli bombers targeted Tehran, albeit with Israel in a different geopolitical situation and with even more people across the region killed, injured, displaced and vulnerable.

This resumption of routine, temporary or permanent, brings with it both opportunities and challenges. For the past two-plus years, since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, the Jewish world has been jumping from crisis to crisis — wars, antisemitic attacks, natural disasters — with scant time for long-term planning and introspection.

While it’s not clear how long this armistice will last, Jewish organizations and leaders can take advantage of the respite to devote greater resources to constructive, non-crisis considerations.

In the short term, this includes planning for the summer, with camps and travel programs due to start in roughly two months. On a larger scale, the past week demonstrated the political shifts underway in the United States as it relates to Israel, with 40 Senate Democrats voting to block arms sales to Israel, including several lawmakers who previously rejected such efforts. For Jewish organizations that oppose such restrictions — and the message that it would send about U.S.-Israeli ties — major, multipronged efforts would need to be undertaken to at least begin to make military support for Israel a bipartisan issue.

But in addition to providing the Jewish world an opportunity for productive planning, this period of respite also allows for long-simmering, destructive disputes to again boil over.

It is worth remembering that the days before the start of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran saw the passage of a bill in the Knesset that would make it a criminal offense to hold mixed-gender and women-led prayer services at the Western Wall, including at the current egalitarian plaza. Responding to the bill in these pages on Feb. 26, a self-described “lifelong Zionist” and longtime communal layleader called on American Jewish institutions to give “not one more dollar” to Israeli causes unless the country agrees to halt its infringement on non-Orthodox Judaism. Ultimately, over the course of the war, North American Jews allocated tens of millions of dollars to Israeli causes, even without these pluralistic assurances.

Within Israel as well, long-standing disputes about the role of the judiciary are already gaining steam and are likely to continue over the coming months ahead of the next national elections.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.