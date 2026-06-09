Your Daily Phil: Israel’s long-suffering tour guides reach their breaking point

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the toll that yesterday’s battle between Israel and Iran — and the past six years of war and pandemic — has taken on Israeli tour guides. We report on a new report advocating for an alliance-focused strategy to combat global antisemitism, and speak with friends and colleagues of the philanthropist Billie Tisch, who died on Sunday. We feature an opinion piece by Pia Eisenberg challenging assumptions about donor fatigue and share David Bryfman’s address to The Jewish Education Project’s Spring Benefit, which took place last night in Manhattan. Also in this issue: Ezra Shanken, Barry S. Friedberg and Angelica Berrie.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center. The hearing comes two months after the Department of Justice charged the group with fraud for paying informants in extremist groups, which the government alleges goes against donor intent.

Also in Washington, Chabad-Lubavitch’s Living Legacy International Conference, which kicked off last night, resumes this morning with a congressional leadership breakfast followed by events at the Library of Congress, a luncheon at the State Department, a roundtable with Jewish leaders from around the world this afternoon and a gala dinner in the evening.

Agudath Israel of America is holding a dinner tonight to dedicate its new Washington office and pay tribute to Rabbi Abba Cohen, the longtime head of the group’s D.C. operations.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

One Israeli tour operator doesn’t go out for coffee anymore. Another has an application for nursing school sitting on her desk, waiting to be submitted. Still another pivoted to virtual tours. With the Israel travel field decimated over the last six years by a crippling pandemic followed by the Oct. 7 terror attacks and nearly three years of constant war, tour operators — the unsung and often unsupported heroes of the field — are hurting.

This week’s one-day battle between Israel and Iran, coming just as tour guides are beginning to gear up for the prime summer season, has further flung the already battered field into a state of deep uncertainty.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.