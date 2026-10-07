Your Daily Phil: Aiding the widows and orphans of Oct. 7

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we spotlight the Israeli Children’s Fund as it supports 573 children and young adults who lost one or both parents in the Oct. 7 attacks, and look at how Oct. 7 reshaped the Jewish nonprofit world and its leaders. We examine eJP’s coverage over the past three years, and speak with former Israeli hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel as they continue to rebuild their lives three years after they were taken hostage into Gaza. We feature an opinion piece by Lisa Fishbayn Joffe and Ruth Halperin-Kaddari about changes necessary to ensure that victims of conflict-related sexual violence have a better chance of obtaining justice through the legal system; and one by Eliana LeaderandMaya Talmon Chvaicer about why Jewish retreat spaces can be an important part of North American Jewry’s philanthropic response to Oct. 7 and the years of war that have followed. Also in this issue: Shoshan Haran, Aron Troen and Beth Oppenheim.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Today marks the three-year anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terror attacks. In Israel and around the world, communities will mark the day with solemn ceremonies and memorials, as well as demonstrations. Ceremonies on individual kibbutzim and at the site of the Nova music festival began as early as 6:29 a.m. local time, marking the minute that the attacks began.

In Israel this evening, Eli Sharabi is co-hosting the official National October 7 Memorial in Tel Aviv, where he will be joined by other former hostages and relatives of victims. In New York, Omer Shem Tov is slated to speak tonight at Yeshiva University, while Or Levy will address a commemoration ceremony on Long Island. Eliya Cohen and his wife, Nova survivor Ziv Abud, are speaking in Boston, and Yosef Chaim Ohana and Nova survivor Daniel Sharabi are speaking at a community memorial in Denver. In France, Omri Miran will speak at the European Union’s official commemoration event.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of former Israeli hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Jaser AbuMoussa, the Yale Peace Fellow at the Jackson School for Global Affairs whose wife and two of his children were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, will appear together this evening at the 92NY in New York for a conversation with acting Columbia University President Claire Shipman about the path towards peace.

And some will mark the anniversary by protesting against Israel, including on several college campuses and at New York City Hall, where anti-Israel groups including PAL-Awda, Within Our Lifetime and the youth chapter of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America are promoting a rally with a flyer that features the phrase, “Glory to the martyrs, victory to the resistance.”

What You Should Know

The Oct. 7 attacks shattered Israelis’ faith in their government’s ability to keep them safe. It sparked multiple wars and a geopolitical realignment in the Middle East. But perhaps lost in the profound changes wrought by the attacks is the plight of Israel’s most vulnerable — the orphans of Oct. 7, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

In a single bloody day, hundreds of Israeli children and young adults had their lives upended as their parents were butchered in the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history and one of the deadliest ever. In some cases, they too were injured by the very terrorists who killed their parents or were forced to witness the brutality; in others, they learned of it from afar.

Three years after the Oct. 7 massacres, their needs — financial, psychological, social, educational — remain immense. They are also unique. “Everything is much slower than you would believe,” Mody Kidon, the co-founder and chairman of the Israeli Children’s Fund, told eJP recently. “We have to be more patient. Each one of them is a different story.”

The Israeli Children’s Fund, known in Hebrew as Atufim B’Ahava (“Wrapped in love”), supports 573 Oct. 7 orphans, from those that were still in utero when their fathers were killed up to those age 30. Asked how the needs of beneficiaries have changed after three years, from the initial months after the Oct. 7 attacks to today, the group’s CEO Miri Yaacobi Horowitz stressed that it varies, from support for “basic functioning,” and rehabilitation to grants for joyful occasions, marking growth and progress.

“We have already helped with more than 30 weddings,” she said, noting that they have also given 11 grants to adult orphans who have had their first child and 33 grants for children celebrating a bar or bat mitzvah, as well as 79 scholarships for higher education. “So life goes on, but it’s still slower than you’d think,” she said. “Recovery is a very slow process.”

Read the full report here.