Your Daily Phil: ‘Thank God for philanthropy’: Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog on 3 years since Oct. 7

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog about how philanthropy has changed in the three years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. We report on a $1 million endowment from the Landenberger Family Foundation for IDF orphans, and on posters targeting the director of the University of Oregon Hillel. We feature an opinion piece by Shayna Kreisler and Robin Stein about the shortcomings of continuing to frame leadership development as a pipeline and a piece by Adi Shankman that proposes giving teens a voice and a vote on the boards of Jewish communal institutions. Also in this issue: Michael Kay, Leslie Bluhm and Dana Levinson Walker.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

UJA-Federation of New York’s new CEO, Michael Kay, officially begins his tenure today, succeeding Eric Goldstein, who has served in the role for 12 years. Read eJP’s interview with Kay here.

The three-day National Conservatism Conference kicks off today at the ICC Jerusalem. Speakers include Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Kohelet Forum founding Chairman Moshe Koppel and others.

The Jewish Film Institute and the Mill Valley Film Festival are screening “NAZA,” a documentary accusing Israeli forces of disregard for civilian lives in Gaza, at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, Calif., this evening, while the Israeli-American Council plans to project footage of the Oct. 7 attacks outside the event.

This evening at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, Maimonides Fund’s Sapir journal hosts a debate on the question, “Is Free Speech Endangering American Jews?” featuring University of Pennsylvania law professor Claire Finkelstein and former American Civil Liberties Union President Nadine Strossen; Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut moderates.

What You Should Know

Long before she became Israel’s first lady, Michal Herzog, was a philanthropy professional, ultimately serving for more than a decade as the Israel director for the British Jewish Wohl Legacy.

When her husband, Isaac Herzog, was elected president in 2021, she stepped down from the role, but maintained her more than 30 years of connections to philanthropy. This escalated in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the resulting wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, as the country faced grave new challenges, as well as those that preexisted the massacre but were accelerated by it.

This week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross sat down with Herzog in her office at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem to discuss her efforts post-Oct. 7, how philanthropy in Israel has changed and how Israel is maintaining its relationship with world Jewry.

Judah Ari Gross: There is a way in which philanthropy and civil society can complement the government and support it and make it better and more efficient, and there are ways in which it can replace government when there is a vacuum. Have you seen that dynamic during this period?

Michal Herzog: So first of all, let’s be honest, in the first days and weeks after Oct. 7, this country relied upon the forces of civil society and philanthropy to fill in the gaps, though not in every way. Let’s look at our medical system. … In other ways, you saw that many communities immediately relied on philanthropic forces to help them in the very beginning…

I am a believer that philanthropy has to complement, has to support. It shouldn’t replace [government]. It should have an added value. It should have new initiatives that maybe the state authorities cannot take the risk of trying and failing, but philanthropy can do that. It can fail and learn. But in such moments as we had after Oct. 7, thank God for philanthropy, thank God for the Jewish world coming together.

Read the full interview here.