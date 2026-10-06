Your Daily Phil: ‘Thank God for philanthropy’: Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog on 3 years since Oct. 7
Good Tuesday morning!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog about how philanthropy has changed in the three years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. We report on a $1 million endowment from the Landenberger Family Foundation for IDF orphans, and on posters targeting the director of the University of Oregon Hillel. We feature an opinion piece by Shayna Kreisler and Robin Stein about the shortcomings of continuing to frame leadership development as a pipeline and a piece by Adi Shankman that proposes giving teens a voice and a vote on the boards of Jewish communal institutions. Also in this issue: Michael Kay, Leslie Bluhm and Dana Levinson Walker.
Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
UJA-Federation of New York’s new CEO, Michael Kay, officially begins his tenure today, succeeding Eric Goldstein, who has served in the role for 12 years. Read eJP’s interview with Kay here.
The three-day National Conservatism Conference kicks off today at the ICC Jerusalem. Speakers include Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Kohelet Forum founding Chairman Moshe Koppel and others.
The Jewish Film Institute and the Mill Valley Film Festival are screening “NAZA,” a documentary accusing Israeli forces of disregard for civilian lives in Gaza, at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, Calif., this evening, while the Israeli-American Council plans to project footage of the Oct. 7 attacks outside the event.
This evening at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, Maimonides Fund’s Sapir journal hosts a debate on the question, “Is Free Speech Endangering American Jews?” featuring University of Pennsylvania law professor Claire Finkelstein and former American Civil Liberties Union President Nadine Strossen; Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut moderates.
What You Should Know
Long before she became Israel’s first lady, Michal Herzog, was a philanthropy professional, ultimately serving for more than a decade as the Israel director for the British Jewish Wohl Legacy.
When her husband, Isaac Herzog, was elected president in 2021, she stepped down from the role, but maintained her more than 30 years of connections to philanthropy. This escalated in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the resulting wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, as the country faced grave new challenges, as well as those that preexisted the massacre but were accelerated by it.
This week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross sat down with Herzog in her office at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem to discuss her efforts post-Oct. 7, how philanthropy in Israel has changed and how Israel is maintaining its relationship with world Jewry.
Judah Ari Gross: There is a way in which philanthropy and civil society can complement the government and support it and make it better and more efficient, and there are ways in which it can replace government when there is a vacuum. Have you seen that dynamic during this period?
Michal Herzog: So first of all, let’s be honest, in the first days and weeks after Oct. 7, this country relied upon the forces of civil society and philanthropy to fill in the gaps, though not in every way. Let’s look at our medical system. … In other ways, you saw that many communities immediately relied on philanthropic forces to help them in the very beginning…
I am a believer that philanthropy has to complement, has to support. It shouldn’t replace [government]. It should have an added value. It should have new initiatives that maybe the state authorities cannot take the risk of trying and failing, but philanthropy can do that. It can fail and learn. But in such moments as we had after Oct. 7, thank God for philanthropy, thank God for the Jewish world coming together.
News
MAJOR GIFTS
Landenberger Family Foundation endows $1M for scholarships for IDF bereaved children
The Philadelphia-based Landenberger Family Foundation is donating $1 million to the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization to endow scholarships for children who lost a parent serving in the Israeli military or security forces, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet. The first scholarships will be awarded at an IDFWO event next spring.
New priority: The donation comes as Israel marks three years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. In the attacks and the wars that followed, IDFWO said that more than 1,000 children have lost a parent who served. Most are under 21, which makes assistance with college costs after army service a growing priority for the organization.
IN THE CROSSHAIRS
Posters target University of Oregon Hillel executive director as ‘enemy of the people’
Lenny Steinberg, the executive director of Oregon Hillel, said he was left feeling “sad, angry and scared” after posters found plastered around the University of Oregon campus targeted him directly, featuring a photo of his face under the banner “enemy of the people” and claiming he “supports the continuation of Zionism and genocide in Palestine,” reports AJ Rodriguez for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Regional issues: This comes as Jewish leaders from the Pacific Northwest have warned of rising antisemitism and extremism in the area. Last month, two Seattle Jewish leaders wrote in eJP that the city was becoming a “laboratory” for testing “how far the scapegoating of Jews can be taken.” And earlier this year, a Portland cafe publicly rejected a donation from a donor-advised fund run by the Jewish Federation Bay Area, referring to the donation as “blood money” because of the federation’s support for Israel.
Opinion
PARADIGM SHIFT
Leadership isn’t a pipeline. It’s an ecosystem.
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Shayna Kreisler and Robin Stein, vice president of lay leadership and chair of lay leadership development for Jewish Federations of North America, write that while leadership development has, for generations, largely been understood as a pipeline, that linear model doesn’t reflect today’s reality.
“People enter Jewish leadership through different doors, at different stages of life, and for different reasons. … The question is no longer simply how we prepare individual leaders. It is how we build communal ecosystems with the capacity to continually discover, develop, connect and renew leadership over time.”
READER RESPONDS
The next generation is already leading. Give us a vote.
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Adi Shankman, BBYO’s 18-year-old international president, responds to Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff’s recent op-ed (“The next generation is already leading. Let’s make room.” Sept. 18) with a challenge: Give young people a voice and a vote on Jewish communities’ institutional boards.
“That’s the idea behind Seat for the Future, a BBYO initiative launched this year encouraging local, national and global Jewish organizations to add a teen to their board of directors as a voting member. And the best part is, the impact doesn’t end when their term in office does — that’s when it begins.”
Worthy Reads
Belongings Ease: In a post on the Denver Jewish Day School website, admissions staffer Rachel Levy responds to David Zalik’s recent opinion piece in eJewishPhilanthropy about the value of Jewish day schools, writing that after growing up as the only Jewish child in York, Maine, she chose day school so her children could be Jewish without having to explain or defend it. “I want my children to experience the other side of Jewish identity that I did not have: the ease of belonging. The joy of being surrounded by Jewish life.”
The Zionist Idea: In The Atlantic, Adam Kirsch reflects on the history of Zionism — as a term and a movement — and its path forward. “The reason Zionism didn’t disappear in 1948 is that its mission went beyond creating a Jewish state. The state is necessary for the Jewish people to survive; that belief has been abundantly and tragically vindicated. … The work of Zionism will remain incomplete until Jews and Arabs live in peace in the land that both have the right to call home.”e to believe about philanthropy.”
Major Gifts
Leslie Bluhm gave the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago a $5 million endowment to acquire and exhibit work by women artists…
Isadore Garsek B’nai B’rith Lodge of Fort Worth, Texas, along with B’nai B’rith Israel, donated $54,000 to provide top-of-the-line helmets for the Israeli military’s elite Maglan reconnaissance unit…
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan donated $10 million to UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Social Work to honor his mother, Deloris; Jordan is a UNC alum…
The Tarbell Foundation will spend $10 million over the next year on AI-focused journalism, starting with $480,000 for Kevin Roose and Casey Newton‘s new podcast and $250,000 for an NPR team covering tech’s influence on politics…ject Home to double its TRUST program, which provides unrestricted cash to low-income single mothers…
Transitions
Dana Naor joined the Shalom Hartman Institute as senior development officer focusing on Israel-based giving…
Ruth Marks Eglash joined the Jewish Telegraphic Agency as its senior correspondent…
Stardust Fertility Foundation appointed Dana Levinson Walker as the organization’s inaugural executive director…
David Harrison was hired by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore as its chief of staff…
Pamela Garron started her new role as director of the Jewish Community Relations Council at the Tampa JCCs and Federation…
Jessica Schwartz Schapiro is leaving the Anti-Defamation League as its director of fundraising and cultivation events…
Nitsan Naidorf began her role as the Empire State Development’s representative in Israel…
Taylor Wishnov was hired by American Jewish World Service as its newest senior development officer…
Rachael Bregman started her new role as the director of national engagement at the Center for Small Town Jewish Life…
Jacob Berman joined UJA-Federation of New York as the deputy director of its networks department…
Goldie Davoudgoleh joined the Jewish Funders Network as its director of philanthropic engagement for the Northeast and New York…
Sharon Goldman was named regional director of the American Jewish Committee‘s Atlanta office…
Word on the Street
ERAN, Israel’s emotional first-aid hotline, which has assisted more than 928,000 people since Oct. 7, 2023, reported that the share of youth contacts involving those with suicidal thoughts climbing to 4.4% from 2.6% and loneliness-related calls rose from 28% at the start of the war to 41%…
New York City education officials are investigating Brooklyn teacher Damien Neva over a lawsuit’s claim that he wrote “Long live Yahya Al-Sinwar” in a 2024 Park Slope Food Coop group chat, referring to the Hamas leader behind the Oct. 7 terror attacks…
Bloomberg reports that philanthropist Mark Walter‘s education nonprofit, The Academy Group, will now get nearly all its funding from Amistad Financial Group, a firm at the center of a federal probe into his insurance companies’ loans…
Israeli broadcaster Kan aired previously unseen CCTV footage from inside Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center as staff treated hundreds of wounded on Oct. 7…
The Jerusalem Municipality dedicated a mural at the city’s Teddy Stadium on Monday honoring Israeli hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Ori Danino, who supported rival Jerusalem football clubs and became close friends during 328 days in Hamas captivity…
In Calcalist, Ramon Foundation CEO Gil Doron argues that Israeli schools should treat the post-holiday return as a fresh start, spending a few days rebuilding routine before pushing the academic pace…
Steve and Connie Ballmer announced that the Ballmer Group, the couple’s philanthropic vehicle, will wind down annual grants to some longtime partners and pour its money into a handful of large initiatives that run through government programs and established networks…
ShalomLearning will close on Oct. 15 after 15 years of supplying Jewish and Hebrew curricula to synagogues, when expected funding fell through and talks with more than 20 Jewish organizations failed to find its work a new home…
Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the University of California, Los Angeles signed an agreement to expand Israel studies exchanges and biomedical research ties…
Federal prosecutors charged Gaza-based Hamas operative Saleem Alzaq with raising nearly $2 million for the terror group through a sham charity network and arrested three of his alleged U.S.-based donors, Jewish Insider‘s Marc Rod reports…
Palm Beach Gardens officials unanimously approved the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County‘s $27.5 million Exter Center, a gym and event space for Meyer Prep and the Mandel JCC…
Pic of the Day
A woman lights memorial candles today at a ceremony in remembrance of the 50 students, graduates, faculty and staff of Sapir College in Sderot, Israel, who were killed in the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
“Oct. 7 changed Sapir College and our region forever. We will never forget the 50 members of our community whom we lost, and we will always carry their memory with us,” the school’s president, Nir Kedar, said at the ceremony. “But our responsibility is also to look forward. Our goal is not simply to rebuild what existed before, but to build a stronger, more vibrant Western Negev, a region where young people choose to live, study, work, and build their futures.”
Birthdays
Hindy Poupko Galena, executive vice president of community strategy and external relations at UJA-Federation of New York
Rosanne Selfon, owner of Lancaster, Pa.-based industrial supplier Samuel Miller & Son, she is a past president of Women of Reform Judaism
Leslie Moonves, former chairman and CEO of CBS, he is a great-nephew of David Ben-Gurion, turns 77
David Brin, awarded a Ph.D. at UCSD in space science, consultant to NASA and author of many science fiction novels, turns 76
Uzi Vogelman, retired justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, turns 72
Elliot Karp, former director of philanthropy at Temple Emanu-El of Westfield (N.J.)
Jan Kanas, Bexley, Ohio-based real estate agent
Jonathan Alter, correspondent on the networks of NBC and author of best-selling books on Presidents Obama, FDR and Jimmy Carter, turns 69
Sanford Akselrad, spiritual leader emeritus of Congregation Ner Tamid in the Las Vegas suburbs since 1988
Joel Weingarten, former member of the New Jersey General Assembly, he is now the managing director of Quest Associates, turns 67
Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem since 2018, turns 65
Jeffrey Mendelsohn, founder and CEO of Coalition Strategy Group and associate VP of advocacy and civic engagement at the Jewish Federations of North America
Samuel Zev Brown, attorney in Lakewood, N.J., where he is active on the boards of many local businesses, civic organizations and charitable institutions
Rabbi Raymond Jasen, board member and lecturer at the Museum at Eldridge Street, board chair of the Queens Botanical Garden, and former partner-in-charge of KPMG LLP’s NY Financial Services Tax Practice, turns 60…
Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, the first Jewish person to hold that role, turns 59
Kevin Rader, member of the Florida Senate until 2020, now an insurance agent, turns 58
Aaron Lieberman, former member of the Arizona House of Representatives, now founder and CEO of Buzze, turns 55
Sean “Shmop” Weisbord, director of sales at Convergence Workforce
Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International since July, after serving as VP of community relations at JFNA and CEO of Community Security Service, turns 52
Brett Gelman, actor and comedian, turns 50
Deena Eisenberg Pulitzer, Jerusalem-based senior advisor for Israel strategies at the William Davidson Foundation
And her twin sister, Elisheva Goldman, global event planner
Olivia Thirlby, actor best known for her role in “Juno” and more recently in “Oppenheimer,” turns 40
Madeline Burak, legislative director for the governor of Nevada