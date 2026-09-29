Your Daily Phil: Backing Israeli farmers on the front lines

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on the Israeli government’s mixed messages in the face of Israeli extremist violence in the West Bank, and speak with ReGrowIsrael’s executive director, Danielle Abraham, about her organization’s support for Israeli farmers on the country’s war-torn borders in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting conflicts. We feature an opinion piece by The Blue Card‘s Masha Pearl, who urges funders to fold direct survivor aid into Holocaust remembrance budgets, and one by LippmanKanfer Family Philanthropies’ Joe Kanfer and Mamie Kanfer Stewart, who call on funders backing AI to invest in learning before building products. Also in this issue: Alyssa Sperber Gold, Lindsey Spindle and Rivkah Chitrik.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman will appear tonight at a mayoral candidate forum hosted by the Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

In New York, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was wrongly imprisoned in Russia for 16 months, will sit in conversation with David Remnick at the Streicker Center to discuss his new book, This Cursed Beautiful Land: A Russian-American Story, out today.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Back-to-back incidents related to extremist Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank are highlighting the government’s failures to prevent such attacks and its inconsistent approach to the issue.

Overnight, dozens of radical settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Jalud, setting fire to homes and cars, blocking roadways and assaulting Israeli troops who had been escorting a Palestinian family home after they had fled following regular harassment and attacks by neighboring settlers. The mob attack was swiftly condemned by Israeli political leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and local settlement officials.

The overnight assault came shortly after Haaretz reported that Israel’s Interior Ministry was blocking the immigration applications for two people — a British Jewish man and an American Jewish woman — because of their past activism to prevent Israeli extremist violence against Palestinians. On the one hand, the Israeli government is criticizing Israeli extremist violence in the West Bank; on the other, it is barring citizenship from foreign-born Jews lawfully working to prevent it.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’