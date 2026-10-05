Your Daily Phil: U.K. Jews fume as Greens adopt anti-Zionism

Good Monday morning!

IIn today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we spotlight an ongoing discussion on social media about what America’s Orthodox Jews “need” in order to make aliyah. We report on Community O’s efforts to build a shared organizational infrastructure for Israeli social entrepreneurs and a new JINSA report recommending a fundamental shift in the U.S.-Israel relationship. We feature an opinion piece by Mike Leven and Hadara Ishak about leveraging the “great wealth transfer” for Jewish causes, and a piece by Alyza D. Lewin breaks down the significance of a recent federal court ruling for the American Jewish community. Also in this issue: Amy-Jill Levine, Ken Daniels and Lisa Daniels-Goldman, and David Danieli.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The State of Israel is officially marking the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks today. In the U.S., the Israeli Embassy in Washington is holding its ceremony this evening for the victims of the Hamas-led massacre.

Jeffrey R. Solomon, co-founder of Birthright Israel and a Jewish philanthropy veteran, will discuss “Critical Issues in Jewish Life: Leadership, Philanthropy, and Defining a New Zionism,” this evening at the JCC of Central New Jersey in Scotch Plains.

The Anti-Defamation League is hosting its Spotlight on Hope event this evening in Washington, honoring “artists fighting hate.”

Brazil is headed to a runoff election later this month as neither incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva nor Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, received a majority of the votes.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

British Jews are railing against a motion passed yesterday by the country’s far-left Green Party, declaring that “Zionism is racism” and affirming support for violent Palestinian “resistance” against Israel, with figures and organizations from across the political and religious spectrum decrying the resolution as a form of antisemitism.

Even before the motion went up for a vote, Jewish communal groups denounced it, with the British Board of Deputies warning on Friday that such a measure would “fan flames of hatred, justifying violence against Israelis and Jews.” This morning, British Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said he was “appalled” by the motion, calling it “poisonous antisemitism, a threat to British Jews and to Britain.” The Israeli government also condemned the resolution, saying the Green Party was no longer a political party but “an organization that supports terror.”

While these responses by the Jewish mainstream were anticipated, the motion also drew particularly fierce condemnation from progressive and liberal Jewish groups and figures. This includes those who recently spoke favorably — or at least understandingly — of the British government’s declaration that it planned to boycott and sanction Israeli settlements. In doing so, these left-wing groups appear to be drawing a clear line between what they consider to be legitimate criticism of Israeli policy and antisemitism.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.