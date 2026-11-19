Your Daily Phil: Inspired by Sandberg, Donna Gilbert pledges $5M to Ramah Calif.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover Donna Gilbert’s $5 million donation to Camp Ramah in California for her 83rd birthday. We get the scoop on Keren Hayesod Chairman Bruce Leboff’s push to name Mark Regev as chair, and spotlight the East Bay campus where more than 100 Jewish professionals will be housed under one roof come January. We feature an opinion piece by Meredith Englander Polsky about a new film spotlighting disability rights activist Judy Heumann, and a piece by Elliot Horlick about expanding American Jewish philanthropy’s support for Israel’s institutions of higher ed. Also in this issue: Sharon Pardo, U.K. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Rakefet Ginsberg.
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Curated by Judah Ari Gross, Justin Hayet & Rachel Kohn with assists from the eJP team
What We’re Watching
The Honey Foundation for Israel is marking its 10th anniversary today with a conference at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute in Jerusalem, bringing together over 50 spiritual leaders from diverse Jewish communities across Israel.
The Washington Institute for Near East Policy is hosting its Scholar-Statesman Award Gala tonight in New York City. This year’s honorees are former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley, with a tribute to philanthropist Karen Davidson.
The New York Solidarity Network is hosting a members-only postelection conversation with New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin today to discuss the 2026 midterm results and their impact on New York’s Jewish community.
The Combat Antisemitism Movement is holding its State Leadership Summit on Antisemitism today in Charleston, S.C.
What You Should Know
When Donna Gilbert, 83, was a girl growing up in Omaha, Neb., her family was “pretty poor.” When she was 16, her father, a railroad worker, died of heart failure, leaving the family in even harder straits. The local synagogue, led by Rabbi Myer Kripke, who used to drive her to school, decided to send her to Jewish summer camp — to Camp Ramah two states over in Wisconsin, her son, David Gilbert, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. “And it changed her life. We don’t know how to answer why it changed her life, but it did.”
On Thursday, as his mother marks her 83rd birthday — her second bat mitzvah, in the Jewish tradition — she is doing so through two major acts of generosity: a $5 million donation to the University of Southern California to fund an eponymous global justice center, and a donation of the same amount to Camp Ramah in Ojai, Calif.
According to Gilbert, the idea for the endowment came from Sheryl Sandberg, who earlier this year created her own scholarship fund in memory of her late husband, Dave Goldberg, who attended the camp as a child. In a statement to eJP, Sandberg said that she was thrilled to see that her gift had inspired the Gilberts and hoped that their gift would, in turn, inspire others.
“When we announced The Dave Goldberg Scholarship, we hoped it would help more Jewish kids get to camp every summer. We didn’t expect that it would move another family to also give so generously,” Sandberg said. “Dave would have loved that. Every scholarship to camp is a bet on a child, and I hope the Gilberts’ gift inspires more families to make that bet.”
News
SCOOP
Keren Hayesod’s Leboff presses WZO to name Regev as chair before year-end deadline
Bruce Leboff, chairman of Keren Hayesod’s World Board of Trustees, urged World Zionist Organization leaders to appoint former Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Mark Regev as the key fundraising body’s next world chairman, in a letter sent on Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet. The letter, addressed to WZO Chair Yaakov Hagoel and WZO President Rabbi Doron Perez, rejects their organization’s requests to delay the choice until a new government forms or until the Zionist Executive meets at the end of the month. Hagoel is unlikely to accept Leboff’s recommendation, sources involved in the matter told eJP.
No time to wait: As no government has yet to be formed following last month’s elections, the selection committee has so far refrained from moving ahead with the process of choosing a successor to Eli Vered Hazan, who steps down at the end of the year. In his letter, Leboff acknowledged that this has historically been the case, but argued that the prime minister has no formal standing in the selection process and that this recommendation process does not appear in Keren Hayesod’s articles of incorporation.
COME TOGETHER
East Bay Jewish Campus gathers 20-plus Jewish organizations to create local hub
After years of remodeling, including the creation of a state-of-the-art 200-seat performance venue, the East Bay Jewish Community Campus will be completed by the new year, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher. In August, the JCC East Bay, the campus’ anchor partner, moved on-site, and by January, the campus will be home to over 100 Jewish professionals and 20 partner organizations, including the Jewish Federation Bay Area, Foundation for Jewish Camp, Repair the World, Jewish LearningWorks, UpStart, Jews of Color Initiative, BASE Bay and Moishe House.
‘So far so good’: “East Bay is a very wide, diverse geographic area, and we have little organizations peppered all over the place,” real estate developer and philanthropist Moses Libitzky, who purchased the property with his partner, Nathan Petrowsky, told eJP. “The idea is to bring everybody together and introduce a unique concept in the Jewish community called cooperation instead of competition, with the idea that you bring Jewish organizations together and synergies can happen and they can avoid duplicating efforts. That’s the experiment, and so far so good.”
DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFT
Israel is projected to be home to nearly two-thirds of the world’s Jewish population by 2070, up from 46% in 2020, according to a new Pew Research Center study released Wednesday that forecasts a major demographic shift as Israel’s Jewish population grows and the American Jewish population declines, reports AJ Rodriguez for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Ups and downs: The new analysis, which measured Jewish identity by religious affiliation rather than ethnicity or cultural background, projects that the number of Jews living in Israel will increase from 6.8 million in 2020 to 11.1 million by 2070, accounting for 62% of the global Jewish population. Over the same period, the number of American Jews is expected to decline by approximately 1.2 million from 5.7 million in 2020, reducing the country’s share of world Jewry from 39% to 26%.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff.
Opinion
FULLER PICTURE
‘Being Heumann’: Judy Heumann’s Jewish legacy
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Meredith Englander Polsky, executive director of Matan, reflects on the release of “Being Heumann,” a new film based on the memoir of the late disability rights activist Judy Heumann.
“[Heumann’s] leadership in the historic 1977 Section 504 sit-in, portrayed in the film, helped secure critical civil rights protections for people with disabilities. Her advocacy helped lay the groundwork for the Americans with Disabilities Act and fundamentally changed how our country understands disability, access and equal rights. But there is another dimension of Heumann’s story that deserves to be celebrated… Although her Jewish identity is not explored in the film, it was an important part of how Heumann understood herself and her work.”
ROAD TO RECOVERY
The two ‘fronts’ in Israeli higher education that mainstream Jewish philanthropy is missing
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Elliot Horlick, founder of American Friends of Afeka, praises American Jewish philanthropy’s support for Israel’s research universities and regional colleges in the northern and southern periphery in the years since Oct. 7, 2023, and makes the case for expanding that support to include Israel’s academic colleges of engineering and teaching as well.
“Just as Israel’s innovation economy depends on engineers, its social cohesion and long-term resilience depend on well-trained teachers. Israel’s school system currently faces a shortage of more than 3,000 qualified educators, particularly in critical subjects like science, mathematics, English and special education — a gap widened by military reserve duty and the growing educational needs of displaced families.”
Worthy Reads
Rules of Engagement: In the Jerusalem Post, Jewish People Policy Institute senior fellow Sharon Pardo writes that Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli’s meeting with Austria’s Freedom Party shows Israel needs clear guidelines for engaging Europe’s radical parties, and that the next government should consult with local Jewish communities before it acts. “Israeli ministers can shake hands, pose for photographs, and fly home. The Jewish communities in those countries remain. They will live with the consequences of Israel’s choices long after the visit is over.”
Playing Offense: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, senior editor Alex Daniels reports that the National Council of Nonprofits is shifting from defending against the Trump administration to an offensive push for nonprofits’ political clout, with about 100 local summits in 47 states over the next year. “What people really trust in charities is right in front of their own noses,” she said, “but these are also the charitable organizations that are almost invisible to the East Coast big city institutions,’ Beth Gazley, professor emeritus at Indiana University’s Paul H. O’Neill School of Public Affairs, said.”
Major Gifts
Josh and Marjorie Harris committed $15 million to the University of Pennsylvania, $10 million to grow Wharton School’s alternative investments program into a full center and $5 million toward a renovated wrestling center…
Five major funders, including the Ford, Hewlett and MacArthur foundations, launched Together in Purpose, a $26 million fund that offers three-year grants of up to $1 million to local groups working to bridge community divides…
ABC News reports that Melinda French Gates’ Pivotal plans to repeat its $240 million Global Leaders program after 12 recipients gave away nearly all of their unrestricted $20 million grants…
Transitions
U.K. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis was selected to serve as senior vice president of the World Jewish Congress’ executive committee…
Rakefet Ginsberg was elected as the new chair of the board of directors of the Heschel Center for Sustainability in Israel…
Heather Rosenblatt was appointed CEO of Irvine, Calif.’s Merage JCC…
The Republican Jewish Coalition announced today that it had named Bonnie Glick, a veteran State Department official who helped lead the U.S. Agency for International Development in the first Trump administration, as president of the Jewish Policy Center, its sister organization, succeeding Shoshana Bryen, who died in July…
Louis Keene has joined the Jewish Telegraphic Agency as enterprise editor…
The American Jewish Committee promoted Derek Grossman to the role of director of development in the Westchester and Fairfield regions…
Word on the Street
Torrential rain caused a roof collapse at Temple Sinai in Hollywood, Fla., destroying its sanctuary; no one was hurt, and the rabbi was able to rescue a Torah scroll that had survived the Holocaust…
According to new research from Pew Research Center, Israel will hold 62.5% of the world’s Jews by 2070, up from 45.9% in 2020, with diaspora communities in Europe and the U.S. shrinking…
Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen examines the controversy around a curiously named lecture on Holocaust museums at Penn State University…
Bruce Springsteen guitarist Steven Van Zandt launched a four-day Holocaust curriculum through his TeachRock nonprofit that teaches Jewish history through rock music, starting with Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” and the story of Gene Simmons’ mother, who survived the Holocaust…
Politico reports that court records show how a Mount Sinai donor family and its advisor sought to shape a hire at the New York medical school and later to protect him from discipline, raising questions about donor influence over the hospital…
Contacts with Israel’s rape crisis centers jumped 28% in 2025 to more than 65,000, which the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel links to lingering effects of Oct. 7…
The Hollywood Reporter interviews Boy George, who says he wrote his new single “We Will Dance Again” after visiting London’s Nova Exhibition and recently played two sold-out Tel Aviv shows despite losing friends over the backlash…
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order directing city agencies to set kosher and halal meal standards within a year, a move that drew rare praise from Jewish groups, including UJA-Federation of New York and Agudath Israel of America…
After two years of fighting the Trump administration in court, the National Council of Nonprofits launched Transformation 2035, a campaign that will hold about 100 local summits in 47 states to build the sector’s political power and public profile…
Nvidia’s networking unit, rooted in its Israeli operations, brought in more than $21 billion last quarter, roughly 18% of the company’s revenue, as total sales more than doubled…
The Iran-backed Iraqi militia Harakat al-Nujaba warned authorities on Wednesday against using cultural sites to advance normalization with Israel, weeks after Iraq opened its first Jewish heritage museum in Baghdad’s former Shamash School…
A Vincent van Gogh painting that had been the subject of a last-minute settlement between the heirs of the Jewish former owner of the work and Sotheby’s sold at auction for a record $190.4 million…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a film crew that has been filming the Israeli leader for several months is working on a documentary that will eventually be released by Paramount+…
Career diplomat Eric Rubin, a former president of the American Foreign Service Association, died this week at 65…
Photo of the Day
A group of female Christian content creators visiting Israel with BZ Media’s leaders, including CEO Rabbi Ari Lamm, Creative Director Destiny Albritton and Chief Partnership Officer Zach Briton, pause at a lookout above Jerusalem’s Old City yesterday.
The organization brought the creators to Israel to “explore the Hebraic roots of their faith, connect with the land and its people, and discover a connection that extends far beyond the trip itself. Israel has a way of turning stories you’ve heard your entire life into something real and personal,” Lamm told eJewishPhilanthropy.
Birthdays
Rabbi Ephraim Kanarfogel, dean and professor of Jewish history, literature and law at Yeshiva University, turns 71
Jerry Sheindlin, retired New York State Supreme Court judge, whose tenure on the television program “The People’s Court” was far shorter than that of his wife “Judge Judy,” turns 93
Louis B. Susman, attorney, investment banker and major fundraiser for the Democratic Party, he served as U.S. ambassador to the U.K. in the Obama administration, turns 89
Richard Zare, professor of chemistry at Stanford University, turns 87
Gary Ackerman, 15-term member in the U.S. House of Representatives (D-NY) until 2013, he is now a partner in Gotham Government Relations, turns 84
Calvin Klein, fashion designer whose name appears on clothing, perfumes, watches and jewelry, turns 84
James Zogby, founder and president of the Washington-based Arab American Institute, turns 81
Amy Gutmann, U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2022 to 2024, following 18 years as president of the University of Pennsylvania, she is now back at Penn as a distinguished professor, turns 77
Sydney Cetner, Los Angeles-based real estate investor
Patty Fiden, owner of Patty’s Piano Studio in Santa Monica, Calif.
Steven Fox, cosmetic dentist and chairman of pharma company Akelos, Inc.
Robert Myles “Bob” Hertzberg, California state senator until 2022, turns 72
Charlie Kaufman, Academy Award-winning screenwriter, producer, director and lyricist, best known as the writer of “Being John Malkovich,” turns 68
Nathan Low, angel investor, investment banker and president of Sunrise Financial Group
Moshe Kahlon, retired member of the Knesset and founder of the Kulanu party, he served as Israel’s minister of finance for five years, turns 66
Trudy Stern, officer of NORPAC New York and a partner in a Brooklyn-based law firm
Lisa Eisen, co-CEO and president of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies
Eric Finkbeiner, director of state and local government affairs for SAIC
Seth Cohen, co-founder of Optimistic Labs and of the Independent Leadership Council
Andrew D. Hevesi, member of the New York State Assembly since 2005, he has chaired the Assembly Committee on Children and Families since 2021, turns 53
Lauren Grodstein, New York Times best-selling novelist, she is also a professor at Rutgers University-Camden, turns 51
Kerri Allyson Strug, retired gymnast, she was a member of the Magnificent Seven, the women’s U.S. gymnastics team at the 1996 Summer Olympics, turns 49
Sam Jacobs, editor-in-chief of Time magazine
Rachel Hillman, vice president for student leadership and engagement at Hillel International
Michael Dale-Stein, former congressional staffer, turns 39
John Maxwell Homa, professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour, turns 36
John D. Axelrod, consultant at Axelrod Media
Ivan Levingston, European deals reporter at the Financial Times based in London