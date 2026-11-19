Torrential rain caused a roof collapse at Temple Sinai in Hollywood, Fla., destroying its sanctuary; no one was hurt, and the rabbi was able to rescue a Torah scroll that had survived the Holocaust…

According to new research from Pew Research Center, Israel will hold 62.5% of the world’s Jews by 2070, up from 45.9% in 2020, with diaspora communities in Europe and the U.S. shrinking…

Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen examines the controversy around a curiously named lecture on Holocaust museums at Penn State University…

Bruce Springsteen guitarist Steven Van Zandt launched a four-day Holocaust curriculum through his TeachRock nonprofit that teaches Jewish history through rock music, starting with Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” and the story of Gene Simmons’ mother, who survived the Holocaust…

Politico reports that court records show how a Mount Sinai donor family and its advisor sought to shape a hire at the New York medical school and later to protect him from discipline, raising questions about donor influence over the hospital…

Contacts with Israel’s rape crisis centers jumped 28% in 2025 to more than 65,000, which the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel links to lingering effects of Oct. 7…

The Hollywood Reporter interviews Boy George, who says he wrote his new single “We Will Dance Again” after visiting London’s Nova Exhibition and recently played two sold-out Tel Aviv shows despite losing friends over the backlash…

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order directing city agencies to set kosher and halal meal standards within a year, a move that drew rare praise from Jewish groups, including UJA-Federation of New York and Agudath Israel of America…

After two years of fighting the Trump administration in court, the National Council of Nonprofits launched Transformation 2035, a campaign that will hold about 100 local summits in 47 states to build the sector’s political power and public profile…

Nvidia’s networking unit, rooted in its Israeli operations, brought in more than $21 billion last quarter, roughly 18% of the company’s revenue, as total sales more than doubled…

The Iran-backed Iraqi militia Harakat al-Nujaba warned authorities on Wednesday against using cultural sites to advance normalization with Israel, weeks after Iraq opened its first Jewish heritage museum in Baghdad’s former Shamash School…

A Vincent van Gogh painting that had been the subject of a last-minute settlement between the heirs of the Jewish former owner of the work and Sotheby’s sold at auction for a record $190.4 million…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a film crew that has been filming the Israeli leader for several months is working on a documentary that will eventually be released by Paramount+…

Career diplomat Eric Rubin, a former president of the American Foreign Service Association, died this week at 65…