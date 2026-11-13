Your Daily Phil: Nvidia’s lesson: Get your CEO succession plans in order

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Leading Edge about its new survey of nonprofit boards, which holds lessons in the wake of the Nvidia scandal. We spotlight the Pardes Institute and its many influential alumni. We also report on an $8.8 million gift from Overlake Fund to establish a national suicide-care training center at the University of Haifa. We feature three opinion pieces on artificial intelligence: one by Sarah Rubinson Levy highlighting the role of experimentation in determining whether and how to leverage new technologies; one by Todd L. Pittinsky about the next evolution in antisemitic libel; and one by Rabbi Max Hollander on why a golem without a fail-safe is a Jewish problem. Also in this issue: Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz, Daniel (Doody) Wyner and Pam Jacobson.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The JNF-USA Global Conference for Israel, which kicked off yesterday, runs through Sunday in San Diego.

Cyclists will hit the scenic coast of Boca Raton, Fla., on Sunday for the Second Annual Tour de Friendship Charity Ride to raise funds for local youth and young adults with special needs.

Tikvah’s annual Jewish Leadership Conference is taking place in New York on Sunday, with a theme of “Jews, Christians, and the Renewal of America.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), author Dara Horn and Rabbi Meir Soloveichik are slated to speak at the convening, which will also honor U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

In New York City, the Zionist Organization of America is holding its annual gala, which this year will honor Huckabee and State Department antisemitism envoy Yehuda Kaploun.

Also in New York, IsraAid will host its annual gala in midtown Manhattan on Sunday evening. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!

In Washington on Sunday, Moment magazine is holding its annual gala, honoring NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, Carlyle Chairman David Rubenstein, Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet and Moment opinion editor Amy Schwartz.

And on Monday morning Israel time, JCC Global will bring 300 Jewish community center professionals and lay leaders from 30 countries to Jerusalem for its three-day World Conference of JCCs, with the theme of “Rooted Here, Transforming Everywhere.”

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

This week, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang abruptly resigned following news of his extramarital affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and multiple employees, corporate America was delivered a harsh lesson on the importance of succession plans. The Jewish nonprofit world, meanwhile, received that same message in a far less scandalous way: namely through a new Leading Edge study of nonprofit boards that found that only 8% of those surveyed had a CEO succession plan, and 11% an emergency succession plan.

“Every CEO is going to leave,” Alicia Oberman, Leading Edge’s senior advisor on board leadership, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “You want to be prepared for when that CEO leaves.”

Leading Edge describes the study, released yesterday, as the largest of its kind on Jewish nonprofit boards to date, which the organization said also stands out for surveying run-of-the-mill board members, and not only CEOs and chairs.

The researchers found that the three categories often describe what sounds like three different boards, with chairs reporting the most favorable experience on nearly every question, CEOs reporting the least favorable, and board members landing somewhere in between — a trend Oberman likened to “Goldilocks.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.