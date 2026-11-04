Your Daily Phil: Mixed bag for U.S. Jews as Democrats sweep midterms

Conservative Supreme Court Justices appeared sympathetic Tuesday to Catholic parishes challenging Colorado’s preschool nondiscrimination rule with the Orthodox Union’s Nathan Diament saying a 6-3 ruling for them would not surprise him, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…

The dollar rose against the shekel to 3.17, its highest amount in seven months, following an inconclusive election and the prospect of a drawn-out caretaker government prompting foreign investors to demand extra compensation for holding Israeli assets…

Masorti on Campus, which used microgrants, gatherings and guidance to help college students build Conservative Jewish communities at North American Universities after the movement’s Koach initiative went on hiatus in 2013, announced that it too is closing…

Inside Philanthropy profiles Rick and Jan Cohen, low-profile billionaires behind a roughly $20 billion grocery and automation fortune and asks whether Jan Cohen’s Holocaust education work or their children could spur bigger giving in the future…

Palantir CEO Alex Karp visited Chabad’s Brooklyn headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway before stopping at the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel in Queens…

The Rockefeller Foundation and OpenAI Foundation launched a $50 million initiative offering grants of $500,000 to $2 million to groups helping city governments use AI to improve public services…

A London exhibition at JW3 revives prewar Jewish Lithuania through family photos and letters, inspired by co-curator Dani Jaff Klein’s return to her ancestors’ summer home…

Yale University’s endowment hit a record $54.5 billion and 26.3% in the fiscal year ended June 30 as the university faces a roughly $900 million bill under the expanded federal endowment tax…

Rabbi Capers C. Funnye Jr., the Chicago spiritual leader and Michelle Obama cousin who became the first Black member of the Chicago Board of Rabbis, died Monday at 74…

Professor Ruth A. Bevan, the Yeshiva University political scientist who founded and directed its Rabbi Arthur Schneier Program for International Affairs, has died…

Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their two young children were among nine people killed when their private jet crashed into a Palm Beach County, Fla., neighborhood…