Your Daily Phil: At JFNA’s GA, two secretaries, no solution

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report from the opening of the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly in Washington, where former Secretaries of State Mike Pompeo and Tony Blinken made their first joint appearance since leaving office, and interview Julie Fisher, executive director of The Good People Fund, about her organization’s support for fledgling nonprofits. We also cover a Philadelphia rally in support of Jewish and Israeli-owned restaurants targeted by an antisemitic bike protest. With the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht approaching this evening, we feature an opinion piece by Revital Yakin Krakowsky about ceding spaces for Jewish memory and Jewish life and a piece by Joanna Beata Michlic laying out her vision for Holocaust education. Also in this issue: Deborah Lipstadt, Ilisa Cappell and Michal Braverman-Blumenstik.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

President Isaac Herzog officially tasked Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government last night. Tomorrow, the 120 members of the 26th Knesset will be sworn into office; of them, 47 have never before served in parliament; 33 are women; 27 are attorneys; and six had immediate family members killed or taken captive in the Oct. 7 terror attacks or resulting war in Gaza.

The Jewish Federation of North America’s General Assembly continues today in Washington. Actress Selma Blair, writer Douglas Murray and Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog are slated to speak at this morning’s plenary. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Jay Deitcher!

The two-day EduNation Jerusalem – Israel’s first international education conference kicked off today.

Today marks Sigd, an Ethiopian Jewish holiday celebrating the renewal of the covenant with God, communal unity and the historic return to Jerusalem. In Washington, the Israeli Embassy is hosting its annual Sigd celebration with a performance by Ethiopian-born Israeli singer Gili Yalo.

Former U.S. antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt will receive the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize tonight at Bar-Ilan University outside Tel Aviv, marking the former British chief rabbi’s sixth yahrzeit with a conversation on the politics of Jew-hatred alongside Jonathan Rynhold, institute’s academic director. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!

The American Jewish Committee and the World Union of Jewish Students will open their first Young Jewish Leaders Advocacy Summit today in Chicago, gathering more than 60 emerging student leaders for three days of advocacy and leadership training.

More than 500 Black American and African Christian leaders are visiting Israel this week.

What You Should Know

The stage at this year’s Jewish Federations of North America annual General Assembly was bathed in red, white and blue lighting, with a massive Magen David painted in the colors of the American flag. The decor was a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and recognition of the prosperity that the country has offered to its Jewish community, even if for some Jews it may feel as though the golden era of American Jewry has ended, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher from the gathering.

The gathering opened with the first joint public appearance of former Secretaries of State Mike Pompeo and Tony Blinken since they left office

The tension between sides when discussing Israel and a Palestinian state has become, “so violent, so polarized and so dehumanized,” Blinken said, recognizing his stance is not popular at the moment. “To those who are advocating from the river to the sea, who want Israel to go away, guess what? It’s not. For those who are advocating for a greater Israel, who want to continue to build settlements, who want the Palestinians to go away? Guess what? They’re not. There are 7 million Jews. There are 7 million Arabs and Palestinians. No one is going anywhere.”

Discussing President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that the U.S. would be cutting military aid to Israel, Pompeo warned that what was at stake was more than money. “Whether we provide the $4 billion a year, which… mostly goes to buy U.S. weapon systems from Lockheed Martin and big defense contractors, is much less material than the nature of the relationship between the United States and Israel,” he said.

Read the full report here.

Capitol Hill view: Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod speaks with Josh Nason, JFNA’s senior director of political affairs, about the sea change in Washington after the Democrats swept the midterms and why it represents a “massive relationship-building challenge and opportunity” for the Jewish community…