Your Daily Phil: Will JFNA’s new $35M initiative curb antisemitism? Experts are wary

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine JFNA’s new $35 million push to combat antisemitism, which some experts worry may be doubling down on unsuccessful strategies, and speak with Michigan Jewish leaders ahead of tomorrow’s contentious Senate election in the state. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Danielle Parmenter about crafting a congregational community that addresses today’s spiritual hunger and search for home, and one by Tessa Veksler about the significance of programs like Jewish Student Union in helping young Jews not only form strong Jewish identities but also lead with them. Also in this issue: Jehuda Reinharz, Yaron Maor and Sabena Donath and Rabbi Avichai Apel.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

It’s the final day of campaigning before competitive midterm elections, which could give Democrats control of Congress.

Birthright Israel kicked off its inaugural Global Business Summit in Tel Aviv last night, ending tomorrow. If you’re there today, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

The Jewish Students Union‘s Presidents Conference kicked off yesterday in Connecticut, running through tomorrow.

This evening, JCC of Greater Pittsburgh is hosting a discussion on the Israeli election as part of its “Come Curious Leave Wiser” event series, featuring left-leaning Israeli political strategist and pollster Dahlia Scheindlin and Moshe Koppel, the founding chairman of the Kohelet Forum, a conservative think tank behind the outgoing Israeli government’s controversial judicial overhaul.

Ending speculation, Israel Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Liberman said today that he will endorse Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar party, for prime minister; he also supports replacing the current Knesset speaker from the Likud party with Yair Lapid, No. 2 on the B’Yachad party list.

Boy George landed in Israel for two Tel Aviv shows sponsored by philanthropist Sylvan Adams, including one for survivors of the Nova music festival…

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Last month, the Jewish Federations of North America announced a new $35 million initiative to combat antisemitism, dubbed Frontline, which calls for placing 100 new employees in local federations to advocate against antisemitism and cultivate community relations.

Several leading experts on combating antisemitism told eJewishPhilanthropy that they worry that Frontline is doubling down on interventions that have failed to meaningfully curb the marked rise in antisemitism over the past three years. With Jew hatred still soaring across the world, they all understood why JFNA and its donors want to push funds into combating antisemitism. However, they said, without new strategies that are studied for effectiveness, there is the potential that the initiative will stumble or even do damage.

For JFNA, however, this initiative is about providing critically needed resources to the smaller Jewish communities that have been struggling to deal with local antisemitism for want of them. “We want to make sure that the focus is always about leading to outcomes that make our community safer,” Shira Hutt, executive vice president at JFNA, told eJP. “It is safer to live in Pittsburgh when BDS does not win at the local food co-op. It is safer for students to go to a public school when the school doesn’t tolerate swastikas in schoolbooks and on school walls.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.