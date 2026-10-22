Your Daily Phil: Inside Robert Kraft’s big, blue square gala

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the detention of a group of Israeli and Diaspora activists during an olive harvest in the West Bank, and report on Community Security Service’s new partnership with United Hatzalah to train its volunteers in first aid. We cover Robert Kraft’s inaugural BlueSquare gala, which raised $32 million for the group, and report on AIPAC’s decision to end candidate endorsements and direct PAC contributions. We feature an opinion piece by Hadas Minka-Brand about putting Israeli innovation to work on scalable tech solutions to improve societal welfare, and a piece by Or Caduri about not allowing post-Oct. 7 hypervigilance to harden into cynicism. Also in this issue: Josh Kopelman, Rivka Neriya-Ben Shahar and Gary and Alya Michelson.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Sheba Medical Center’s ARC Innovation Summit concludes today in Tel Aviv.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

It was the detention of Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander by the Israeli military that made international headlines yesterday during an olive harvest in the central West Bank. But within the Jewish world, it was the American rabbis being taken into custody that made waves, drawing joint condemnation from the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements.

There certainly appears to be an element of political theater at play, particularly in the aftermath, which was full of selfies, social media posts and press releases. And yet the fact that those involved did not appear to be intentionally violating any laws — despite Israeli claims to the contrary, which do not hold up under scrutiny — makes it harder to write this off as a mere political stunt, particularly as recent violent attacks by Israeli extremists have demonstrated the need for such assistance.

These kinds of so-called “protective presence” activities were once almost exclusively the domain of die-hard activists well outside the Jewish mainstream. That is no longer the case, and it will make it much more difficult for the Jewish communal world to grapple with such incidents in the future unless realities on the ground change.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.