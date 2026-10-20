Your Daily Phil: Emory Hillel hubbub highlights hiring hazards

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we delve into the debate around the termination of Emory Hillel’s rabbi and how proper vetting could have prevented it, and report on the launch of a new political action committee in New York focused on combating antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Noga Brenner Samia about bringing Israeli students abroad for encounters with Diaspora Jewry, akin to the journeys to Israel that Diaspora Jews have participated in for decades, and a piece by Andrea J. Martin that calls for greater support for Jewish legal studies programs and scholarship. Also in this issue: John Arnold, Hallel Silverman and Jonah Platt.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s annual Life and Legacy conference kicked off yesterday in Springfield, Mass., continuing through Wednesday.

President Herzog’s Voice of the People is hosting its final convening for its inaugural cohort in Budapest through Wednesday. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund is holding a conference in Israel’s Jezreel Valley focused on recovery efforts in Israel’s North this week, as it marks NIS 1 billion ($322.8 million) allocated to the region.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Since Thursday, Jewish social media has been buzzing over Rabbi Nikki Golomb’s firing from Emory Hillel, with fervent discussions and debates about Zionism, misogyny, pluralism, donors’ influence over nonprofits, Israel’s military control over the West Bank and workers’ rights. However, at the heart of the matter, senior Jewish figures say, is a failure in the hiring process, an apparent lack of transparency all around and a lesson for other Jewish organizations going forward.

This whole situation could have been avoided if Golomb had been properly vetted before her hiring, several experts told eJewishPhilanthropy. It’s essential that both potential employees and the nonprofits hiring them are transparent about their values to ensure they align. Similarly, conversations between donors and nonprofits about values need to take place before a crisis, not during.

“A lot of times when these kinds of incidents happen, with people getting terminated around things that could have been discerned earlier in the process, [it] is probably a process issue,” Yehuda Kurtzer, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute, told eJP. “We’re in a very delicate place around political commitments in Jewish life. Organizations have to be clear with themselves and transparent with candidates about their political expectations, even if that’s costly for them.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.