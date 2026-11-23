Your Daily Phil: The joy of text: Sefaria gets $1M for AI development
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Sefaria receiving a $1 million grant to deepen its use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and on last week’s gathering of JCC leaders from around the world in Jerusalem for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. We feature an opinion piece by Jeff Margolis about what’s missing from the Jewish Federations of North America’s Frontline inititive, and a piece by Jay Solomon with a message of optimism about today’s Jewish college students. Also in this issue: Aaron Mendelsohn, Willie Recht and Taylor Swift.
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Curated by Judah Ari Gross, Justin Hayet & Rachel Kohn with assists from the eJP team
What We’re Watching
ELNET’s Jerusalem Summit, which kicked off last night, continues today in Israel.
Also in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem is inaugurating a new wing in honor of American Jewish businessman Phil Friedman and his wife, Rose, alongside Father Patrick Desbois. The event marks the transfer of a historical archive “documenting more than 3,000 mass killing sites and thousands of eyewitness testimonies of the murder of Jews across Eastern Europe during the Holocaust,” the museum said.
Belev Echad, a nonprofit group that aids wounded Israeli soldiers, is hosting its annual gala this evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Tomorrow morning, the Israeli civil society umbrella group Manhigut Ezrachit will hold a conference in Tel Aviv for local nonprofit leaders on “innovation in the world of resource development.” If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!
What You Should Know
The Share Fund has granted $1 million to Sefaria, the free digital library of Jewish texts, to create Sefaria Labs, a new unit for experimenting with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, the organizations exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.
Sefaria’s new CEO, Alex Luxenberg, told eJP that the gift will pay for two things: hiring Zohar Atkins, founder of Lightning Studios, to build and lead Sefaria Labs; and creating and testing Sefaria Lab’s first projects, among them Sefaria Social, a pseudo-social media platform. “We’re also considering tools that help teachers bring Jewish texts into the classroom and experimenting with storytelling as a way to introduce people to a text they might never seek out on their own,” Luxenberg told eJP.
The Share gift is the first donation to Unlock, a $25 million fundraising campaign that Sefaria launched last week to bring Jewish texts to more people in the U.S., Israel and elsewhere. The campaign is part of a broader push under Luxenberg, himself also a new hire, who joined Sefaria in September after eight years at Meta.
News
COMMUNITY MATTERS
Back in Israel after 7 years, JCC leaders are urged to look past antisemitism
First, the COVID-19 pandemic, then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, the following year, the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting three years of war, which touched off a marked rise in deadly antisemitic attacks around the world. The Jewish world is a markedly different place today than it was seven years ago, the last time that Israel hosted the World Conference of JCCs, reports Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy from last week’s gathering.
Better together: “This is an opportunity to bring all the Jewish communities from all the world to be together, to dialogue, to [works towards] finding solutions to their dilemmas,” JCC Global’s executive director, Smadar Bar-Akiva, who organized the gathering, told eJP, noting that many Jewish communities worldwide are now dealing with the repercussions of international political issues and confronting new challenges such as facing antisemitism and issues of security. “What we found out is that global partnerships really strengthen the resilience of communities.”
Opinion
WHAT COMES NEXT?
Frontline will put boots on the ground but still needs a campaign
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, information technologist Jeff Margolis, chair of the Jewish Federation of Orange County’s Rose Project and The Neemanim Project, compares the Jewish Federations of North America’s $35 million Frontline Initiative, which will add 100 new professionals to local federations to help them address antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel, to throwing soldiers on the battlefield without the weapons or directions they need for the fight.
“Our decentralized Jewish communities and organizations are a type of strength, but that should not prevent us from using our brains and technology to coordinate better and learn from best practices. … The resources JFNA assembled for Frontline present a rare opportunity to do better at scale.”
CAMPUS SCENE
The case for optimism about a generation everyone says is in crisis
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Hillel Ontario CEO Jay Solomon shares his impression of today’s Jewish university students — their concerns, their aspirations and their lived experience — gleaned from a season of travel that included conversations with “countless” students across the province, accompanying student-leader delegations to meet with elected officials and check-ins with university executives.
“Somewhere along the way, something unexpected happened. I set out this fall hoping to make a difference in the lives of Jewish students. Instead, those students have made a profound difference in mine. They’ve given me something I hadn’t fully anticipated: a renewed sense of confidence in our collective future as Jewish Canadians.”
Worthy Reads
The Only Thing Missing: In The Times of Israel, Eran Grinberg spotlights two groups in need of connection: Israeli founders whose funding pool has narrowed and Diaspora Jews seeking to support Israel financially but not sure how. “Owning is not the same as giving. It does not mean control… It does mean being a shareholder, with a real share in the upside if the company grows and a real risk if it does not.”
Annual Tradition: In The Forward, Aaron Mendelsohn reflects on the upcoming Shabbat’s parsha, Vayishlach, which he has chanted every year since his bar mitzvah 40 years ago and will chant again on Saturday. “The parsha’s themes resonate strongly today. The first lesson is that brothers, no matter the distance between them, should never forget the family ties that bind them. The second lesson is that when one community commits an act of extreme violence against another, it is extraordinarily difficult to forget and make peace.”
What’s in a Name?: In The Algemeiner, historian Malka Z. Simkovich considers the significance of the biblical term for the Jews’ exile from the Land of Israel and the more modern Greek word to describe Jews living abroad Diaspora, and advocates for use of the former. “All told, golah brought the people together. Diaspora tore them apart.”
In Memoriam: In The Times of Israel, Menachem Rosensaft adapts the eulogy he delivered for his mother-in-law. “Perhaps this is what made Lilly and so many of the survivors so special. They had gone into the maelstrom of the Shoah as proud, decent, caring human beings with a multitude of interests and concerns, and they had the strength to remain that way after the horrors had ceased.”
Major Gifts
Actor Noah Wyle pledged $1 million to the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, which helps clear an average of $100 of medical debt for every $1 donated; Wyle’s donation will be matched by the healthcare apparel brand FIGS…
Two U.S.-based Jewish philanthropic foundations have donated $20 million to build a sports complex, including a swimming pool, at an Israeli Mossad intelligence service facility…
Transitions
Willie Recht was tapped as the next president and CEO of JewishColorado, beginning Jan. 1; Recht has been serving as its chief development officer…
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt was reelected president of the Conference of European Rabbis at the group’s gathering yesterday in Strasbourg, France…
Sharon Weiss-Greenberg is joining the sexual assault prevention group Magen for Jewish Communities as its chief operating officer…
Moshe Bar Siman Tov ended his tenure as director-general of Israel’s Health Ministry yesterday; Dr. Sefi Mendelovich will serve in the role in an acting capacity until a permanent successor is found…
Meredith Davis was hired as the next CEO of Jewish Family Services St. Louis, beginning Jan. 4…
Word on the Street
Israel may lose the chance to have a solution for Gaza overseen by a president who is supportive of Israel if Jerusalem does not move forward with President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, Josh Gruenbaum, senior advisor to the Board of Peace, which was formed to see the plan’s implementation, told Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov…
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot blasted extremist settler attacks over the weekend targeting four Palestinian villages near Ramallah, saying that the violence was “undermining regional stability, putting lives at risk and doing grave damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations.”
B’Yachad head Naftali Bennett also condemned the recent settler violence, saying that “Jewish terrorism” posed “the greatest threat to the future” of the settlement movement…
J. The Jewish News of Northern California spotlights the efforts to attract startups and researchers to the southern Israel city of Beersheva…
Former Mossad chief David Barnea told the ELNET conference today that the Israeli intelligence service helped prevent a terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024…
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli is facing backlash for sending a message to Yashar MK Shira Shapira, whose son Aner was killed while saving others during the Oct. 7 terror attacks, accusing her of siding with her son’s killers if her party forms a political partnership with Arab parties…
The Mesivta Ohel Menachem Chabad yeshiva high school acquired a new 21-acre facility in Owings Mills, Md. — a former home of Gen. Douglas MacArthur…
Politico reports that in addition to her support for Republican candidates, GOP donor Dr. Miriam Adelson also donated to the campaigns of several Democratic attorneys general…
Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, welcomed their third child, a boy…
Former “Saturday Night Live” player Bowen Yang apologized on his Instagram stories for recent comments made in his podcast in which he referred to singer Regina Spektor as a “Zio”; following his apology, Yang posted a story that read, “At the same time, Free Palestine”…
Economist Ira Kaminow, who created a tool comparing charities’ overhead costs, called Just Tzedakah, died last month at 86…
Photo of the Day
Cochav Elkayam-Levy (second from left), founder and chair of the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, speaks during a panel discussion at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where she discussed the failures of global institutions to defend universal human rights over the past three years when the victims were Israelis.
“Truth, moral leadership and really basic compassion is escaping us and becoming more and more fragile,” she said in response to a question about the relationship between democracy and security. “I call it an epistemic crisis where we are really seeing the undermining of our sense of knowing what’s right and what’s wrong; and when I say escaping us, I really say it from a very personal place. Democracy cannot survive without the guardians of truth, of justice, of human rights. And human rights on the other hand cannot survive when their guardians abandon universality or compromise truth for political reasons.”
Birthdays
Oded Fehr, Israeli-born actor best known for his role in “The Mummy,” turns 56
Terry Tornek, former mayor of Pasadena, Calif., turns 81
Judge Mark L. Wolf, former senior U.S. district court judge in Massachusetts, turns 80
Chuck Schumer, minority leader of the U.S. Senate (D-NY), turns 76
Richard Levy, Phoenix resident
Andrea Solow, former member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council
Yaakov Neuberger, president of Eastern Savings Bank in Hunt Valley, Md.
Elliot Wolfson, professor emeritus of Jewish studies at the University of California Santa Barbara, turns 70
Ellen Shiff, Long Beach, N.Y., resident
Simon Ordever, former management accountant
Raanan Zilberman, Israeli-born entrepreneur, turns 66
Keith Ablow, former television personality and author of both fiction and nonfiction books, turns 65
Marc Hanover, founder of Union Main Group, a private holding company focused on platform buildups of small companies
Chad Mirkin, professor of chemistry at Northwestern University, turns 63
Daniel Snyder, majority owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders until mid-2023, turns 62
Aaron Cohen-Gadol, president of the Los Angeles-based neurosurgery group practice ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine, turns 56
Amy Schatz, EVP at Glen Echo Group
Leonid Bershidsky, Berlin-based journalist on the Bloomberg News Automation team, turns 55
Keith Lieberthal, executive at Hakluyt & Company
P. Justin “P.J.” Pearlstone, SVP and financial advisor at UBS Financial Services in Baltimore
Geoff Mackler, partner at Blueprint Interactive for digital strategy, having previously managed a number of congressional campaigns
Erin Ross, senior tribal policy manager in the office of the attorney general of Washington state
Hillel “Helly” Nahmad, independent art dealer of Syrian descent, turns 50
Shmuel Winiarz, associate at Herbst & Weiss
Jasmine Gothelf Winship, New England regional director for the New Israel Fund
Corey A. Baker, former pitcher on the Israeli National Baseball Team, now working in renewable energy in Seattle, turns 37
Alana Michelle Josephs, (right) rapper, singer, songwriter and recording artist, better known under her stage name Lanz Pierce, turns 37
Elise Fischer, development and grant writer for Friends of Israel Disabled Veterans (Beit Halochem)
Naomi Matlow, California-based lyricist, author and playwright