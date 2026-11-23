The Only Thing Missing: In The Times of Israel, Eran Grinberg spotlights two groups in need of connection: Israeli founders whose funding pool has narrowed and Diaspora Jews seeking to support Israel financially but not sure how. “Owning is not the same as giving. It does not mean control… It does mean being a shareholder, with a real share in the upside if the company grows and a real risk if it does not.”

Annual Tradition: In The Forward, Aaron Mendelsohn reflects on the upcoming Shabbat’s parsha, Vayishlach, which he has chanted every year since his bar mitzvah 40 years ago and will chant again on Saturday. “The parsha’s themes resonate strongly today. The first lesson is that brothers, no matter the distance between them, should never forget the family ties that bind them. The second lesson is that when one community commits an act of extreme violence against another, it is extraordinarily difficult to forget and make peace.”

What’s in a Name?: In The Algemeiner, historian Malka Z. Simkovich considers the significance of the biblical term for the Jews’ exile from the Land of Israel and the more modern Greek word to describe Jews living abroad Diaspora, and advocates for use of the former. “All told, golah brought the people together. Diaspora tore them apart.”

In Memoriam: In The Times of Israel, Menachem Rosensaft adapts the eulogy he delivered for his mother-in-law. “Perhaps this is what made Lilly and so many of the survivors so special. They had gone into the maelstrom of the Shoah as proud, decent, caring human beings with a multitude of interests and concerns, and they had the strength to remain that way after the horrors had ceased.”