In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the announcement of the next recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor. We cover this week’s Belev Echad gala to support wounded IDF veterans, and report on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to opt out of a federal tax credit that could help make Jewish day school tuition cheaper for families. We feature an opinion piece by Rabba Daphne Lazar Price, Rabbanit Sarah Segal-Katz and Rabbi Menachem Creditor reflecting on the convergence of the story of Dinah in this week’s Torah portion and today’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and a piece by Eva Halimi about the need for continued support for the former Oct. 7 hostages and their families. Also in this issue: Moriah Dayan, Rivka Ravitz and Davey Rosen.

Ed. note: The next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, Nov. 30. Happy Thanksgiving and Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

We’ll be keeping tabs over the holiday weekend on Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government in Israel, with roughly a week and a half to go before his mandate to create a coalition ends on Dec. 6.

Nefesh B’Nefesh will host some 250 “lone soldiers” and women performing national service for a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow evening at its headquarters in Jerusalem.

The Israeli disability advocacy group Negishut is holding an event on Friday in Tel Aviv’s Mesila park highlighting the need for greater accessibility in public spaces, particularly in the wake of the past three years of war, in which thousands of soldiers and civilians have sustained debilitating injuries.

And on Monday morning Israel time, the online giving platform Jgive is hosting a one-day conference on “Philanthropy 2.0” in Jerusalem. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!

What You Should Know

Noting the importance of those pressing Israel’s case on the world stage, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the nine recipients of his office’s Medal of Honor today, including philanthropists Charles Bronfman, Haim Saban, Gerald Ronson and Johanna Arbib Perugia, along with Jewish communal leaders, foreign politicians and activists, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The other recipients are: longtime Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who is set to retire in January; American evangelical leader Mike Evans; French philosopher and public intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy; longtime German Jewish communal leader Charlotte Knobloch; and Jewish Romanian politician Silviu Vexler.

“In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us. The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavors they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish People’s contribution of good to humanity,” Herzog said in a statement.

Read the full report here.