Your Daily Phil: Herzog taps Bronfman, Saban, others for Medal of Honor
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the announcement of the next recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor. We cover this week’s Belev Echad gala to support wounded IDF veterans, and report on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to opt out of a federal tax credit that could help make Jewish day school tuition cheaper for families. We feature an opinion piece by Rabba Daphne Lazar Price, Rabbanit Sarah Segal-Katz and Rabbi Menachem Creditor reflecting on the convergence of the story of Dinah in this week’s Torah portion and today’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and a piece by Eva Halimi about the need for continued support for the former Oct. 7 hostages and their families. Also in this issue: Moriah Dayan, Rivka Ravitz and Davey Rosen.
Ed. note: The next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, Nov. 30. Happy Thanksgiving and Shabbat shalom!
Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
We’ll be keeping tabs over the holiday weekend on Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government in Israel, with roughly a week and a half to go before his mandate to create a coalition ends on Dec. 6.
Nefesh B’Nefesh will host some 250 “lone soldiers” and women performing national service for a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow evening at its headquarters in Jerusalem.
The Israeli disability advocacy group Negishut is holding an event on Friday in Tel Aviv’s Mesila park highlighting the need for greater accessibility in public spaces, particularly in the wake of the past three years of war, in which thousands of soldiers and civilians have sustained debilitating injuries.
And on Monday morning Israel time, the online giving platform Jgive is hosting a one-day conference on “Philanthropy 2.0” in Jerusalem. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!
What You Should Know
Noting the importance of those pressing Israel’s case on the world stage, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the nine recipients of his office’s Medal of Honor today, including philanthropists Charles Bronfman, Haim Saban, Gerald Ronson and Johanna Arbib Perugia, along with Jewish communal leaders, foreign politicians and activists, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
The other recipients are: longtime Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who is set to retire in January; American evangelical leader Mike Evans; French philosopher and public intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy; longtime German Jewish communal leader Charlotte Knobloch; and Jewish Romanian politician Silviu Vexler.
“In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us. The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavors they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish People’s contribution of good to humanity,” Herzog said in a statement.
News
ON THE SCENE
Belev Echad gala raises over $5 million for Israel’s wounded soldiers
In May 2025, a devastating blast in Rafah, in southern Gaza, tore away the right side of 20-year-old Israeli soldier Reem Vazana’s face. On Monday night, he stood before 1,500 people at Manhattan’s Cipriani Wall Street with a message of resilience: “My life didn’t end that day in Rafah. It changed,” reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.
Galas galore: Vazana was among a delegation of 10 wounded IDF soldiers honored at Belev Echad’s annual gala, which brought together New York Jewish leaders and philanthropists, as well as actors Rona-Lee Shimon of “Fauda” and Michael Aloni of “Shtisel.” Hosted by Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler — who co-founded Belev Echad in 2009 in New York — the event raised more than $5 million to support Israeli troops wounded in a series of wars in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, the organization said.
PRAIRIE STATE PRIORITIES
Gov. Pritzker opts not to enroll Illinois in federal education tax credit
Citing his “commitment to strengthening the state’s public schools,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that the state will not opt into a federal education tax credit program created by the Trump administration, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Blue wave?: The move comes as a blow to Jewish advocacy groups that have championed the school choice initiative as a potential new source of scholarship funding for Jewish day schools and yeshivas, as well as a way to support public school students. The announcement from Pritzker, who is Jewish, comes days after Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a fellow Democrat, reversed her Republican predecessor’s effort to enroll the state in the federal tax credit program.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff.
Opinion
LESSON FROM THE PARSHA
What Dinah’s story asks of us today
IIn an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Rabba Daphne Lazar Price, Rabbanit Sarah Segal-Katz and Rabbi Menachem Creditor, co-editors of Torat Dinah: An Anthology of Essays, Poems, and Prayers, mark the approach of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and The Week of Dinah, an advocacy event in Israel focused on the Jewish community’s response to sexual abuse and support for survivors.
“Genesis tells us what other people decided after Dinah was raped. It leaves us wondering what she would have chosen if someone had asked. When a woman turns to us today, we can ask her what she needs, listen to her answer and help make sure she has real choices.”
THE LONG HAUL
The hostages came home and America moved on. We shouldn’t have.
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, high school junior Eva Halimi, founder of Plushies for Peace, writes that while the impulse for American Jews to “move on” after the last bodies were returned from captivity in Gaza almost a year ago is understandable, that is not a luxury available to the former hostages and their loved ones and they continue to need and deserve our support.
“Americans, of all people, should understand this. We live shoulder to shoulder with veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — men and women still working, decades later, to recover from what war did to them. … We also know what happens when a society decides that returning home is the same as being healed: veterans left to struggle alone, their pain treated as an inconvenience rather than a national obligation. To repeat that neglect with the hostages — to look away because the headlines have — would be an insult not just to them but to what we claim to have learned.”
Worthy Reads
Hidden Abuse: In The Jerusalem Post, Moriah Dayan, the legal director at Yad La’isha, which advocates for women whose husbands refuse to grant them a religious divorce, argues that violence against women is not always physical abuse. “The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women serves as an essential reminder that not all violence leaves bruises. Sometimes it takes the form of denying a woman her freedom and her future, under the protection of law and halacha.”
AI Victims: In The Times of Israel, Rivka Ravitz warns that the “quietest revolution this country has ever seen” of getting Haredi women into the workforce in Israel could easily be reversed if efforts aren’t made to prepare them for the age of artificial intelligence. “The young woman from Bnei Brak won’t be replaced by a robot. She’ll be replaced by someone else who learned how to work with one. So I have one request right now, as our politicians sit down to write the coalition agreements: don’t just put in employment programs for men. Think about the women, too.”
A Legacy That Lives On: In Tablet, Daphna Raskas explores the differences between a yerusha — property or other physical assets distributed in a will — and a morasha — an inheritance that demands participation and interpretation — in the context of legacy giving. “The same happens with money: It can pass down with the paperwork in order and still arrive as a mystery — what it meant to the deceased, what they hoped it would be used for. Money needs a story, too; otherwise, it’s just a number without direction.”
Hopeful About the Future: In the Jewish Journal, Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz shares his impressions after joining a trip with some 500 Black American pastors and community leaders on a recent mission to Israel. “It is easy to look to our past and mourn the famous interfaith communal relationship the American Jewish community maintained with the African American community during periods such as the Civil Rights Movement. … We must work together to create new images. We must dream together to set new goals. We must walk together to extend our narrative forward toward the horizon.”p over time told me something I have never forgotten. After discussing our community’s needs and future aspirations, they said, ‘I don’t give because you asked. I give because I trust.’ Those six words crystallized everything I had come to believe about philanthropy.”
Major Gifts
Jewish Story Partners is awarding grants to 10 documentary film projects worth a total of $230,000, with one receiving $125,000 — the largest individual grant the film funder has ever provided…
Transitions
Davey Rosen was named the next executive director of Camp Judaea in Hendersonville, N.C….
Jacob Kramer has joined The Opportunity Fund for Jewish Education, a national fund created by Jewish groups to help American taxpayers to take advantage of a $1,700 education tax rebate, as its chief financial officer…
Jon Polin was selected as a Roots & Reach Laureate, part of a new program focused on Jewish wisdom leadership housed within the Aspen Global Leadership Network in partnership with the Jim Joseph Foundation’s Common Era…
Word on the Street
Israeli Supreme Court President Isaac Amit condemned the rise of Israeli extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, suggesting that Israeli security forces were intentionally failing to meaningfully prevent it…
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is demanding answers from Hunter College over the cancellation of a campus cultural event following reported backlash over the planned participation of the school’s Hillel chapter, warning the public university in New York in a newly released letter that excluding Jewish students from campus programming because of their identity could violate federal civil rights law, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports.
Three New York City Council members are also calling for a civil rights probe into the school over the event cancellation…
Federal prosecutors charged Jason Doni Schlessel, a 32-year-old Long Island man, on Tuesday with orchestrating a $36.7 million Ponzi investment scheme targeting at least 47 victims, including members of the Orthodox Jewish community and fellow volunteers at Queens Hatzolah ambulance service. Prosecutors allege Schlessel solicited investments in nonexistent COVID-19 protective equipment shipments…
In a foreign policy-focused interview with The Wall Street Journal, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “failed leader,” who “led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path” and criticized President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for failing to pressure Israel to wage its war against Hamas in Gaza, which he said was justified, in “ways that comport with American values”…
The New York Times looks into a National Park Service bank account used to advance some of Trump’s pet projects, which received a $300 million deposit in September, without a clear indication of where the funds came from…
Dozens of authors announced that they were launching a breakaway group from PEN America that will not only allow boycotts but encourage a cultural boycott against Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza…
Pic of the Day
A delegation of the World Jewish Congress meets with Pope Leo XIV today at the Vatican. The WJC delegation comprised the organization’s president, Ronald Lauder (third from left); executive vice president, Maram Stern (right); commissioner for interfaith dialogue, Claudio Epelman (second from left); and Viktor Eichner, head of its Representative Office to the Holy See.
“We want young Jews and Catholics to understand the history of our relationship and recognize their responsibility for its future,” Lauder said in the meeting. “Working together on education can help challenge the prejudices that sustain antisemitism and build trust between our communities.”
Birthdays
Adam Hasner, president of Florida Atlantic University, attorney and former member of the Florida House of Representatives, turns 57
Ben Stein, writer, lawyer, actor and economic commentator, including an Emmy Award-winning stint as a game show host, turns 82
Mark A. Bloomfield, chair of the board of the American Council for Capital Formation, turns 77
Christopher S. Claremont, comic book writer and novelist, during his 16-year stint writing X-Men, from 1975 to 1991, it was the best-selling comic book in the world, turns 76
Mordechai Kedar, Israeli scholar of Arab culture and a lecturer at Bar-Ilan University, turns 74
Dr. Norman Ravski, obstetrician and gynecologist, he is a past president of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, turns 73
Albert Ahobim, Beverly Hills commercial real estate investor
Ben Braun, retired men’s college basketball coach with 615 career wins, he won coach of the year honors four times in two different conferences, turns 73
Aviad Kleinberg, professor emeritus in the history department at Tel Aviv University, he is also former president of the Ruppin Academic Center in Israel, turns 69
Rabbi David Masinter, director of the Chabad House in Johannesburg, South Africa, turns 67
Arnold Lustiger, retired senior research scientist at ExxonMobil and editor of Rav J.B. Soloveitchik’s commentary to the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur machzorim
Pnina Tornai, Israeli fashion and wedding dress designer, she and her wedding gowns have starred on the reality TV show “Say Yes to the Dress,” turns 64
Boaz Bismuth, member of the Knesset for the Likud party, he was the editor-in-chief at the Israel Hayom newspaper, turns 62
Orna Banai, actor, comedian, entertainer and past member of the Tel Aviv-Yafo City Council, turns 60
Elan Carr, until recently the CEO of the Israeli American Council, he was the U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism during the Trump 45 administration, turns 59
Philippe Reines, co-founder and former managing director at Beacon Global Strategies LLC, he was the deputy assistant secretary of state for strategic communications under Hillary Clinton, turns 57
Lauren Theodore, strategic communications manager at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ
Julie Rebecca Rubin, judge of the U.S. District Court for Maryland, turns 54
Dan Lederman, former member of both houses of the South Dakota Legislature, now a bail bondsman and a teacher at Congregation Beth Shalom in Sioux City, Iowa, turns 54
Keith Sonderling, United States secretary of labor, turns 44
Melissa Weiss, executive editor at Jewish Insider, turns 40
Kira Lerner, deputy Washington editor and democracy editor for The Guardian