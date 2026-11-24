Your Daily Phil: Tel Aviv confab explores brave new world of Israeli philanthropy
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover today’s Manhigut Ezrachit conference on innovations in Israeli civil society in Tel Aviv. We spotlight a growing initiative to create regulated early childhood education centers for Arab residents of Jerusalem, and report on the launch of a new initiative to counter Israel’s “brain drain” crisis. We feature an opinion piece by Randall Kaplan about cultivating a quality nonprofit board and one by Rabbi Simcha Scholar about the creative approach Chai Lifeline is taking for an upcoming donor event. Also in this issue: Katya Taycher, Mark Seal and Omer Neutra.
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Curated by Judah Ari Gross, Justin Hayet & Rachel Kohn with assists from the eJP team
What We’re Watching
In New York, Chabad Young Professionals Upper East Side is gathering 100 young professionals at Park East Synagogue to cook and pack Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday on Thursday.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
Israeli philanthropy is in the throes of a revolution. New figures are emerging from the high-tech world, and they are bringing with them new expectations for the nonprofits they will support. They are also seeking new ways of approaching societal problems in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting three years of war. Manhigut Ezrachit, literally “Civil Leadership,” the umbrella group of Israeli civil society, explored this new reality today in a daylong conference in Tel Aviv, focused on innovation and impact.
Some 340 nonprofit CEOs, founders and board chairs, as well as development vice presidents and independent consultants, attended the sold-out event — speakers joked about friends asking, unsuccessfully, to use their connections to get them a ticket — which was held in the conference hall of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Leading an onstage panel, Ariel Nissim, a partner at Meitar, one of Israel’s top law firms, noted that domestic philanthropy was becoming increasingly prevalent in Israel amid the country’s high-tech boom, which sees multiple multibillion-dollar “exits” a year, most recently an acquisition by Amazon the day before of the Israeli AI optimization firm Decart.
“If once you’d hear about an ‘exit’ and someone buying a soccer team,” Nissim said, now those newly created ultra-high-net-worth individuals are putting their money into family foundations and civil society projects. “The discourse is totally different,” he said.
News
TEACH YOUR CHILDREN WELL
‘Where the government isn’t’: Yad Hanadiv bets on East Jerusalem daycares
Four years ago, Hifa’a Khshan was struggling to find a way to meet all the regulations for official certification of her new daycare center in East Jerusalem. But after meeting with May Omari, the educational director of MATI Jerusalem, a nonprofit that helps support the economy of the city’s often impoverished eastern neighborhoods, Khshan felt as if a weight had been lifted from her shoulders, she told Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Everything changed for me in that minute when I spoke to May. I went out with everything [I needed to know],” Khshan said.
Filling a void: Through a partnership with Yad Hanadiv, the foundation of the British branch of the Rothschild family, MATI Jerusalem has been helping establish dozens of daycare centers in the Arab areas of the Israeli capital. “In order for children to succeed, they need to have a good education, and that starts from having a proper environment which can provide them with everything they need in order to develop. MATI Jerusalem has done things that were new in general to the Arab-speaking society in terms of basic knowledge about early childhood, language development, social development,” said Eda Lee Frumer, Yad Hanadiv’s early childhood program officer.
BRAIN GAIN
The startup nation that produced groundbreaking technologies and garnered global praise for innovation has, in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting three years of war, faced an accelerated brain drain as highly educated CEOs, researchers and scientists have departed for quieter and more economically stable pastures. But at the National Library of Israel last week, a group of nearly 100 scientists, researchers, diplomats, inventors and investors gathered to launch a project aimed at bringing the brains back to Israel, reports Melissa Weiss for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Ringing the bell: The Bridge to Impact grant program is the brainchild of Sender Cohen, who worked with his friends and fellow investors Michael Eisenberg, Adam Fisher and Scott Tobin to raise the capital for the project. “People were asking, ‘What is a way to actually make a long-term difference that really changes the [Israeli] economy?’ and my head kept going back to Bell Labs,” Cohen explained, referring to the famed research and development hub. “If you have the best investors and the best entrepreneurial scientists, then we should get the best young scientists with crazy ideas who want a breakthrough prize, and hopefully we can help them break through.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff.
Opinion
LAY LEADERSHIP
Board talent is talent, too
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Randall Kaplan — CEO of Capsule Group, LLC and an experienced board leader currently serving as chair of multiple organizations and treasurer of Leading Edge — examines board-executive dynamics in nonprofits.
“You can bridge perception gaps with good communication and smart processes. But you need more than a good how. You also need a good who. It matters deeply who’s around the board table. ”
AN IMMERSIVE APPROACH
Stop telling your story and let your donors live it
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline, shares the thinking behind next week’s Dream Big event: What would happen if, instead of inviting donors to a dinner where they passively sit and listen to the usual heartfelt speeches and watch more of the same video montages, they spend an evening actively participating in and experiencing the impact of their philanthropy?
“The nonprofit sector needs to rethink how we engage our communities, especially as we look to cultivate the next generation of leadership. Younger donors do not just want to write a check and receive a plaque. They want to feel connected to the work. They want to show their children what giving back looks like in practice. When we align our fundraising events with the actual spirit of our missions… we stop asking people to merely observe our impact from a distance. We invite them to become an active, breathing part of it.”
Worthy Reads
Invest in Change: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Ashindi Maxton and Jennifer Riley Collins spotlight the coordinated effort by Mississippi nonprofits that contributed to the election of the state’s first Black U.S. senator, Scott Colom, and encourage more funders to donate to 501(c)(4) organizations working toward systemic change in the region. “The South has long been asked to confront some of the nation’s deepest structural inequalities with only a fraction of the philanthropic resources available elsewhere.”
When Less is More: In his Substack “Moneyball Judaism,” Rabbi Joshua Rabin explores the implications of writer Chris Davis’ “idle theory” for the 21st-century professional. “Davis’ theory radically inverts how our culture often equates busyness with achievement. We live in a culture that extols the virtues of people who claim to work 24 hours a day, brag about needing only three hours of sleep per night, and present themselves as devoted to hustle culture and working hardcore. Instead, Davis urges us to see idleness as freedom, including the freedom to do things we love the most, including in our careers.”
The Tiles That (Don’t) Bind: The New York Times’ Amy Qin looks at the growing popularity of “American mahjong” — created in 1937 by a group of Jewish women — that has sparked debate among defenders of the original Chinese version. “Rob Ollander-Krane, 65, still remembers the gossip and laughter emanating from his mother’s kitchen during her weekly games with other women from their Jewish American community in Illinois. ‘I think my mom really thought that Jewish mahjong was traditional mahjong, and that there was no other mahjong,’ he said.”
Major Gifts
The Katz Amsterdam Foundation and Charitable Trust announced a $500,000 grant to the Park City (Utah) Community Foundation to subsidize mental health and substance use care in the area…
Transitions
Rabbi Sharon Brous of Los Angeles’ Ikar community and local Jewish lay leader David Levitus were named to the transition team of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, who rankled parts of the Jewish community for her stances on Israel and antisemitism…
Kalaniyot, which encourages cooperation between American and Israeli academics, appointed Katya Taycher as its inaugural executive director…
Historian Flora Cassen was officially installed last week as the inaugural director of the Brandeis Center for Jewish Studies at the Boston-area university…
Rotem Aharoni Yehoshua was named the next CEO of the Israeli government’s UnitEd Jewish education initiaitive…
Tina Rosenbaum was hired as the next chief marketing officer of American Friends of Magen David Adom…
Daniel Pearlman was tapped to lead the Cleveland regional office of the American Jewish Committee…
Word on the Street
Amazon will purchase the proprietary technology behind Israeli AI startup Decart’s optimization platform for $7.5 billion in cash and stock; as part of the agreement, Decart’s three co-founders — Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf — and their team of AI researchers and engineers will join the e-commerce giant…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog congratulated Jensen Huang on his return yesterday as CEO of Nvidia, which is one of the largest foreign companies operating and investing in Israel, reports Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov…
CUNY’s City College is cutting ties with its alumni association after the association’s leadership allegedly discussed the school’s handling of anti-Israel campus protests with concerned donors instead of directing the donors to university administrators…
In a profile published Monday in New York magazine, Jared Kushner warned that Israel “could rise from the tragedy of Oct. 7, be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status,” Jewish Insider’s AJ Rodriguez reports…
Australian Jewish and Hindu groups are fuming after the country granted a visa to a Bangladeshi Islamist leader, who praised slain arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, for a trip that reportedly included meetings with Australian government officials…
Mark Seal, a founder of the Habonim Dror Foundation, died on Sunday at 75…
Rabbi Yitzhak Levy, a former Israeli education minister and political leader of the Religious Zionist movement, died today at 79…
Judith Kronfeld, former director of the Coordinating Committee of Jewish Organizations in Belgium and longtime leader of other communal institutions in the country, died on Friday…
Photo of the Day
Ronen (right) and Orna Neutra, whose son, Omer, was killed and whose remains were taken captive in the Oct. 7 terror attacks, speak onstage at the Sid Jacobson JCC on Long Island on Sunday evening, alongside the JCC’s CEO, Michael Schlank, for the launch of the Omer Neutra Leadership Academy, a program inspired by Neutra’s involvement and leadership.
Beginning in January, the academy will bring together eighth- and ninth-grade students to explore “leadership, identity and community through the lens of Omer’s values,” the JCC told eJewishPhilanthropy. Speakers will include friends and family members of Omer, Israeli athletes and public figures, as well as “community changemakers,” the organization said.
“The program is guided by Omer’s belief that, ‘Leadership is not about being the best. Leadership is about making everyone else better,’” the JCC said.
Birthdays
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union
Dan Glickman, former member of Congress (D-KS), secretary of agriculture and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America, turns 82
Adele Einhorn Sandberg, retired English teacher, she is the mother of Sheryl Sandberg, turns 82
Simcha Lyons, chairman of Lyons Global Insurance Services, he is a senior advisor to the Ashcroft Group, turns 80
Rabbi Aryeh Abraham Frimer, professor emeritus of chemistry at Bar-Ilan University, turns 80
Tina Sheinbein, coordinator for the International Association of Jewish Free Loans, turns 76
Dr. Steven Turner, president of Gesher Galicia, turns 75
Rachel Chagall, retired actor, best known for her role as Gaby in the film “Gaby: A True Story,” turns 74
Avery E. Neumark, senior consultant at Marks Paneth (now CBIZ), he is an honorary VP of the Orthodox Union and a trustee of Congregation Shearith Israel in New York City
Ron Alberts, partner in the Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani law firm
Mark Schlissel, past president of the University of Michigan, turns 69
Audrey Ades, former coordinator of clinical oncology trials at Englewood Health
Alejandro Mayorkas, born to a Jewish family in Havana, Cuba, former secretary of homeland security, turns 67
Steven Lowy, former co-CEO of global shopping center company Westfield Corporation, he is deputy chairman of the Lowy Institute, turns 64
Jeff Ballabon, media executive, lobbyist, political consultant, he is a graduate of Yale Law School, turns 64
Rabbi Naomi Levy, author and founder of Nashuva, a Los Angeles-area Jewish outreach community, turns 64
Merav Michaeli, former member of the Knesset for the Democrats and former minister of transport, she is a granddaughter of Rudolf Kastner, turns 60
Lior Raz, Israeli actor and screenwriter, he is best known for portraying Doron Kabilio in the political thriller television series “Fauda,” turns 55
Robert Mizrachi, professional poker player, his tournament winnings exceed $10 million, turns 48
Jared Cohen, president of global affairs and co-head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, he is an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, turns 45
Rabbi Moshe Trepp, Olami Texas rabbi at the Austin campus of the University of Texas, turns 45
Benjamin Deitchman, assistant director of the electric unit at the Georgia Public Service Commission
Rachel Kriegsman, advisor at Green Strategies
Madeline Bloch, senior director of product marketing at Hello Heart
Zoe Levin, actor best known for her lead role in the Netflix series “Bonding,” turns 33
Kennedy Fortgang, chief of staff for Douglas Murray
Michael Davis
Philip Goldschmiedt, cochair of the Bergen AIPAC Network and board member of the New Jersey Jewish Business Alliance