A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Israeli philanthropy is in the throes of a revolution. New figures are emerging from the high-tech world, and they are bringing with them new expectations for the nonprofits they will support. They are also seeking new ways of approaching societal problems in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting three years of war. Manhigut Ezrachit, literally “Civil Leadership,” the umbrella group of Israeli civil society, explored this new reality today in a daylong conference in Tel Aviv, focused on innovation and impact.

Some 340 nonprofit CEOs, founders and board chairs, as well as development vice presidents and independent consultants, attended the sold-out event — speakers joked about friends asking, unsuccessfully, to use their connections to get them a ticket — which was held in the conference hall of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Leading an onstage panel, Ariel Nissim, a partner at Meitar, one of Israel’s top law firms, noted that domestic philanthropy was becoming increasingly prevalent in Israel amid the country’s high-tech boom, which sees multiple multibillion-dollar “exits” a year, most recently an acquisition by Amazon the day before of the Israeli AI optimization firm Decart.

“If once you’d hear about an ‘exit’ and someone buying a soccer team,” Nissim said, now those newly created ultra-high-net-worth individuals are putting their money into family foundations and civil society projects. “The discourse is totally different,” he said.

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