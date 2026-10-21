Your Daily Phil: Jewish federations’ antisemitism-fighting hiring spree

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report from Budapest on the final convening of the first cohort of President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People. We examine the Nathan Cummings Foundation’s decision to widen its Israel grantmaking to include Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and report on JFNA’s new $35 million initiative to combat antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Jeremy Bannett encouraging Jewish organizations to join their peers who, with help from A More Perfect Union, are providing nonpartisan election support in communities across the U.S.; and a piece by Rabbis Brent Chaim Spodek and Jason Kimelman-Block proposes a different sales pitch for Judaism. Also in this issue: Rabbi Steven Abraham, Rachel Sussman and Bar Reuven.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The AidEx conference, focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief, kicks off today in Geneva. Organized by the umbrella group Olam, a 22-person delegation of Jewish and Israeli aid and development professionalswill attend the gathering.

Today, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund is concluding its conference in the Galilee focused on recovery efforts in Israel’s North this week, as it marks NIS 1 billion ($322.8 million) allocated to the region.

Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance Against Hate is holding its inaugural benefit tonight, where the group will honor Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

In Israel, voting is underway at military polling stations around the country ahead of Election Day next week.

What You Should Know

In a hotel along the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, members of the inaugural cohort of Voice of the People — President Isaac Herzog’s global Jewish dialogue initiative — met in person this week for one last time, debating the challenges facing the Jewish People and discussing their efforts to address them, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet from the gathering.

Speaking with eJP on the sidelines of the convening, Voice of the People CEO Shirel Dagan Levy said that the group has made some changes to its operations in light of criticism from members of its first cohort, calling the initiative’s inaugural members “early adopters” who are now helping design — and playing a role in selecting — the next cohort.

At the gathering, Herzog told reporters that Israel must listen more closely to Jews abroad as decisions made by Israeli politicians affect them as well. “We in Israel care for you, and we ought to improve our listening capabilities to all of you, because we know, and I know, that whatever we do or say in Israel affects Jews around the world. We should take it into account,” he said.

Read the full report here.