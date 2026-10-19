Your Daily Phil: John Paulson gifts record $250M to Hebrew U.

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new study on Diaspora Jewish leaders’ views on their engagement with Israeli politics amid rising violence in the West Bank by Israeli extremists. We report on hedge fund manager John Paulson’s record $250 million gift to Hebrew University over the weekend, and spotlight a nonprofit, Future Holders, aimed at empowering Jewish Israeli and Arab Israeli girls to work in environmental science. We feature an opinion piece by Sandy Cardin about how we frame and respond to fracture within the Jewish community; a piece by Lynde Rosario and Jesse Bernstein spotlights the role of Jewish theater companies and performers; and a piece by Rabbi Morey Schwartz and Robyn Teplitzky about incorporating Jewish learning into gatherings of volunteer lay leaders. Also in this newsletter: Haym Salomon, Rabbi Brian Lurie and Dorothy Saxe.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund is holding a conference in Israel’s Jezreel Valley focused on recovery efforts in Israel’s North this week, as it marks NIS 1 billion ($322.8 million) allocated to the region.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People is hosting its final convening for its inaugural cohort in Budapest through Wednesday. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

In Philadelphia today, local and national Jewish organizations are holding a commemoration ceremony for Haym Salomon, the Jewish financier who helped fund the American Revolution.

And in New York City, the city will officially co-name the corner of East 47th Street and Second Avenue as “Jewish Community Relations Council of New York Way,” in recognition of the group’s 50th anniversary.

Also in New York, 92NY is hosting a Sapir Debates session this evening in whicho former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren and Foundation for Defense of Democracies Vice President Jonathan Schanzer will be joined by Sapir’s Bret Stephens to discuss whether Israel would be better off without U.S. aid.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

For 76 years, American Jewish leaders have sought to maintain the “Ben-Gurion-Blaustein Agreement,” a framework reached by Israel’s then-Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and the American Jewish Committee’s then-President Jacob Blaustein in 1950, under which American Jews refrain from weighing in on domestic Israeli politics and vice versa.

But realities on the ground in Israel — particularly Israeli extremist violence in the West Bank and Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza — along with major shifts in American politics and concerted efforts by liberal Zionist activists, appear to be spelling the end of this long-struggling, arguably anachronistic arrangement. But what new modus operandi, if anything, takes its place is far from clear.

Though these conditions have been simmering for years, this weekend gave them fresh urgency after Israeli extremists carried out multiple attacks in the West Bank, including against an American Jewish journalist and European diplomats. This was given voice in a new report from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, which was published yesterday and argues that the direct impact that Israeli policies have on Diaspora Jews is fundamentally altering their engagement with the country and its politics.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.