Your Daily Phil: Israeli candidates duke it out over Diaspora affairs

Good Thursday morning!

IIn today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we recap last night’s election panel on Israel’s relationship with world Jewry. We speak with Steven H. Lavin about his $30 million donation to Hebrew University to train more physicians. We also report on a World Jewish Congress summit in Dublin where antisemitism envoys pushed social media companies to rein in online Jew hatred, and interview artist and philanthropist Barbara Hines, who discovered her Jewish roots late in life, about her first solo Israeli show. We feature an opinion piece by Seth Pinsky reflecting on the challenges of the moment for American Jewry and a piece by Sophia Adler Varon about the benefits of Jewish campus organizations and national programs taking a collaborative rather than siloed approach to serving Jewish students. Also in this issue: Michael Moritz, Evan LePatner and Sylvan Adams.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

In Baku, Azerbaijan, the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia kicks off today after a day of preparatory meetings on Wednesday. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is representing Israel at the gathering, which is also being attended by Iranian officials and figures from across the Middle East.

What You Should Know

Many Diaspora Jews who care about the future of Israel have been watching the election campaigns in Israel unfold from afar. And while Diaspora affairs do not rank high in Israelis’ concerns in the Oct. 27 election — security and the economy are the top issues — most Zionist political parties have given thought to the issue, whether in their platforms or when candidates are asked about antisemitism and Israel’s connection to world Jewry, reports Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Last night, eJP and JI, in partnership with Anu: Museum of the Jewish People and the Peoplehood Coalition, conducted an election panel at the museum, with support from Anu’s Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue, the American Zionist Movement, Global Jewry, Belong, Masa and the Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Okla.). In a debate moderated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, eight candidates discussed how their parties plan to commit themselves to ties with global Jewry.

Read their answers here.