Your Daily Phil: Putting Israel-Diaspora ties on the election agenda

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we announce an upcoming Israeli election event that eJewishPhilanthropy and our sister publication Jewish Insider are hosting next week with the Anu Museum of the Jewish People and Peoplehood Coalition. We profile Dr. Yasmeen Abu Fraiha of IsraAid, who is aiming to build bridges across the Middle East through medicine, and speak with Boston-based philanthropist Izhar Armony about his nonprofit Habaita’s push to improve education in Israel’s Western Negev region. We feature an opinion piece by Leila Beckwith and Tammi Rossman-Benjamin spotlighting their research on the role of faculty networks in the anti-Israel wave that broke over college campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, and a piece by Sydney Altfield urging American Jewish communities to advocate for public funds to help keep day school education financially accessible even as security costs rise. Also in this issue: Rabbi Kenneth Brander, Tamir Sheafer and Daniel Klein.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Mem Global will celebrate its 20th anniversary this evening with a Shabbat dinner in New York City.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Navi Pillay, a former U.N. high commissioner for human rights and International Criminal Court judge, as the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. Pillay, a South African jurist and sharp critic of Israel, served as the head of a U.N Commission of Inquiry that accused Israel of genocide; Israeli officials have harshly denounced the selection, saying, “Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell.”

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

In two and a half weeks, Israelis will head to the polls for national elections, their first since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. The campaigns so far have primarily focused on issues of national security, sectarian divisions, religion-and-state, the economy and democracy. While there is broad recognition that this election has direct consequences for Diaspora Jewry and although Diaspora Jews care deeply about it, Israel’s relationship with Diaspora Jewry has rarely been on the agenda.

Next week, we will change that. On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET, eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider, in partnership with Anu Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv and the Peoplehood Coalition, with support from Masa, the American Zionist Movement, the Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Okla.) and Belong, will host an election debate focused specifically on Israel’s commitments to world Jewry. We hope you’ll be there.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.