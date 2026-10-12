Your Daily Phil: Ziegler rabbinical school stays Conservative, but with revamped focus

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we get the scoop on American Jewish University’s Ziegler rabbinical school sticking with the Conservative movement after considering going nondenominational. We report on a $1.9 million donation to fund a permanent position at West Chester University Hillel, and on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to opt the state into the federal scholarship tax credit program, which delighted Jewish groups. We feature an opinion piece by Yehudis Smith responding to the news that a Reggio Emilia conference in Italy required participants to sign a “values charter” denouncing Israel and one by Connie Kanter, Deanne Weiss Etsekson and Melissa Rivkin responding to a recent op-ed calling for communal mobilization to address antisemitism in Seattle; plus ?Ethan Zadoff joins the ongoing conversation about the day school “bubble.” Also in this issue: Maya Kenig, Stephanie Epstein and Gil Pazy.

Correction: Friday’s edition of Your Daily Phil incorrectly identified the date of our election event. The panel will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Sign up here.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Israeli emergency services are responding after at least 20 people were injured, one of them critically, in an explosion in Israel’s Upper Galilee region today; the cause of the blast was not immediately known, but unexploded ordnance is reportedly suspected.

The Global Jewish Educators Summit, spearheaded by Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry, kicks off today in Jerusalem; some 250 Jewish teachers, principals and thought leaders are expected to take part in the four-day conference.

Jewish and Israeli aid groups are responding after a powerful earthquake struck Panama on Friday.

Former Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen and his wife, Nova music festival survivor Ziv Abud Cohen, are slated to speak at tonight’s UJA Young Leaders’ Oct. 7 commemoration in New York.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit, in partnership with the local Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee chapters, is hosting “Call Me Back” host Dan Senor tonight for a conversation focused on Judaism and Zionism in public life.

What You Should Know

The American Jewish University’s Ziegler School of Rabbinical Studies, it turns out, is staying in the Conservative fold — but with a dramatically revamped curriculum for the 2027-28 school year that stresses real-world financial and technological skills rabbis need to succeed in today’s market, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

And, at a fraught moment in the Jewish community, the seminary is reaffirming its deep connection to Israel — though it says it will not impose a Zionist litmus test on its rabbis-to-be.

In announcing the changes exclusively to eJP, including that Ziegler admissions for next year are now open, AJU’s president, Jay Sanderson, said, “The school is going to continually evolve as the community needs to evolve. … There’s a gaping hole in the education rabbis need to get to lead synagogues and lead non-synagogues,” he said.

Read the full report here.