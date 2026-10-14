Your Daily Phil: Looking to reach politicos, Shoah Foundation opens D.C. office

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the opening of the USC Shoah Foundation’s new office in Washington last night. We report on Helmsley Charitable Trust’s $3 million donation to Tel-Hai University of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee, and on the first meeting of the congressional commission weighing whether the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History should join the Smithsonian Institution.We feature an opinion piece by Adina Mermelstein Konikoff about communal responsibility, education and the Haredi community in Israel and the U.S., and a piece by David Cygielman highlighting insights from the Jim Joseph Foundation’s Project Prism about Jewish engagement among young adults. Also in this issue: Seth J. Katzen, Georgia and Jesse Feldman and Karen Rivo.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

This evening in Tel Aviv, eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider are hosting an elections panel at ANU — Museum of the Jewish People, in partnership with the museum and the Peoplehood Coalition. eJP’s Judah Ari Gross will moderate the panel, which is set to include candidates from nine parties, discussing their policies on world Jewry at a fraught moment in Israel-Diaspora ties. Register here.

The Blue Card, a nonprofit supporting Holocaust survivors, is hosting its annual event this morning honoring New York-area survivors age 90 and older, giving them “mini makeovers” and party treats.

New York’s Central Synagogue is hosting IsraAid CEO Yotam Polizer in conversation with Rabbi Angela Buchdahl to discuss the humanitarian aid group’s expansion of its work in recent years to meet evolving needs.

What You Should Know

The USC Shoah Foundation inaugurated its newest office, in Washington, yesterday with a gala dinner featuring CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy from the event. Speaking at the event, Shoah Foundation CEO Robert Williams said that “the American Jewish community has avoided the trials and travails of life in Europe” for much of its history, but “that is no longer the case.”

Jenna Leventhal, the foundation’s COO, emphasized the ways in it has pivoted to respond to Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel, including collecting survivor testimonies as well as changing its longer-term plans to address the new environment of rising antisemitism. “That sense of urgency is what brings us here tonight,” she said. “It’s also a part of what makes our presence in Washington so important. Washington brings us closer into contact with people making those consequential decisions, with governments, diplomacy, education, technology, journalism and across civil society.”

Read the full report here.