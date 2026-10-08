Your Daily Phil: Post-Oct. 7 Jewish engagement keeps ‘Surging,’ JFNA finds

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we consider the lessons learned from the Oct. 7 terror attacks, and report on a new Jewish Federation of North America study about “The Surge” in Jewish engagement growing again. We examine a new Hebrew University study aboutthe role of political affiliation in PTSDamong Israel’s reservists, and feature opinion pieces by Joshua Simmons and Rabbi Avi Killip reflecting on the purity tests and political loneliness that have become familiar to many American Jews since Oct. 7, 2023. Also in this issue: Danny Shapiro, Shaun Maguire and Henri Kagan.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is slated to hold a press conference with Council Speaker Julie Menin this morning on nonprofits. It comes on the heels of the mayor’s widely panned statement on the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks. More below.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will present the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism today in Jerusalem to six people who helped thwart the attempted hijacking of the FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Sept. 30: Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov.

The Michael Levin Base, which supports Israeli “lone soldiers,” is hosting its annual gala ?this evening at The Jerusalem Theater.

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces is hosting its National Gala this evening in New York City.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

In the outpouring of music, art and creativity that emerged from the trauma and pain of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, one song stands out — composed in that first terrible week of sorrow and uncertainty by the Israeli folk band Jane Bordeaux.

“We’ll all lend a hand/We are not alone/Partners in fate, pain and love, as one nation/We’ll weep and overcome/As before, we won’t break/We have only one another and no more/And we don’t need more,” sings Doron Talmon in “Not Alone.” The haunting tune, released on Oct. 15, 2023, immediately captured the fundamental, terrible lesson that millions of Israelis learned eight days prior: that in their worst moment, in their time of greatest need, the government was not coming to save them. They were on their own.

Though on a far less visceral level, Jewish communities around the world have also learned a similar lesson over the past three years. In the immediate wake of the attacks, many Jews around the world, looking for comfort and acknowledgment from the organizations, movements and institutions that they had long supported, found instead silence and even rebuke. They too were on their own.

And yet, while this sentiment — that we “have only one another and no more, and we don’t need more” — is prevalent and reflects tragically lived experiences, it is also wrong.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.