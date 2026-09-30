Your Daily Phil: The diverse donors doubling down against antisemitism

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new survey finding that while most Americans use nonprofits’ services, only a tenth are cognizant of that fact. We spotlight the Har Initiative, a donor collective formed in 2024 that has been providing tens of millions of dollars to organizations fighting antisemitism, and report on the launch of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to combat antisemitism, which has drawn middling response from Jewish leaders. We feature an opinion piece by Amanda Cohen, Lauren Halperin, Alexandra Meyer and Noa Nir about the need to focus programming on personal relationships, and one by Yoel Shulman and Jennie Gates Beckman about how “job carving” can attract and benefit neurodivergent nonprofit professionals. Also in this issue: Evan Gershkovich, Rabbi Rick Jacobs and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Authorities are investigating after a FlyDubai flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was diverted to Saudi Arabia this morning local time after what Israeli officials have indicated was an attempted terror attack by one of the pilots.

In Jerusalem, The Next Step, a nonprofit that helps Israelis who have lost limbs, is holding a fundraiser at the Jerusalem Brewing Co.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, State Department Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Moment magazine and the Romanian Embassy are holding an event today in Washington honoring Elie Wiesel. Elisha Wiesel is slated to speak at the event commemorating his father’s life and works.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

Even as the vast majority of Americans engage with or depend on a variety of nonprofits, most do not recognize that they are doing so, according to a survey conducted by researchers at Indiana University’s Lilly School of Philanthropy in March, which was released this week.

Nearly three-quarters of the nearly 1,800 respondents — 71.9% — reported engaging with at least one service provided by nonprofits, among them enrollment in private universities, receiving food support, visiting museums and attending religious services. However, asked broadly about their use of nonprofit services, just 7.4% of respondents said that they or someone in their immediate family had received or used services from a charitable organization in the past year. That 7.4% represented a 2% increase since the survey was last conducted three years prior.

“That recognition gap matters. It affects not just things like whether they donate, but how they react to events or policies that affect the nonprofit sector as a whole,” Jon Bergdoll, the report’s lead analyst and interim director of data and research partnerships at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, said in a statement.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’