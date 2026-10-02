Your Daily Phil: Guess who’s not coming to dinner? Shabbat can help

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Sarah Abramson, CEO of the Shabbat meal-focused nonprofit OneTable, about new data showing a decrease in Americans hosting people in their homes. We cover the friction inside Israeli President Isaac Herzog‘s Voice of the People initiative as it recruits its second cohort, and report on Democratic governors mulling the new federal education tax credit program. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Yaffa Epstein on the meaning of Simchat Torah in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, and one by psychotherapist Emma Sunshaw on the centrality of personal relationships in trauma care. Also in this issue: Shanie Reichman, Howard Schultz and Ari Bloom.

Shabbat shalom and chag sameach!

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For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: While others pivot away, new donor collective Har Initiative doubles down on combating antisemitism; Sunkist says it will bring back beloved Fruit Gems after national outcry following eJP report; and Inside New York magazine’s anti-Israel shift — and the Jewish staffers left behind. Print the latest edition here.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Treasury Department released guidelines yesterday for the Education Freedom Tax Credit, an income tax credit for donations to scholarship-granting organizations; the move, which could give up to a $3,400 credit to couples, is expected to help decrease the costs for Jewish day schools and other educational expenses. More on this below.

Simchat Torah begins in Israel this evening at sundown, marking the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, according to the Hebrew calendar.reicker Center to discuss his new book, This Cursed Beautiful Land: A Russian-American Story, out today.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Working in a chicken wing joint in Tel Aviv, fresh out of the army, I was invited by a friend to Shabbat dinner at her place with a few of her friends. Upon hearing that I had studied journalism and was looking to break into the field, one of them, whom I vaguely knew at the time and has since become a good friend, mentioned that her news outlet was hiring. And thus, a Shabbat meal led to my first full-time job in journalism.

But new data, first published this week by journalist Derek Thompson, show that such meals are becoming fewer and farther between — in the United States, at least. Once a normal facet of American life, the percentage of Americans who have hosted friends and family at home has dropped steadily over the past 50 years. In 1975, 16% of Americans said they hosted a dinner party at least once a month, and 42% said that they entertained at home; today, that’s 5% and 19%, respectively.

In the Jewish world, the nonprofit OneTable has been fighting to stem this tide, offering microgrants and informational resources to Jewish adults to help them host Shabbat meals. The group has seen a rise in engagement over the past three years, though Sarah Abramson, the group’s CEO, said it has been an uphill battle. “The inherent desire to [host meals] was much stronger when we started [in 2014], and the ways in which we help people see themselves as hosts have become even more important,” Abramson told eJP yesterday. “Our work is not to give up.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’