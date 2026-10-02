Your Daily Phil: Guess who’s not coming to dinner? Shabbat can help
Good Friday morning!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Sarah Abramson, CEO of the Shabbat meal-focused nonprofit OneTable, about new data showing a decrease in Americans hosting people in their homes. We cover the friction inside Israeli President Isaac Herzog‘s Voice of the People initiative as it recruits its second cohort, and report on Democratic governors mulling the new federal education tax credit program. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Yaffa Epstein on the meaning of Simchat Torah in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, and one by psychotherapist Emma Sunshaw on the centrality of personal relationships in trauma care. Also in this issue: Shanie Reichman, Howard Schultz and Ari Bloom.
Shabbat shalom and chag sameach!
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For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: While others pivot away, new donor collective Har Initiative doubles down on combating antisemitism; Sunkist says it will bring back beloved Fruit Gems after national outcry following eJP report; and Inside New York magazine’s anti-Israel shift — and the Jewish staffers left behind. Print the latest edition here.
Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
The Treasury Department released guidelines yesterday for the Education Freedom Tax Credit, an income tax credit for donations to scholarship-granting organizations; the move, which could give up to a $3,400 credit to couples, is expected to help decrease the costs for Jewish day schools and other educational expenses. More on this below.
Simchat Torah begins in Israel this evening at sundown, marking the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, according to the Hebrew calendar.reicker Center to discuss his new book, This Cursed Beautiful Land: A Russian-American Story, out today.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
Working in a chicken wing joint in Tel Aviv, fresh out of the army, I was invited by a friend to Shabbat dinner at her place with a few of her friends. Upon hearing that I had studied journalism and was looking to break into the field, one of them, whom I vaguely knew at the time and has since become a good friend, mentioned that her news outlet was hiring. And thus, a Shabbat meal led to my first full-time job in journalism.
But new data, first published this week by journalist Derek Thompson, show that such meals are becoming fewer and farther between — in the United States, at least. Once a normal facet of American life, the percentage of Americans who have hosted friends and family at home has dropped steadily over the past 50 years. In 1975, 16% of Americans said they hosted a dinner party at least once a month, and 42% said that they entertained at home; today, that’s 5% and 19%, respectively.
In the Jewish world, the nonprofit OneTable has been fighting to stem this tide, offering microgrants and informational resources to Jewish adults to help them host Shabbat meals. The group has seen a rise in engagement over the past three years, though Sarah Abramson, the group’s CEO, said it has been an uphill battle. “The inherent desire to [host meals] was much stronger when we started [in 2014], and the ways in which we help people see themselves as hosts have become even more important,” Abramson told eJP yesterday. “Our work is not to give up.”
Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’
News
BIG TENT TEST
As Voice of the People recruits new members, first cohort wrestles with limits of civil debate — and initiative’s purpose
Launched in 2024, Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People initiative created a council of 150 representatives from Israel and the Diaspora with a two-year term in which they could use their diverse backgrounds as a launchpad to respectfully and collaboratively discuss the issues facing the Jewish People and develop concrete plans to address them. As the first cohort is beginning to wrap up and recruitment is underway for the next — with thousands of people already applying — several council members told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet that the initiative has struggled to reach its lofty goals. Instead of a paragon of constructive, civil discourse by a diverse array of global Jewish leaders, several members said that the initiative has fallen prey to the very divisions roiling the Jewish world that led to its creation in the first place.
Devoted to the mission: In interviews with six council members, several lauded the president’s initiative for putting together a truly diverse panel of Jewish figures from around the world and attributed the struggles to a fledgling, overly ambitious organization that had taken on more than it could handle. A spokesperson said that the organization remains devoted to its original mission. “We bring together Jews from different countries, communities and backgrounds to build trusted relationships and turn shared concerns into collaborative action,” the official said.
SCHOOL CHOICE
Democratic governors face looming deadline to opt in for educational tax credit
With the publication of regulations yesterday for the new federal educational tax credit program, governors now have until the end of the year to decide whether to opt their states into the program, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Public vs. private: Blue-state governors have been caught between cross-pressures from Jewish community groups and other advocates that support the program and teachers’ unions, which vehemently oppose it. Spokespeople for the governors of New York, New Jersey and Illinois, as well as the District of Columbia government all said that they are still reviewing the new guidelines, with an eye toward protecting and supporting public schools.
Read the full story and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff
Opinion
SEASONS MEANINGS
Simchat Torah: A road map for Jewish joy
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Rabba Yaffa Epstein reflects on the significance of Simchat Torah, a holiday that was created by Diaspora Jewry and has taken on additional meaning following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, which took place on the holiday.
“We all need to come back to Bereishit each year, and we all need to come back to one another. We dance and sing and experience the joy of reclaiming Torah. Simchat Torah charges us to opt into the project of peoplehood, pick up our own rightful portion of Torah, and return to the Torah again and again. In joy, in love.”
READER RESPONDS
The top rung: What trauma survivors can teach funders about relationships
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, psychotherapist Emma Sunshaw responds to a recent eJP op-ed about the importance of relationships in Jewish programming (“When we make space for relational work, our community flourishes,” Sept. 30), stressing its centrality in treating trauma as well.
“It was the volunteer who remembered someone’s name. It was the neighbor who came back the next day, and the day after that. It was the one person who noticed someone had gone quiet and went to find them. Programs mattered, absolutely. But it was the relationships underneath them that held the weight, made them work, and brought them through such trauma alive.”
Worthy Reads
Loyal Opposition: In Haaretz, young generation correspondent Grace Gilson explores how Israel Policy Forum’s Atid young professionals network is building a home for young Jews who feel connected to Israel but critical of its government. “The Jewish community institutionally has moved a bit to the right, and American Jews have moved a bit to the left,’ [IPF’s Atid director, Shanie Reichman,] said. ‘That worries me…it’s critical to me that Jewish community organizations institutionally reflect American Jewish voices in the broader public, not just the donor class.’”
AI’s Spiritual Advisors: In The New York Times, national religious correspondent Elizabeth Dias reports on Anthropic’s confidential sessions with religious thinkers, including Israeli Orthodox Rabbi Mois Navon, which sought their help shaping the ethics of its Claude AI models while pressing the possibility that the models are conscious. “’We keep finding things that are mysterious, even unsettling,’ Christopher Olah, one of Anthropic’s billionaire co-founders said. ‘We find structures that mirror results from human neuroscience. We find evidence of introspection. We find internal states that functionally mirror joy, satisfaction, fear, grief and unease.’”
Major Gifts
Starbucks founder Howard Schultz’s Schultz Family Foundation signed on as an anchor investor in the New Work Foundation, a venture from former Salesforce and Meta executive Clara Shih that aims to help young people find a footing in an AI-disrupted job market…
Transitions
Janet Shatz was named national board president of the American Technion Society, the U.S. fundraising arm of Technion – Israel Institute of Technology…
American Jewish University appointed Wise Sons Jewish Deli co-founder Ari Bloom to chair the board of its 2050 Institute, the university’s next-generation leadership hub…
Z3 Institute named Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov and author Kara Jesella as adjunct fellows…
Ari Geller is joining the Israel Policy Forum as its new chief communications officer effective Oct. 12…
Haaretz hired Simone Saidmehr as its New York correspondent, focusing on the city’s politics, culture and Jewish communities…
The Center for Jewish History in Manhattan promoted Gabriel Sanders to chief partnerships and engagement officer…
Word on the Street
TelBalad party leader Sami Abu Shehadeh withdrew from Israel’s Oct. 27 Knesset election after the Supreme Court signaled it would likely uphold his disqualification over an article he published that was seen as supporting the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas…
At the same time, the court overturned the Central Election Committee’s disqualification of four Arab political parties and candidate Ofer Cassif — as expected…
None of the 40 leading U.S. art museums evaluated by the Anti-Defamation League includes Jewish identity in its diversity commitments, according to a new report the group released yesterday, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports; the findings were announced at the ADL’s “State of the Arts” event last night at New York’s Jewish Museum, which featured actor Selma Blair, artist Zoë Buckman and author Alyssa Rosenheck…
None of the 40 leading U.S. art museums evaluated by the Anti-Defamation League includes Jewish identity in its diversity commitments, according to a new report the group released yesterday, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
Golden Gate University has entered into negotiations to acquire the shuttered Contemporary Jewish Museum‘s San Francisco building…
The Canada Revenue Agency suspended a Montreal Hasidic congregation’s donation-receipt privileges over an unresolved $10.7 million related-party loan and stripped two other Jewish nonprofits of charitable status over filing problems…
The Times of Israel spotlights “Voices from the Gaza Border Communities,” an exhibit at Jaffa’s Amiad Center showcasing work by 75 Western Negev artists, including several killed on or after Oct. 7, 2023…
Inside Philanthropy reports that six months into its pledge to commit $1 billion in a year, the OpenAI Foundation has approved more than $750 million in grants and paid out nearly $200 million…
Lox & Loaded, a Jewish shooting club that grew out of free firearm lessons after Oct. 7, will open its 64th chapter in Coventry, R.I., next month…
A Microsoft report found that only the U.S. faced more cyberattacks than Israel over the past year, and Iranian-linked hackers aimed 39% of their attacks at Israel…
Pic of the Day
Haredi Jews from the Toldos Aharon Hasidic community hold lulavs and etrogs today during Hoshana Rabbah prayers in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem.
Birthdays
Lindsay Gottlieb, head coach of women’s basketball at USC, she was an assistant coach in the NBA, turns 49 on Friday
FRIDAY
Richard Manekin, partner in Baltimore’s Workshop Development and leading commercial real estate broker
Diana Ely Epstein, co-chair of external relations at the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy (Rockville, Md.)
Martin E. Hellman, professor emeritus of electrical engineering at Stanford and an inventor of public key cryptography, turns 81
Samuel Kaplan, Bethesda, Md., resident
Donna Karan, fashion designer and the creator of the Donna Karan New York and DKNY clothing labels, born Donna Ivy Faske, turns 78
Annie Leibovitz, portrait photographer whose work has been used on numerous album covers and magazines, turns 77
Douglas Norman Cotler, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer, focused on Jewish music, turns 77
Yitzhak Cohen, former longtime member of the Knesset for the Shas party, turns 75
Omer Bar-Lev, Israel’s former minister of public security, he is the son of former IDF chief of staff and Minister of Police Haim Bar-Lev, turns 73
Scott Hochberg, former member of the Texas House of Representatives, turns 73
Idan Ofer, Israeli entrepreneur with interests in shipping, drilling, mining and soccer, turns 71
Paula Pretlow, chair and trustee of The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
Bruce Blakeman, executive since 2022 of Nassau County, N.Y., and GOP candidate for governor of New York, turns 71
Bruce Sholk, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee of The Jewish Agency for Israel
Gary Tuchman, former national correspondent for CNN, turns 66
Mark Pelavin, former chief program officer of the Union for Reform Judaism
Alexander Karp, co-founder and CEO of the software firm Palantir Technologies, turns 59
Andrew Weinstein, managing partner of the Fort Lauderdale-based Weinstein Law Firm, he is a major Democratic bundler in Florida
Scott Schoeneweis, former MLB left-handed pitcher with more MLB appearances than any other Jewish pitcher, turns 53
Michael “Mordechai” Gottlieb, insurance agent at Herman E. Wealcatch Inc.
Michelle Sara King, U.S. government official at the International Trade Administration, she serves on the American Jewish Committee’s regional board
Marek Ariel Schulman, filmmaker and actor, turns 45
Kobi Yakob Arad, award-winning jazz pianist, composer and music producer, turns 45
Jena Griswold, secretary of state of Colorado since 2019, turns 42
Diana Diner, director of community affairs at Israel Bonds
Alex Fullman, associate attorney at Cooley LLP
Benjamin Lasky, rapper and record producer known by his stage name Quadeca, turns 26
SATURDAY
Michael Medved, syndicated radio show host, author and film critic, turns 78
Allyson Schwartz, former five-term member of Congress (D-PA-13), turns 78
Daniel Friedan, professor of physics at Rutgers, he was named a MacArthur Genius Fellow in 1987, turns 78
Jeff Morgan, co-founder and owner of Covenant Wines, turns 73
Orna Stern, Westport, Conn.-based holistic health coach
Lisa Leff
Lyor Cohen, global head of music for Google / YouTube, turns 67
P. Shields Ferber, Jr., president of The Ferber Company, a privately held real estate development and investment company
Craig Goldman, member of the U.S. House of Representatives (R-TX-12), one of four Jewish Republican congressmen, turns 58
Daniel Marks Cohen, senior director of housing development at LivCor, a Blackstone Company
David Mugrabi, art collector and dealer, who together with his father and brother are reputed to own $5 billion of art, including over 1,000 pieces by Andy Warhol, turns 55
Guy Oseary, talent manager whose clients include Madonna and Red Hot Chili Peppers, author of Jews Who Rock regarding Jewish influences on the music industry, turns 54
Rabbi Dovid M. Cohen, longtime congregational rabbi in N.Y. and N.J. and author of We’re Almost There
Eli Cohen, Israel’s minister of energy and infrastructure, turns 54
Bradley Tusk, venture capitalist and political strategist, turns 53
Rosalind S. Helderman, reporter for The Washington Post focused on political enterprise and investigations, turns 48
Josh Klinghoffer, longtime guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a 2012 inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, turns 47
Naomi Firestone-Teeter, CEO at the Jewish Book Council
Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt, rabbi at The Altneu Synagogue in Manhattan, turns 39
Juan Gilces, regional director of the D.C. area for Community Security Service
Noah Cameron Schnapp, actor since early childhood, turns 22
SUNDAY
Robert D. Sack, senior judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, his father served as a rabbi in Brooklyn for 35 years, turns 87
Norman Pearlstine, executive editor of the Los Angeles Times until 2020 after a long journalism career, turns 84
Marvin R. Shanken, publisher of lifestyle magazines including Wine Spectator and Cigar Aficionado, turns 83
Dov Weissglass, chairman of the executive committee at the University of Haifa, he was Israel’s negotiator in the Middle East peace process during the term of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, turns 80
Alan Rosenberg, actor and past president of the Screen Actors Guild, turns 76
Steven Rakitt, senior advisor to the chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation, formerly the president
Nathan Bergerbest, former deputy chief of staff for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)
Nitzan Chen, former director of the Israeli Government Press Office, turns 63
Aubrey Dan, Canadian businessman, producer and impresario, turns 63
Liev Schreiber, actor, director, screenwriter and producer, turns 59
Abraham Benrubi, actor and voice actor, turns 57
Lee Goldberg, chief meteorologist at New York City’s WABC-TV, turns 54
Alicia Silverstone, film, television and stage actor, turns 50
Ryan Sadowski, former MLB pitcher, he is now the director of international scouting for the Lotte Giants in the Korea Baseball Organization, turns 44
Ron Katz, former member of the Knesset for the Yesh Atid party, turns 41
Sara Singla, senior director of people and culture at Leading Edge HQ following 11 years at Hillel International
Gefen Kabik, senior policy analyst at the American Action Network and Congressional Leadership Fund
Matt Deitsch, gun violence prevention advocate and political advisor, turns 29