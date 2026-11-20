Your Daily Phil: Good as the Ivies at a tenth the cost: John Paulson’s $250M to Hebrew U
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with philanthropist John Paulson about his recent $250 million gift to Hebrew University last month, and look into the phenomenon of Jewish organizations hosting galas at the Qatari-owned Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. We examine how funders are struggling to keep up with the rapid development of AI-powered nonprofit projects, and report on a new Foundation for Jewish Camp study on the main obstacles keeping parents from enrolling their kids in overnight camps. We feature an opinion piece by Alex Pomson about the evolving Jewish institutional landscape in the London neighborhood where he grew up, and a piece by Jael Eskenazi-Zilcha about the struggle of knowing the cost of being Jewish without knowing why it’s worth it. Also in this issue: Yifat Reuveni, Eric Goldstein and Cary Davidson.
Shabbat shalom!
Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
The British Jewish veterans group AJEX will hold its Remembrance Parade and Ceremony on Sunday in central London to commemorate the thousands of Jewish servicemembers who have fallen in Britain’s wars.
ELNET’s 2026 Jerusalem Summit begins on Sunday with an opening gala dinner at the Waldorf Astoria.
What You Should Know
Last month, several news outlets across Israel and the Jewish world, including eJewishPhilanthropy, received a tantalizing hint: A historic, nine-figure gift was about to be given to Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a nine-figure gift from one of the Jewish world’s largest donors. A few days later, on Oct. 17, the news was out: Investor John Paulson was pledging $250 million to the school in one of the largest philanthropic donations ever made in Israel.
Speaking to eJP’s Justin Hayet this week, Paulson explained the 10-to-1 math behind the gift, why he’s shifted his philanthropic focus to Israel and why this quarter-billion-dollar donation won’t be his last gift to an Israeli institution.
Justin Hayet: You’ve shifted much of your philanthropy to Israel. What changed for you personally that led to this investment?
John Paulson: I believe Israel needs our help. Israel is facing enormous challenges. Israel is defending itself against numerous enemies, and it’s a small country of 10 million people, so it needs support from the American Jewish community. It’s important for Jews around the world to step up and support Israel right now.
Secondly, there has been a lot of discussion about antisemitism in America and antisemitism in U.S. universities, so one way to avoid that is to invest in Israeli universities. At Israeli universities, there is no antisemitism. These are the two major reasons for the shift.
News
GALAS
How Jewish nonprofits are directing charitable dollars to Qatar’s coffers
There are few more quintessentially New York settings for a Jewish communal gala than the Plaza Hotel. But since 2018, the Plaza has been owned by Katara Hospitality, a subsidiary of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, meaning that the Jewish organizations booking its ballrooms are sending some of their charitable dollars to a Qatari state-owned enterprise, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen. Qatar funds Al Jazeera, a news network frequently hostile to the Jewish community’s interests, and has long hosted Hamas’ leaders in Doha.
New protocol: Of the six Jewish organizations that hosted events at the Plaza in the past year, only one responded to inquiries about whether they knew of the hotel’s Qatari ownership, whether they had considered the implications of spending their charitable dollars there and whether they planned to keep booking it. “Our event venues are selected based on a range of considerations, including accessibility, availability, and various other preferences,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. “Ownership has not previously been a consideration, and we did not know about the Qatari interest in the Plaza. We will take ownership into account as part of future planning, consistent with our mission and values.”
WAY OF THE FUTURE
Nonprofits are embracing AI. Are their funders ready?
In eight months, a WhatsApp chatbot called Raboti found $31 million in government benefits that Israeli reservists and their families are entitled to, and which most of them hadn’t claimed. Persuading institutional funders to support the chatbot took two years. Raboti, built by the Israeli nonprofit PollyLabs, asks a few basic questions, works out what a family qualifies for and then, as PollyLabs’ chief partnerships officer Alina Shkolnikov Shvartsman puts it, “it keeps nudging you and nudging you endlessly,” reports Rachel Gutman for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Get with the times: The people building tools like Raboti say the technology is the easy part. The harder part is the funding system around them, and many donors haven’t caught up. “The mental, financial and budgetary flexibility of donors needs to catch up,” Shkolnikov Shvartsman told eJP.
THE AFFORDABILITY EFFECT
Study finds high cost, lack of awareness about financial aid prevent kids from attending camp
Nearly 8 in 10 Jewish families who do not have children currently attending Jewish overnight camp cite the high cost as the No. 1 barrier for enrollment. That finding, as well as the fact that most respondents were unaware of the financial aid opportunities available to them, are the key takeaways from a new Foundation for Jewish Camp study, released on Wednesday, detailing the reasons why many Jewish families don’t send their children to Jewish overnight camp, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
Busting barriers: “We were not surprised that the No. 1 reason families are not going to Jewish camps is because it’s expensive,” Jamie Simon, CEO of FJC, told eJP. “The No. 2 thing is that families, we learned, need us to make financial aid simpler, more transparent and easier to access.”
Opinion
BUILDING CAPACITY
Seeing communal change in unexpected places
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Alex Pomson, principal and managing director at Rosov Consulting, reflects on a recent visit to the London neighborhood of his childhood, where he participated in a panel convened by the Jewish Futures Trust.
“The community knows how many Jews feel unsafe. It has no comparable yearly picture of how many feel rooted: whether young Jews have a community to turn to, feel pride rather than embarrassment in being Jewish and can say in their own words what it means to them. Those are the measures of whether destiny is being passed on, and what a community measures tends to become what it funds.”
WHAT WE’RE MISSING
Fate without destiny
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Jael Eskenazi-Zilcha, director of research and strategic development at Atchalta, calls for more research to measure the collective effect of the diverse ecosystem of initiatives to deepen Jewish life.
“One of the defining characteristics of modern antisemitism is the deliberate erasure of Jewish peoplehood and the denial of the Jewish people’s ancestral connection to the Land of Israel. … Harassing, discriminating against or assaulting Jews because they refuse to disavow their people’s history and heritage is not a political debate. It is the unlawful targeting of Jews on the basis of their Jewishness. That distinction has legal significance.”
Worthy Reads
A Movement Grapples: In the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Rabbi Naamah Kelman grapples with whether the Reform movement should admit anti-Zionist students, saying a year in Israel may change some minds but that those with little regard for Israel will find no fit. “Israelis cast their ballots, but governments and leaders will continue to come and go. Our students face a choice that endures beyond any election — whether to engage with Israel in all its complexity and remain part of the conversation about its future.”
The Female Paradox: In The Times of Israel, NATAL’s research and innovation director Yifat Reuveni writes that trauma research and treatment in Israel lean on male-based measures that overlook women’s hormonal differences and hidden distress, citing a NATAL study in which 55% of women in treatment reported worsening mental health, versus 31% of men. “Recognizing the impressive strength and heroism women have shown since the outbreak of the war is essential, but it can in no way serve as an excuse to ignore the heavy price women are paying.”
Major Gifts
Nevo Labs and Yad Hanadiv, a Rothschild family foundation in Israel, are funding a new program that will give Israeli scientists as much as $1.5 million across two years to carry deep-tech findings toward the market…
Transitions
Eric Goldstein, who stepped down last month after 12 years as CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, was unanimously elected Thursday as vice chair of the board of the Jewish political advocacy group New York Solidarity Network, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen has learned…
The U.K.’s United Synagogue named David Collins as interim chief executive, effective in January; he will succeed Jo Grose, who is leaving to co-lead the Wohl Legacy…
Hebrew Union College’s board of governors elected Cary Davidson to serve as chair of the school beginning in January; Davidson, who has served as vice chair since 2022, will succeed David Edelson… elected as the first-ever Jewish president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America…
Word on the Street
Tony Award-winner Jonathan Spector’s “Birthright,” a drama about six American Jews who meet on a Birthright trip and split over Israel, is heading to Broadway with an opening night set for March 15 at the Hudson Theater…
The Silver Spring Jewish Center is suing Montgomery County, Md., over a law that lets licensed congregants carry guns inside the synagogue but bars them from carrying the firearms on foot to it, a gap that hits Sabbath-observant members who can’t drive…
Nancy Spielberg, Lawrence Bender, Wendy Sachs and Roni Aboulafia told a Creative Community for Peace panel in Encino, Calif., that boycotts and festival cancellations are shutting out Jewish and Israeli nonfiction films…
High Line Publishing Studio, a new publisher focused on Jewish and Israeli writers, signed Dara Horn and Matti Friedman as its first authors…
Haaretz profiles Rabbi Elhanan Miller, who has built a YouTube audience of more than 200,000 by explaining Judaism in Arabic and now uses Arab-media interviews to criticize Israel’s government…
Hungarian lawmakers András Csip? and Zoltán Bíró toured the Kerestir grave of Rabbi Yeshaya Steiner, which draws Jewish pilgrims from around the world…
Basheva Frank, a teacher at the Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey and the wife of couples counselor Rabbi Doniel Frank, was killed in a train accident on Wednesday in Nanuet, N.Y. She was 55…
British historian Theodore Zeldin died last week at 93…
Pic of the Day
Avia Levy, a 25-year-old cancer patient, goes skydiving last week over Habonim Beach on Israel’s northern coast, fulfilling a longtime dream as part of Magen David Adom’s “Wish Ambulance” project, which is backed by Israel’s Bank Yahav.
“I’ve always dreamed of skydiving,” Levy said in a statement. “I think there’s something liberating about it, about flying through life, quite literally. And seeing the incredible scenery and experiencing that excitement. There’s something about it that reminds you how worthwhile it is to hold on to hope and believe that things can look different.”
Birthdays
Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist, now editor-in-chief of Sapir, a journal of Maimonides Fund, turns 53
Jeffrey Loria, art dealer and former owner of MLB’s Miami Marlins (a team known as the Florida Marlins until 2011), turns 86
Arieh Warshel, professor of biochemistry and biochemistry at the University of Southern California, he won the 2013 Nobel Prize in chemistry, turns 86
Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, turns 84
Norman Greenbaum, singer-songwriter best known for writing and performing the song “Spirit in the Sky,” turns 84
Deborah Eisenberg, short story writer and actor, professor emerita of writing at Columbia University, she was a winner of a MacArthur genius fellowship, turns 81
Richard Masur, character actor who has appeared in more than 40 films, he served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild, turns 78
Amos Yadlin, major-general (res.) in the IDF, he is a former combat pilot and head of Aman (the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate), president and founder of MIND Israel, turns 75
Michael Jankelowitz, former longtime spokesman to the foreign press at the Jewish Agency for Israel, turns 74
Ronald Steven “Ron” Suskind, Pulitzer Prize-winning national affairs writer for The Wall Street Journal during the 1990s, he is the author of six well-regarded books, turns 67
Jay Lefkowitz, White House official in both the Bush 41 and Bush 43 administrations, a retired partner at Kirkland & Ellis, he is a lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, turns 64
Robin Spielberg, pianist, composer and author, turns 64
Heidi Monkarsh, member of the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and a trustee of the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles
Graciela Narcho, former deputy assistant director at the National Science Foundation
Rabbi Yehuda Glick, American-born former member of Knesset for the Likud party, he campaigned for expanding Jewish access to the Temple Mount, turns 61
Michael Louis Diamond, rapper and founding member of the hip-hop group the Beastie Boys, he is known as “Mike D,” turns 61
David Einhorn, hedge fund manager, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, turns 58
Zev Gewurz, Boston-based real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs
Julie Hyman, anchor for Yahoo Finance
Devorah Adler, former opposition research specialist and founder of Beehive Research
Rabbi Benjamin Gonsher, fundraising coach for nonprofit EDs
Jesse Bronner, director for North America at the Saban Family Foundation and the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls
Sam Fuld, outfielder for four MLB teams over eight years, he played for Team Israel at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, he was the general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies until 2024 and currently serves as president of business operations, turns 45
Margo Stilley, actor and writer, her decision to convert to Judaism was the subject of a 2006 article in the British newspaper The Sunday Times, turns 44
Halley Feiffer, actor, playwright and TV writer turns 42
Dan Goldberg, senior White House editor for Politico
Alexis Weiss
SATURDAY
Nahum Admoni, director-general of the Mossad from 1982 to 1989, turns 97
Goldie Hawn, Academy Award-winning actor, director, producer and occasional singer, she founded The Goldie Hawn Foundation to help underprivileged children, turns 81
George Zimmer, founder, chairman and CEO of Men’s Wearhouse for 40 years, currently holding these same positions at Generation Tux, an online tuxedo rental platform, turns 78
Julie Shuer, Beverly Hills resident
Judge Beth Labson Freeman, U.S. district judge for the Northern District of California, she is a past president of Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo, Calif, turns 73
Thomas Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group including Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures and Screen Gems, turns 72
Avri Gilad, Israeli media personality, turns 64
Jonathan Wornick, private investor and Israel advocate
William Samers, VP of planned giving and endowments at UJA-Federation of New York
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, turns 56
Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland
Amir Korangy, founder and publisher of the business magazine The Real Deal, turns 53
Chad Levitt, former NFL running back for the Raiders, Rams and Bears (1997-2000), he is now a schoolteacher, turns 51
Rick Klein, vice president and Washington bureau chief of ABC News, turns 50
Joanna Liberman Turner, director of global government relations at the Hershey Company, she was previously a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, turns 50
Danielle Monosson, former consul general of the U.S. in Quebec
Max Abelson, reporter at Bloomberg News
Eric Dinowitz, member of the New York City Council from the Bronx, turns 41
Robert Stock, MLB pitcher in five organizations, currently playing for the New York Mets, he played for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, turns 37
Alexander Freeman, director of sports engagement at the Anti-Defamation League
SUNDAY
Fred Wilpon, majority owner of MLB’s New York Mets for 33 years ending in 2020, he was a high school teammate of Sandy Koufax and went on to a successful career as a real estate developer, turns 90
Sally Katzen, professor at NYU Law School, she worked at OMB and the National Economic Council in the Clinton White House, turns 84
Roger Simon, novelist and screenwriter, turns 83
Jacques Saada, born to a Jewish family in Tunisia, he served as a member of the Canadian House of Commons until 2006, turns 79
Andy Stern, president emeritus of the Service Employees International Union, now a senior fellow at the Economic Security Project, turns 76
Tim Cohen, SVP of development for Hillel International, his bar mitzvah was at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh
George Stephen Latimer, member of the U.S. House of Representatives (D-NY-16), elected in 2024 by defeating incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary and then winning the general election, turns 73
Donny Deutsch, television personality with past shows on MSNBC, CNN and Bloomberg TV, he was previously an advertising executive, turns 69
Marty Robinson, IT specialist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury
Ihor Surkis, owner and president of Dynamo Kyiv (Kyiv’s soccer team) since 2002, turns 68
Peggy Orenstein, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, turns 65
Benjamin Yusupov, classical composer, conductor and pianist, turns 64
Brian Levine, former president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, known professionally as Brian Robbins, turns 63
Ishai Golan, Israeli film and television actor, turns 53
Harry Siegel, senior editor at The City Reporter and editorial writer for the New York Daily News, turns 49
Edward “Ned” Price, former State Department spokesperson, he is the counselor to the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, turns 44
Scarlett Johansson, actor, turns 42
Jessica Sara “Turtletaub” Pepper, brand and communications strategist
Samuel Jefferies, SVP at crisis communications firm Dezenhall Resources
Alden Ehrenreich, actor, who has appeared in films directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, the Coen brothers and Warren Beatty, turns 37
Jon Rudnitsky, actor and comedian, he was on the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” turns 37
Ariel Martin, social media personality known as Baby Ariel, she has 36 million followers on TikTok, turns 26
Yarden Golan, former chief of staff to Israel’s then-Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, following eight years in senior staff roles at Israel’s Embassy in Washington, venture partner at Deep33