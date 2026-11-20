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Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist, now editor-in-chief of Sapir, a journal of Maimonides Fund, turns 53

Jeffrey Loria, art dealer and former owner of MLB’s Miami Marlins (a team known as the Florida Marlins until 2011), turns 86

Arieh Warshel, professor of biochemistry and biochemistry at the University of Southern California, he won the 2013 Nobel Prize in chemistry, turns 86

Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, turns 84

Norman Greenbaum, singer-songwriter best known for writing and performing the song “Spirit in the Sky,” turns 84

Deborah Eisenberg, short story writer and actor, professor emerita of writing at Columbia University, she was a winner of a MacArthur genius fellowship, turns 81

Richard Masur, character actor who has appeared in more than 40 films, he served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild, turns 78

Amos Yadlin, major-general (res.) in the IDF, he is a former combat pilot and head of Aman (the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate), president and founder of MIND Israel, turns 75

Michael Jankelowitz, former longtime spokesman to the foreign press at the Jewish Agency for Israel, turns 74

Ronald Steven “Ron” Suskind, Pulitzer Prize-winning national affairs writer for The Wall Street Journal during the 1990s, he is the author of six well-regarded books, turns 67

Jay Lefkowitz, White House official in both the Bush 41 and Bush 43 administrations, a retired partner at Kirkland & Ellis, he is a lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, turns 64

Robin Spielberg, pianist, composer and author, turns 64

Heidi Monkarsh, member of the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and a trustee of the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles

Graciela Narcho, former deputy assistant director at the National Science Foundation

Rabbi Yehuda Glick, American-born former member of Knesset for the Likud party, he campaigned for expanding Jewish access to the Temple Mount, turns 61

Michael Louis Diamond, rapper and founding member of the hip-hop group the Beastie Boys, he is known as “Mike D,” turns 61

David Einhorn, hedge fund manager, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, turns 58

Zev Gewurz, Boston-based real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs

Julie Hyman, anchor for Yahoo Finance

Devorah Adler, former opposition research specialist and founder of Beehive Research

Rabbi Benjamin Gonsher, fundraising coach for nonprofit EDs

Jesse Bronner, director for North America at the Saban Family Foundation and the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls

Sam Fuld, outfielder for four MLB teams over eight years, he played for Team Israel at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, he was the general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies until 2024 and currently serves as president of business operations, turns 45

Margo Stilley, actor and writer, her decision to convert to Judaism was the subject of a 2006 article in the British newspaper The Sunday Times, turns 44

Halley Feiffer, actor, playwright and TV writer turns 42

Dan Goldberg, senior White House editor for Politico

Alexis Weiss

SATURDAY

Nahum Admoni, director-general of the Mossad from 1982 to 1989, turns 97

Goldie Hawn, Academy Award-winning actor, director, producer and occasional singer, she founded The Goldie Hawn Foundation to help underprivileged children, turns 81

George Zimmer, founder, chairman and CEO of Men’s Wearhouse for 40 years, currently holding these same positions at Generation Tux, an online tuxedo rental platform, turns 78

Julie Shuer, Beverly Hills resident

Judge Beth Labson Freeman, U.S. district judge for the Northern District of California, she is a past president of Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo, Calif, turns 73

Thomas Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group including Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures and Screen Gems, turns 72

Avri Gilad, Israeli media personality, turns 64

Jonathan Wornick, private investor and Israel advocate

William Samers, VP of planned giving and endowments at UJA-Federation of New York

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, turns 56

Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland

Amir Korangy, founder and publisher of the business magazine The Real Deal, turns 53

Chad Levitt, former NFL running back for the Raiders, Rams and Bears (1997-2000), he is now a schoolteacher, turns 51

Rick Klein, vice president and Washington bureau chief of ABC News, turns 50

Joanna Liberman Turner, director of global government relations at the Hershey Company, she was previously a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, turns 50

Danielle Monosson, former consul general of the U.S. in Quebec

Max Abelson, reporter at Bloomberg News

Eric Dinowitz, member of the New York City Council from the Bronx, turns 41

Robert Stock, MLB pitcher in five organizations, currently playing for the New York Mets, he played for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, turns 37

Alexander Freeman, director of sports engagement at the Anti-Defamation League

SUNDAY

Fred Wilpon, majority owner of MLB’s New York Mets for 33 years ending in 2020, he was a high school teammate of Sandy Koufax and went on to a successful career as a real estate developer, turns 90

Sally Katzen, professor at NYU Law School, she worked at OMB and the National Economic Council in the Clinton White House, turns 84

Roger Simon, novelist and screenwriter, turns 83

Jacques Saada, born to a Jewish family in Tunisia, he served as a member of the Canadian House of Commons until 2006, turns 79

Andy Stern, president emeritus of the Service Employees International Union, now a senior fellow at the Economic Security Project, turns 76

Tim Cohen, SVP of development for Hillel International, his bar mitzvah was at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh

George Stephen Latimer, member of the U.S. House of Representatives (D-NY-16), elected in 2024 by defeating incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary and then winning the general election, turns 73

Donny Deutsch, television personality with past shows on MSNBC, CNN and Bloomberg TV, he was previously an advertising executive, turns 69

Marty Robinson, IT specialist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury

Ihor Surkis, owner and president of Dynamo Kyiv (Kyiv’s soccer team) since 2002, turns 68

Peggy Orenstein, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, turns 65

Benjamin Yusupov, classical composer, conductor and pianist, turns 64

Brian Levine, former president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, known professionally as Brian Robbins, turns 63

Ishai Golan, Israeli film and television actor, turns 53

Harry Siegel, senior editor at The City Reporter and editorial writer for the New York Daily News, turns 49

Edward “Ned” Price, former State Department spokesperson, he is the counselor to the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, turns 44

Scarlett Johansson, actor, turns 42

Jessica Sara “Turtletaub” Pepper, brand and communications strategist

Samuel Jefferies, SVP at crisis communications firm Dezenhall Resources

Alden Ehrenreich, actor, who has appeared in films directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, the Coen brothers and Warren Beatty, turns 37

Jon Rudnitsky, actor and comedian, he was on the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” turns 37

Ariel Martin, social media personality known as Baby Ariel, she has 36 million followers on TikTok, turns 26

Yarden Golan, former chief of staff to Israel’s then-Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, following eight years in senior staff roles at Israel’s Embassy in Washington, venture partner at Deep33