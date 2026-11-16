Your Daily Phil: At Mar-a-Lago, Olami courts new donors for $100M expansion
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover IsraAid’s 25th anniversary gala as it launches new efforts to encourage Middle East humanitarian diplomacy and prevent East African hunger. We report on Olami’s World Jewish Forum at Mar-a-Lago, which brought together some of the leading Jewish conservative figures and raised some $40 million for the group’s global expansion, and on Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s decision to opt the state out of a federal tax credit that could subsidize Jewish day schools. We feature an opinion piece by Shimon Siani about how to escape “the nonprofit starvation cycle,” and a piece by Rabbi Andrew Markowitz about the goals of this week’s annual Rabbinical Assembly Convention, which also celebrates the organization’s 125th anniversary. Also in this issue: Kathleen Enright, Jonathan Turner and Mandy Damari.
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Curated by Judah Ari Gross, Justin Hayet & Rachel Kohn with assists from the eJP team.
What We’re Watching
Nearly 300 Conservative and Masorti rabbis are meeting in Philadelphia through Wednesday for the Rabbinical Assembly’s 125th anniversary gathering, the group’s biggest in 15 years.
The Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture’s 36th Nahum Goldmann Fellowship opens today at Jacob Ohalo Kinneret in northern Israel and runs through Nov. 19.
UJA–Federation of New York, in partnership with Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America and JIMENA (Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa), is holding a daylong convening focused on Sephardic and Mizrahi life. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!
Elsewhere in New York, Touro University is hosting its inaugural Symposium on Antisemitism. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy’s Charles Asher Small and the Brandeis Center’s Ken Marcus are among the speakers at this afternoon’s symposium, which will also honor singer Gloria Gaynor and actor Debra Messing.
Also in New York, a delegation of senior Catholic Church leaders will visit Yeshiva University for an interfaith dialogue initiative.
This evening, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is hosting its annual gala — this year honoring the Wilf family — in midtown Manhattan this evening. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross.
The Parents Circle Families Forum, New Israel Fund, IfNotNow and six other progressive groups are hosting a Capitol Hill screening of “Holding Liat,” an Oscar-shortlisted documentary about a family’s fight to free two Oct. 7 hostages, tonight at 5:30 p.m., followed by a discussion with Parents Circle members Maoz Inon, Aziz Abu Sarah and Yehuda Beinin.
What You Should Know
Marking its 25th anniversary, the Israeli humanitarian relief organization IsraAid highlighted two of its emerging priorities at its midtown Manhattan gala on Sunday evening: developing a Middle East aid network and combating hunger in East Africa, both of which can be traced directly back to the group’s work with refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.
Some 300 people attended the gala dinner at Lavan Midtown, which honored supporters Ed and Barbara Shapiro and raised some $2.5 million for the group, both through gifts made ahead of the event and during it, IsraAid told eJP.
Sipping surprisingly spicy margaritas and nibbling pescatarian fare, supporters heard about the Israel-based organization’s 25 years of activities, sending teams to disaster zones in 70 countries around the world and then, in 2023, dispatching them at home in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, as well as their plans going forward: expanding their cooperation across the Middle East and launching a preventive program, funded by the Shapiros, to stave off hunger among refugees in Kenya and Uganda using Edesia Nutrition’s peanut-based Plumpy’Nut supplement.
News
FLORIDA FORUM
Looking to raise its profile, Olami brings ‘who’s who’ of conservative Jewish voices to Mar-a-Lago
Some of the world’s most influential Jewish conservative figures gathered at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., for the two-day World Jewish Forum, held last week by the Orthodox engagement group Olami as it aims to bring in new donors and establish itself as a convener of major Jewish conversations. The event was part of the $100 million first stage of a planned worldwide expansion effort called Olami X. The forum raised some $40 million toward that goal, an attendee from inside the conference told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet.
Newcomers: Investor and philanthropist Yakir Gabay, who holds a seat on the Gaza Executive Board under Trump’s Board of Peace, hosted the forum with his wife, Elena, for a guest list Olami capped at 75 couples. Most of the donors were new to Olami, according to an attendee who requested anonymity. “I would guess almost no one in the room had heard of Olami before they got this invitation,” the attendee said, adding that the Gabays “used their personal network to bring in a fresh crop of new funders, including international ones.”
RICHMOND REVERSAL
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger opted against enrolling her state in a federal school tax credit that would have provided scholarships to students for a variety of K-12 public and private education expenses, including private school tuition, transportation and tutoring, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
The letdown: The Jewish Federations of North America, Orthodox Union and Agudath Israel have been major champions of the program, working to educate governors about the first-of-its-kind supplemental federal funding that could help pay for Jewish day school and yeshiva education. “Virginia taxpayers can still use the tax credit to fund scholarships for children in other states, and taxpayers across the country can do the same, but Virginia’s children in public and private schools cannot benefit. Why would Governor Spanberger choose to deny Virginia’s children this opportunity?” Sheila Katz, JFNA’s chief Jewish life officer, said in a statement.
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Opinion
MODEL OF CHANGE
Smart investments in Israel’s future: Translating the ‘Five Tavs ’ model for effective philanthropy
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, social entrepreneur Shimon Siani, CEO of Yedidim for Youth and Society and co-chair of Civic Leadership (the umbrella organization serving the nonprofit sector and civil society in Israel), explores the issue of “underpricing” in the world of social programs and offers a method for addressing it based on 35 years of cross-sector experience.
“An airplane built below minimum cost means cutting materials or safety testing — and the passengers pay. In social programs, it shows up as burnout, declining quality and disruptions of service. The literature calls this ‘the nonprofit starvation cycle.’ Full-cost funding is not a blank check. It requires a transparent, well-reasoned budget. The change is in the question: not, ‘What does the direct activity cost?’ but, ‘What must be in place for it to be professional, continuous and safe?’”
RABBIS, ASSEMBLE!
Many voices, one assembly: What rabbis can model for a divided Jewish world
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Rabbi Andrew Markowitz, co-chair of the 2026 Rabbinical Assembly Convention now underway in Philadelphia, writes about the importance of tackling hard conversations for the Conservative/Masorti movement and shares why he sees the City of Brotherly Love as a symbolically fitting place for this meeting of the minds.
“The founders of the United States were not always nice to each other (just see ‘Hamilton’). They didn’t always agree. And yet, they were engaged in the same project: trying to create a more perfect union, an experiment in government by the consent of the governed. Rabbis, famously, do not always agree either. Machloket l’shem shamayim, disagreement for the sake of Heaven, is a cultural value within rabbinic Judaism that we want to uphold; and we want to do it in a way that honors our shared purpose, even if we don’t agree on all of its details.”
Worthy Reads
Early Money: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Council on Foundations CEO Kathleen Enright urges funders to make big bets on untested ideas. “Going first is rarely comfortable. It means we will be wrong in public some of the time. It means supporting work that has no constituency yet and staying with it through the years when it looks like a mistake.”
The Last Waltz with U.S. Jewry: In Haaretz, journalist Noa Landau argues that Gadi Eisenkot will permanently alienate liberal American Jews if he forms Israel’s next government with ultra-Orthodox parties while shutting out Arab parties. “For older generations, this will be a profound emotional rupture… But this is also the last generation that can still be persuaded. Among younger generations, there is no room for forgiveness.”
Behind the Lens: In The Hill, Jacki Karsh, a journalist and board member of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles, writes that photographer Motaz Azaiza’s admission that he filmed Gazans beating Oct. 7 hostages and withheld the video shows how much Hamas shaped Gaza coverage. “Yet an even more uncomfortable question remains: Is anyone willing to reconsider the story they have already accepted?”
What Could Have Been: In the Financial Times, George Hammond considers how much jailed cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried could have made from the Anthropic public offering and what that would have meant for philanthropy. “The FTX boss was the most high-profile adherent of effective altruism, a neo-utilitarian philosophy aimed at maximising good. Other prominent figures in the movement were closely associated with Anthropic, including Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, who provided early funding, and Open Philanthropy co-founder Holden Karnofsky, who is married to Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei.”
Community Comms
Tuesday’s Soroka Friends NYC Gala supports mental health care in Israel. RSVP at soroka.org/gala
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Major Gifts
Anthropic is pledging $50 million through 2027 to Bay Area charities, working alongside the San Francisco Foundation on a fund that starts with $500,000 in holiday grants for food, shelter and children’s programs…
The Council of American Jewish Museums is receiving a three-year grant of some $430,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to start a Jewish Museum Leadership Fellowship, the council told eJewishPhilanthropy…
Transitions
Word on the Street
Sunday’s meeting between Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party produced no breakthroughs toward a unity government, even as Eisenkot’s bloc reportedly advances separate talks with the Haredi United Torah Judaism party…
TheMarker reports that Finance Ministry officials and venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg are warning that Nvidia’s leadership shake-up could rattle Israel’s economy, given the chipmaker’s roughly NIS 10 billion ($3.1 billion) in annual tax payments…
In Mission Local, reporter Brandon Pho explores what Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia’s CEO could mean for the Huangs’ San Francisco giving, including a $75 million match for Vanderbilt University’s new arts school and $5 million a year pledged to San Francisco Opera…
Hunter College’s student government canceled a Monday Cultural Arts Night planned with Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine, citing its values and student safety, while many alleged Hillel’s participation was the reason behind the cancellation…
Two men convicted in London last week of aiding Iranian intelligence had tracked Jonathan Turner, CEO of UK Lawyers for Israel, along with two journalists critical of Tehran…
Heirs of the Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer are urging Sotheby’s to pull a van Gogh estimated at $180 million from Wednesday’s auction, saying Nazi persecution forced the family’s 1936 sale, a claim the auction house says its research has not confirmed…
Canadian news outlet The Hub spotlights the Canadian Jewish expats in the U.S. guiding relatives and friends who want to follow them out of the Great White North because of heightened antisemitism in the country…
Former hostage Bilal al-Ziadna, who was released from Hamas captivity after 55 days, was married in the Bedouin city of Rahat on Friday; al-Ziadna was kidnapped alongside his sister, brother and father, the latter two of whom died in captivity…
Mandy Damari, mother of former hostage Emily Damari, said she hopes to resettle in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza next year despite fearing another Hamas attack…
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is engaged to longtime girlfriend, Camille Fishel, after proposing last week…
In an interview with podcaster David Senra released over the weekend, Rubin reflected on his career trajectory and praised New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as his “go-to person for things to talk to”…
King Charles III joined Elton John’s “Rocket Hour” podcast Saturday to mark the King’s Trust’s 50th year, spinning tracks from acts that have headlined its fundraising shows…
Former President Joe Biden’s presidential library foundation is circling in on a Delaware site but raised less than $1.5 million in 2025 and ran a roughly $600,000 deficit, with Democratic donors slow to step up…
A new New York Times investigation found that Israel kidnapped two Iranian generals while chasing a theory, now doubted by many of its own officials, that Iran held missing Israeli airman Ron Arad, according to Iranian, Israeli and American officials…
Zingone Brothers, a family-run Upper West Side grocery open nearly a century, will close Nov. 30, with an owner citing age and no next generation to take over…
Debra Herz, a lifelong Denver resident who helped found Temple Sinai and served on the boards of the Anti-Defamation League and JewishColorado, died at 87…
Photo of the Day
Former hostage and pianist Alon Ohel and his brother Ronen performed at the American Friends of NATAL gala in New York last week, an event that raised money for the Israeli trauma center’s therapy programs.
“My father’s generation was told, ‘You went through something bad. Don’t talk about it,’” Ran Eliasaf, the group’s board chair, said at the event. “NATAL exists so the next generation doesn’t have to carry it in silence.”
Birthdays
Amar’e Stoudemire, after 14 seasons in the NBA, he became an owner and player for Hapoel Jerusalem and led the team to an Israeli League championship, turns 44
Morris Fish, justice on the Supreme Court of Canada from 2003 until he retired in 2013, turns 88
Abraham J. Boyarsky, professor of mathematics and statistics at Concordia University in Montreal, turns 80
Bruce A. Arbit, Milwaukee-based founder and co-managing director of A.B. Data, Ltd, he is the past chair of the Pincus Fund for Jewish Education, turns 72
Susan Brooks, director of programs at IKAR
Jeff Pinkner, writer and producer for television and film, turns 62
Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, turns 61
Peter Traugott, television producer, turns 56
Rabbi Justus Baird, former SVP of national programs at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, turns 54
Gilad Segev, Israeli singer-songwriter, author and travel documentarian, known professionally as “Passerby,” turns 52
Lavie Tidhar, author of several novels, he was the science fiction and fantasy book columnist for the Washington Post until 2022, turns 50
Michael Levi, SVP at The D. E. Shaw Group, he was previously a special assistant to President Barack Obama for energy and economic policy, turns 49
Oksana Baiul, 1994 Olympic gold medalist in figure skating, she first discovered that she was Jewish when she was 25 years old, turns 49
Margalit Ruth “Maggie” Gyllenhaal, stage, film and television Actor, she is the older sister of actor Jake Gyllenhaal, turns 49
Adi Ezroni, Israeli actor, model, film producer and TV host, turns 48
Hayden Epstein, VP at Jetro Restaurant Depot, he is a former NFL placekicker and punter, turns 46
Aaron Kalman, chief of staff at Lightricks and a former adviser to Israeli ministries