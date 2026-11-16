Your Daily Phil: At Mar-a-Lago, Olami courts new donors for $100M expansion

Sunday’s meeting between Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party produced no breakthroughs toward a unity government, even as Eisenkot’s bloc reportedly advances separate talks with the Haredi United Torah Judaism party…

TheMarker reports that Finance Ministry officials and venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg are warning that Nvidia’s leadership shake-up could rattle Israel’s economy, given the chipmaker’s roughly NIS 10 billion ($3.1 billion) in annual tax payments…

In Mission Local, reporter Brandon Pho explores what Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia’s CEO could mean for the Huangs’ San Francisco giving, including a $75 million match for Vanderbilt University’s new arts school and $5 million a year pledged to San Francisco Opera…

Hunter College’s student government canceled a Monday Cultural Arts Night planned with Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine, citing its values and student safety, while many alleged Hillel’s participation was the reason behind the cancellation…

Two men convicted in London last week of aiding Iranian intelligence had tracked Jonathan Turner, CEO of UK Lawyers for Israel, along with two journalists critical of Tehran…

Heirs of the Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer are urging Sotheby’s to pull a van Gogh estimated at $180 million from Wednesday’s auction, saying Nazi persecution forced the family’s 1936 sale, a claim the auction house says its research has not confirmed…

Canadian news outlet The Hub spotlights the Canadian Jewish expats in the U.S. guiding relatives and friends who want to follow them out of the Great White North because of heightened antisemitism in the country…

Former hostage Bilal al-Ziadna, who was released from Hamas captivity after 55 days, was married in the Bedouin city of Rahat on Friday; al-Ziadna was kidnapped alongside his sister, brother and father, the latter two of whom died in captivity…

Mandy Damari, mother of former hostage Emily Damari, said she hopes to resettle in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza next year despite fearing another Hamas attack…

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is engaged to longtime girlfriend, Camille Fishel, after proposing last week…

In an interview with podcaster David Senra released over the weekend, Rubin reflected on his career trajectory and praised New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as his “go-to person for things to talk to”…

King Charles III joined Elton John’s “Rocket Hour” podcast Saturday to mark the King’s Trust’s 50th year, spinning tracks from acts that have headlined its fundraising shows…

Former President Joe Biden’s presidential library foundation is circling in on a Delaware site but raised less than $1.5 million in 2025 and ran a roughly $600,000 deficit, with Democratic donors slow to step up…

A new New York Times investigation found that Israel kidnapped two Iranian generals while chasing a theory, now doubted by many of its own officials, that Iran held missing Israeli airman Ron Arad, according to Iranian, Israeli and American officials…

Zingone Brothers, a family-run Upper West Side grocery open nearly a century, will close Nov. 30, with an owner citing age and no next generation to take over…

Debra Herz, a lifelong Denver resident who helped found Temple Sinai and served on the boards of the Anti-Defamation League and JewishColorado, died at 87…