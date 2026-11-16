Looking to raise its profile, Olami brings ‘who’s who’ of conservative Jewish voices to Mar-a-Lago 

Some of the world’s most influential Jewish conservative figures gathered at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., for the two-day World Jewish Forum, held last week by the Orthodox engagement group Olami as it aims to bring in new donors and establish itself as a convener of major Jewish conversations.

The event was part of the $100 million first stage of a planned worldwide expansion effort called Olami X. The forum raised some $40 million toward that goal, a source who attended the conference told eJewishPhilanthropy. It was not immediately clear how much the event cost to produce.

Olami says it reaches more than 71,000 people ages 18 to 30 each year through 300-plus chapters in 28 countries on an annual budget of $71 million.

Rabbi Benjy Morgan, who leads Olami X and founded the World Jewish Forum, said the group will expand its reach on campuses and among young professionals.

“We will be hugely amplifying our efforts across universities and young professionals. For young Jews to have a place to be inspired, educated but most important to belong. The greatest answer to antisemitism is a generation of Jews who are proud not merely to survive as Jews, but to thrive as Jews,” Morgan told eJP.

The invitation-only gathering put Olami in front of a new circle of some of the Jewish world’s most sought-after funders and thought leaders.

Investor and philanthropist Yakir Gabay, who holds a seat on the Gaza Executive Board under Trump’s Board of Peace, hosted the forum with his wife, Elena, for a guest list Olami capped at 75 couples. Most of the donors were new to Olami, according to an attendee who requested anonymity. “I would guess almost no one in the room had heard of Olami before they got this invitation,” the attendee said, adding that the Gabays “used their personal network to bring in a fresh crop of new funders, including international ones.” The weekend opened with a Torah-completion ceremony for a few select guests, honoring the late Sheldon Adelson, and closed with a benefit gala at Mar-a-Lago. Olami plans to place the Torah scroll at the Western Wall.

Guests stayed at The Breakers, and Israel Schachter of Charity Bids produced the event. One attendee described the guest list as a who’s who of the Jewish world, with the most interesting conversations happening on the sidelines.

According to sources who attended the convening, Elliott Management founder Paul Singer and Terry Kassel hosted the opening dinner at the nearby kosher restaurant Malka, and the Witkoff family held a private lunch. Attendees included Miriam Adelson, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Alex Witkoff (the son of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff), Lady Nicola Mendelsohn, Elan Carr, Daniella Greenbaum, Joseph Sitt, Elie Horn, Aaron Etingen, Aaron Wolfson, Louis Scheiner and Graham Edwards. Speakers included: former Mossad chief David Barnea, commentator Ben Shapiro, conservative broadcaster Erin Molan of Australia, WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and former U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, who addressed the Torah-completion ceremony. Former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked also attended the event, often seen close by Adelson.

The crowd was a mixture of completely secular Jews and more “more yeshivish types” as one attendee told eJP, noting that the conference succeeded in bringing together major players who “are rarely in a room together.”

The World Jewish Forum, while held in support of Olami’s global mission, is distinct from Olami’s annual gala, most recently held in June at Cipriani.