Smart investments in Israel’s future: Translating the ‘Five Tavs’ model for effective philanthropy 

Since March 2020, Israeli society has moved from crisis to crisis: the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oct. 7 terror attacks, a prolonged, multi-front war, evacuated communities and mass call-ups of reserve soldiers, which have disrupted the lives of tens of thousands of families.

Throughout these crises, the state has been responsible for rights, service continuity and national-scale funding; philanthropy’s role has been to act quickly, enable innovation and fund what the public system cannot build in time.

Rudzhan Nagiev/Getty Images

Philanthropy has enabled a rapid response to these crises at an exceptional scale. That speed is a strategic asset — provided it does not become reckless: work without planning, without infrastructure and without full funding.

In 2026, donors confront a new challenge: How do we turn crisis response into stable social capacity — rehabilitating children and youth, treating trauma, restoring northern and southern communities and supporting reservists’ families? The shift is from immediate response to long-term investment, from nonprofits stretched to the limit, running on blood, sweat and tears, to organizations with the stamina to go the distance.

For nearly seven years, and particularly in the past three, Israeli nonprofits have been doing more with less, but this cannot go on indefinitely.

Early in the war, Hebrew University research found that 48% of nonprofits launched new services, and 47% saw demand surge. At the same time, 31% reported significant harm to their ability to deliver services, and 29% lost staff to reserve duty. Wage growth of 6.8% in 2026 makes recruiting harder still.

‘Underpricing’

Government funding can represent the bulk of a nonprofit initiative’s budget, but it will almost never be able to cover all of it. Philanthropy can play that critical role of filling the gaps left by the state.

A major issue has been “underpricing,” when the amount allocated for a nonprofit program is lower than its full, reasonable cost over time to provide those services. The gap may be visible (the salaries of staff members, for example) or hidden (the costs of management, training, IT, legal advice, insurance, measurement and reserves).

This is not efficiency; it is dangerous. An airplane built below minimum cost means cutting materials or safety testing — and the passengers pay. In social programs, it shows up as burnout, declining quality and disruptions of service.

The literature calls this “the nonprofit starvation cycle.” Full-cost funding is not a blank check. It requires a transparent, well-reasoned budget. The change is in the question: not, “What does the direct activity cost?” but, “What must be in place for it to be professional, continuous and safe?”

The Five Tavs

The answer to this question can be found in a model named after five Hebrew words that begin with the letter “Tav” (in English, it’s the less alliterative PIBCI): tahalich (process), tasthtit (infrastructure), taktziv (budget), tazrim (cash flow) and tadmit (image). Based on more than 35 years of cross-sector experience, it reveals where a generous-looking grant rests on unbudgeted costs.

1. Process

Complex social problems are not solved in one operation. Match funding to the duration of change: multiyear commitments, learning points and exit rules set in advance. Philanthropy is uniquely placed to be “patient capital” in the first three to four years, until the state joins.

The “Sikuyim” youth crime prevention program, for instance, developed by Yedidim with government ministries, has been running for 15 years as a government–philanthropy joint venture. It started as a purely philanthropic initiative until an economic study — showing that the state would save 10 shekels for every one it invested — convinced the government to support the program. Without that philanthropic runway, the state funding could have never come. (Though this state funding is also “underpriced.”)

2. Infrastructure

Staff, management, buildings, information systems and security — and, in 2026, responsible use of AI. People are the core infrastructure: wages, turnover, reserve duty and burnout require funding for onboarding, training, supervision and backup — not only service hours.

A graduated model is recommended: up to 20% of the grant for infrastructure in year one, 15% in year two, reduced only after reviewing maintenance needs. New postwar needs — families of disabled veterans, PTSD, children of trauma victims — call for philanthropic infrastructure investment in the first two to three years, before government funding takes over. This may be the most important investment in Israel today.

3. Budget

The most useful check is what the program budget omits: recruitment and training, administrative staff, IT, legal advice, insurance, measurement, maintenance, indexation and a contingency reserve.

A 2026 Civic Leadership survey found that 70%-90% of social organizations’ expenses are fixed or committed in advance. Avoid uniform overhead caps, and distinguish wasteful overhead from essential operating costs.

4. Cash flow

Even a balanced budget can leave no money on payday, because state payments arrive only after delivery, reporting and approval.

A Hebrew University survey from 2025 found that 18% of nonprofits cannot meet monthly payments, and 64% of state-supported nonprofits are paid late. This comes at a tremendous and unnecessary cost.

Bridging NIS 1 million ($318,000) for 90 days at a roughly 8% interest rate costs some NIS 19,700 ($6,300). A donor who pays in advance on a predictable schedule prevents waste and shows trust in the organization.

5. Image

An organization’s legitimacy is measured in its professionalism. Does it provide fair, sustainable wages? Have proper management? Employ technology effectively? Does it maintain responsible financial reserves?

Judging by low overhead alone pushes organizations to look “lean” even when it hurts them.

Image also means the dignity of service recipients: No one should have to expose trauma to justify a donation.

From the five Tavs to a shared vision

This year of recovery and elections is a chance to establish the social sector as a pillar of national resilience. Israel’s challenges are shared worldwide, so social innovation here can yield models for export. The vision: a government-philanthropy-nonprofit partnership that makes Israel a hub of social innovation.

The novelty for donors is not “give more” but a new way of thinking: from funding activity to investing in capacity. The Ford Foundation’s BUILD program (2015-2025) made five-year commitments that combined general support with institutional strengthening, resulting in documented gains in financial resilience.

Israel’s civil society knows how to move fast, but speed is no substitute for stability. Effective philanthropy asks not only how many people will be served this year, but whether the organization can pay its staff on time and be there in the next crisis. The Five Tavs turn these questions into a working method.

Shimon Siani is a social entrepreneur, CEO of Yedidim for Youth and Society (R.A.), and co-chair of Civic Leadership (Manhigut Ezrachit), the umbrella organization of the third sector and civil society in Israel.