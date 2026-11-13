We must commit to taking educational challenges seriously enough to explore new methods and tools while remaining clear about our goals and honest about the results.

At the end of Jewish Futures 2026, The Jewish Education Project’s annual conference held a few weeks ago in New York City, the organization’s CEO, David Bryfman, asked comedian Sarah Silverman what made her most proud of being Jewish.

Her answer was one word: “Resilience.”

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It was a simple response to a big question, but I kept thinking about it as I reflected on the future of Jewish education and the role artificial intelligence might play in shaping it.

Resilience is central to the Jewish story. We have carried our traditions across generations, sustained Jewish life through extraordinary disruption and continually found ways to adapt to changing circumstances. But resilience is not simply the ability to endure. It is also the capacity to respond to change in ways that allow what matters most to endure.

That distinction matters right now. Artificial intelligence is changing how young people access information, communicate, create and learn. Jewish education has good reasons to approach these developments thoughtfully. We should be asking hard questions about what students need to learn, the role of teachers and how to ensure that technology strengthens rather than diminishes meaningful learning. We cannot let the difficulty of those questions become an excuse for inaction.

Experimentation may not be the first word that comes to mind when we think about preserving Jewish tradition, but resilience requires us to experiment. We often associate preservation with protecting what we have inherited, maintaining continuity and resisting forces that threaten to change us, but continuity has never meant that Jewish life remains untouched by the world around it. Across generations, Jewish communities have found ways to carry enduring commitments into new circumstances.

The challenge for Jewish education today is to distinguish between what we must preserve and what we may need to rethink. If our purpose is to help young people develop meaningful relationships with Jewish life, we cannot assume that the approaches that served previous generations will be sufficient for the next; nor can we assume that new technologies will automatically help us achieve that purpose. We have to find out.

At Hebrew at the Center, I am helping lead an initiative exploring how AI might strengthen Hebrew education. Our starting point is not the technology itself, but an educational question: How might AI help more learners develop meaningful relationships with Hebrew while strengthening the educators who make that learning possible?

That begins with a different question from the one that often drives conversations about educational technology. Instead of asking, “How can we bring AI into Hebrew classrooms?” we are asking, “What would excellent Hebrew education look like in an AI-enabled world?”

This shift in perspective changes what we prioritize. Rather than starting with a tool and looking for ways to use it, we start with an educational goal and investigate whether AI can help us achieve it. It also changes what we need to learn before deciding whether an approach is worth pursuing.

Consider a few possibilities. Could AI help teachers create engaging Hebrew reading experiences that reflect students’ interests and proficiency levels? Could it give students more frequent opportunities to practice speaking Hebrew? Could it help educators interpret assessment data and translate what they learn about students into more responsive instruction?

Each of these possibilities begins with a real educational challenge. Each also raises questions that cannot be answered by a compelling demonstration or a promising product description. Will students learn more? Will teachers find the support useful? Does an approach improve the learning experience, or simply make an existing task faster? What expertise, oversight and implementation support are needed to make it work well?

We are exploring these questions through a series of focused experiments designed to test specific hypotheses. The goal is not to assume that every idea will succeed, but to generate enough evidence to make better decisions about what to refine, expand or stop. Some experiments may reveal genuinely new possibilities. Others may help us improve practices that already exist, and some may lead to dead ends. That is not a reason to avoid experimenting; it is one of the reasons to do it carefully.

In fact, this willingness to question, test, learn and adapt is itself an expression of resilience. Resilience doesn’t mean holding on to every approach we know; it means remaining committed to what matters while being willing to change how we get there. Sometimes that means discovering a new possibility. Sometimes it means recognizing a dead end and trying something different. Either way, we are building our capacity to respond to a changing world rather than simply react to it.

A failed experiment can be valuable if it helps us understand why an approach did not work, for whom it was ineffective or what conditions would need to change. It can save other educators from investing time and resources in the same idea. It can help us sharpen our questions and develop better approaches. But those benefits do not happen automatically. We have to be intentional about what we test, what evidence we gather and how we share what we learn.

This is not experimentation for its own sake, nor is it an argument for introducing technology simply because it is available. It is a commitment to take educational challenges seriously enough to explore new possibilities while remaining clear about our goals and honest about the results.

It also means recognizing that the work extends beyond the technology. Teachers cannot be treated as the last stop in a process designed by someone else. They need to be partners in identifying problems, shaping approaches, evaluating results and deciding what belongs in their classrooms. Students’ experiences and learning must remain central. And schools need the time, professional learning and institutional support to make thoughtful decisions about implementation.

No single tool or experiment will determine the future of Hebrew education, but a series of well-designed experiments, accompanied by honest evaluation and shared learning, can help us build the knowledge needed to make better decisions. Rather than asking every school to navigate these questions independently, we can learn collectively and build on what others discover.

This matters beyond Hebrew education. Jewish schools and organizations are confronting questions about AI with different levels of experience, capacity and confidence. Some are already experimenting; others are unsure where to begin. The field needs more than enthusiasm for new technology or warnings about its risks. It needs credible examples, useful evidence, opportunities for educators to learn together and a willingness to communicate not only successes but also limitations and failures.

We do not need to have all the answers before we begin. We do need to be clear about what we are trying to accomplish, thoughtful about how we proceed and willing to change course when the evidence tells us to.

Silverman’s answer stayed with me because resilience is a source of Jewish pride. It is also a responsibility.

We have inherited traditions, institutions, languages and ways of learning that matter deeply. Carrying them forward does not mean assuming that the ways we have always taught and learned will be sufficient for the generations to come. It means understanding what we want to preserve, being willing to reconsider how we make it possible and having the courage to learn along the way.

Resilience does not require us to know in advance which experiments will succeed. It requires us to be willing to ask the questions, test the possibilities and learn from the results. We do not need to know exactly what the future holds to begin shaping it. But we do need to begin.

Sarah Rubinson Levy is the director of AI innovation and strategy for Hebrew at the Center as well as an educational consultant and principal of Sarah Rubinson Consulting and Contracting. A scholar-practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in education, she specializes in educational innovation, organizational strategy and helping schools navigate the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly changing world.