When seeing shouldn’t be believing: AI and the future of antisemitic libel

With AI tools, antisemitic libel is poised to stoop to a whole new level. We need to get ahead of it, not just react when it inevitably happens.

Antisemitism may be history’s longest-running multimedia franchise. It began as rumor, then scripture, then images carved into church walls. The printing press made it portable. Radio gave it a voice. Cinema gave it motion. Social media made it participatory and ubiquitous. Each edition has had higher production values and felt more real than the last.

AI is giving antisemitism something more dangerous still: the force of firsthand experience. AI isn’t just spreading antisemitic libel. It is acquiring the power to bring them to life.

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The plot has changed little in two and a half millennia. Jews are dangerous, alien, secretly in control, unfit for full membership in whatever society they inhabit. What changes is how people encounter the lies. Call it the last mile: the distance between hearing an antisemitic accusation and believing you witnessed the evidence yourself.

That distance has been shrinking for centuries. The Judensau carved on Wittenberg’s Stadtkirche around 1290 outlasted the political world that produced it. The 1493 Nuremberg Chronicle carried the blood libel into homes whose occupants had never stood before a church wall. Father Coughlin’s radio broadcasts reached millions of Americans. The Nazi film “Der ewige Jude” intercut Jews with rats to elicit visceral disgust and cement an association for the viewer. .

Social media shortened the distance further. Algorithms with no ideology of their own discovered that antisemitism performs well. They made an ancient hatred immediate and personalized. Antisemitism ceased to arrive as discrete incidents — it became part of the atmosphere.

Yet however persuasive, the content still remained something a person encountered as manufactured. With AI, that distance may disappear.

Antisemitism has long followed a familiar path: take a real calamity — a plague, a market crash, a military defeat, a child’s disappearance — and invent Jewish responsibility for it. AI can reverse the sequence. It can begin with Jewish guilt, then manufacture the injury and the experience that seem to prove it.

Imagine a synthetic depiction of an atrocity that never occurred, casting IDF soldiers as the perpetrators and surrounding the scene with invented witnesses and records. Or imagine an online game in which a player encounters a Jewish player, presented as real but actually synthetic. This Jewish player-character cheats her opponents in the game; other synthetic players corroborate the offense. The system notices which details produce the strongest reaction from real players and adjusts the next encounter accordingly. The experience does not merely tell the player whom to hate. It manufactures a grievance with a seemingly real Jewish person that gives someone’s hatred a personal history.

The Jew is fabricated. So is the offense. The resulting hostility could be real.

AI-enabled wearable devices like smart glasses already caption speech, translate conversations and identify what a wearer is seeing. They need not invent an entirely fictional world. They need only falsify enough of the real one.

In 2022, the anonymous Mapping Project published an interactive map of hundreds of Massachusetts institutions, including synagogues and Jewish schools, drawing lines among them, banks, universities and government institutions to suggest a hidden network. “Every entity has an address, every network can be disrupted,” its creators wrote. The map remained on a website. Smart glasses could lay it over the street.

A wearer passes a synagogue he has seen every week for years. The building and the congregant outside are real. His glasses label the synagogue part of a covert influence network, insert hostile words into the congregant’s speech and display links that appear to prove the accusation. Nothing about the street has changed. Only what the man experiences — and remembers experiencing.

For Jewish philanthropy, this is no longer only a question of what people believe about Jews. It is a question of what happens to the institutions we fund when a fabricated experience sends someone to their door.

The danger is not one spectacular fake. It is the sequence. An invented insult or atrocity is followed by synthetic corroboration, then another encounter tailored to confirm the first. The system learns which grievance works and supplies new evidence for it. By the time a Jewish organization sees the accusation, the person repeating it may be convinced he is describing something that happened to him.

No synagogue, school or federation can track such experiences alone. If the same fabricated story appears in several places, who will recognize the pattern? Who will preserve evidence of what a system showed its users, especially when each user saw a different version? Who will help an institution respond before a synthetic encounter becomes a real threat at its door?

Jewish funders could build a shared capacity to detect, document and respond to personalized synthetic libels. That would mean connecting institutions that encounter the threats with researchers who can identify patterns and technologists who can preserve evidence. It would mean giving communal leaders a way to warn one another quickly and educators a way to explain why a vivid experience may still be false. A response confined to correcting a public video will miss a lie that was shown privately, differently, to each person.

The hatred of Jews is not becoming crueler. History achieved maximum cruelty with the crudest of tools. What is changing is its reach and its proximity.

Every antisemitic era found a new medium: the woodcut, the newsreel, the algorithm. Each carried the accusation closer to the believer, and imagination bridged what gap remained. AI closes the rest. A deepfake can corrupt the public record. An augmented lie could corrupt personal memory. Facts can expose fabricated evidence, but they have a harder time dislodging lived experience.

Asked to explain his hostility, the antisemite of the near future may not cite Martin Luther, an extremist website or a suspicious video. He will say he was there. Jewish communities should not have to wait until he arrives at their door to learn what he thinks he saw.

Todd L. Pittinsky is a professor of technology, AI and society at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y. His latest book is the collection Antisemitism Online: An Ancient Hatred in the Digital World.