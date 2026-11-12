The other side of Jewish influence

The greatest gift we can offer the next generation of Jewish leaders is not simply access to influential people or the skills to become influential themselves. It is the moral courage to question influence, including their own.

If Jews possess the agency to change the world for the better, we must also acknowledge our capacity to change it for the worse. We cannot celebrate our influence when it produces achievements we admire while refusing to consider our responsibility when that same influence contributes to harm.

The Summer 2026 issue of Sapir, devoted to influence, offers an opportunity to examine both sides of this proposition. Editor-in-Chief Bret Stephens asks how Jews can regain our capacity to shape the societies in which we live, and Aaron Kaplowitz warns in “Bad Influence” that some of our most visible advocates may actually be damaging the causes they claim to champion. Kaplowitz describes an influencer posing amid the ruins of Kfar Aza, turning a scene of mass murder into a backdrop for self-promotion. His criticism is deserved. Yet the problem runs deeper than the indignities of Instagram.

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We rightly celebrate Jewish contributions to science, medicine, politics, philanthropy and culture. But agency cannot be a one-way proposition. What happens when the influence we cultivate protects people who should instead be challenged?

Consider Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Their crimes were not Jewish crimes, and their Jewish identities explain neither their depravity nor the failures of those around them. We must reject any suggestion of collective Jewish guilt. Yet both men moved in networks of extraordinary influence that included prominent Jews. Their stories raise questions about how powerful people acquire credibility, how relationships confer legitimacy and how admiration can cloud moral judgment.

Epstein’s relationship with Leslie Wexner is particularly relevant to Jewish philanthropy. Wexner’s investment in Jewish leadership development has transformed generations of communal leaders. Epstein served as a trustee of the Wexner Foundation from 1992 to 2007, although an independent investigation found that he played no meaningful role in its operations.

The Wexner Foundation deserves credit for commissioning that investigation and making its findings public. More recently, amid renewed scrutiny of the Epstein relationship, the foundation organized listening sessions with alumni and engaged outside advisers to help draw lessons from those conversations. These are important steps toward institutional reflection.

I write this as a Wexner Graduate Fellowship alumnus. My own Jewish leadership has been immeasurably enriched by the foundation’s generosity, educational vision and extraordinary network of teachers and colleagues. I remain grateful for that investment and continue to value the relationships it made possible. My gratitude makes these questions more personal, not less important.

An independent investigation establishes facts and assesses responsibility for wrongdoing. That is indispensable. But Jewish tradition asks something further. Cheshbon hanefesh, an accounting of the soul, asks what our experiences have taught us and what we must do differently. There is a difference between establishing that an institution was not complicit in wrongdoing and asking what its experience can teach others about the vulnerabilities of influence.

This conversation has already begun within the Wexner community. In April, a group of fellows established the Ashru Fund to support survivors of sexual violence. Rather than focus exclusively on institutional reputation, they asked what they could do for people who had suffered. Their initiative suggests a path from reflection toward moral responsibility.

That distinction deserves greater attention. The victims of Epstein and Weinstein were harmed regardless of whether the people who enabled, overlooked or failed to challenge these men were Jewish. Their suffering matters in itself, not because it may have damaged the reputation of Jewish institutions. A conversation about Jewish influence that never looks beyond Jewish interests has already narrowed our moral horizons.

Judaism gives us a language for this responsibility: areivut. “Kol Yisrael areivim zeh bazeh” (Babylonian Talmud, Shevuot 39a) — all Jews are responsible for one another. We often invoke this principle when mobilizing to help fellow Jews in need. It inspires charitable giving, communal solidarity and our willingness to assume responsibility for people we have never met. But areivut also obligates us to challenge one another. The Torah commands, “Hoche’ach tokchi’ach et amitecha” (Leviticus 19:17) — you shall surely rebuke your fellow. Caring for someone does not mean affirming every choice that person makes. Sometimes our deepest expression of loyalty is asking a difficult question.

Nor should Jewish responsibility end with protecting Jewish institutions. The moral purpose of our influence must extend to the people, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, who experience its consequences. If our institutions help elevate individuals whose actions cause harm, we must concern ourselves with that harm, not simply with the resulting embarrassment.

Not every association creates culpability, and not every failure to recognize deception constitutes negligence. We should resist imposing standards of hindsight that no institution could reasonably have met. But neither should the absence of culpability exhaust our moral imagination. The additional demand of areivut is to turn our attention from defending our own innocence toward preventing another person’s suffering.

Jewish philanthropy is particularly well positioned to meet this demand. Our leadership programs invest enormous resources in teaching emerging leaders how to build relationships, cultivate donors and exercise influence. We should devote comparable attention to the moral dangers that accompany these capacities.

How can institutions distinguish genuine loyalty from the silence that allows mistakes to persist? How do we ensure that people harmed by those in our networks remain visible to us?

Imagine leadership programs studying institutional failures alongside celebrated successes. Imagine boards examining whether employees feel able to challenge influential supporters. Imagine the willingness to recognize error becoming as prized a leadership quality as the ability to raise money. These would not be admissions of collective guilt. They would be investments in responsible influence.

At a moment when American Jews feel increasingly vulnerable, we understandably seek stronger institutions, more effective advocates and greater influence. These aspirations are legitimate. But influence is not inherently virtuous. It can protect the vulnerable or shelter the powerful. It can broaden our circle of concern or narrow it.

This is the challenge that Sapir’s consideration of influence should provoke. We should ask not only how Jews might regain influence, but what we have learned from the influence we already possess. The greatest gift we can offer the next generation of Jewish leaders is not simply access to influential people or the skills to become influential themselves. It is the moral courage to question influence, including their own.

If we believe Jews possess the agency to change the world for good, we must accept responsibility for recognizing when our influence contributes to harm. That is the other side of Jewish influence: not merely protecting our own, but ensuring that the power we exercise serves the dignity of all.

Rabbi Chaim Strauchler is the rabbi of Congregation Rinat Yisrael in Teaneck, N.J., an associate editor of the journal Tradition and a Wexner Graduate Fellow. He is a co-editor of the forthcoming Be’Or Panekha: The Rabbinic Life Illuminated (Maggid Books).