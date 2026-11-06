Your Daily Phil: JFNA confab in D.C. comes at pivot point for world Jewry

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we preview the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly, which kicks off on Sunday. We report on a new Israeli venture health fund focusing on pediatric medicine out of Schneider Children’s Medical Center, and on the future of the Trump administration‘s efforts to crack down on campus antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Jessica Zmood and Shelly Steinwurtzel about holding the American Jewish community together as members react to the midterm results in sharply different ways; plus Peter Samuelson reflects on his philanthropic endeavors, current events and more. Also in this issue: Yakir Englander, Adam Karst and Matt Levitt.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

More than 500 Black American and African Christian leaders are visiting Israel this week to honor the pilgrimage that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. planned for 1967 but was never able to complete, with organizers aiming to bring 5,000 pastors next year.

The San Mateo County (Calif.) Historical Association will open the Taube Family Carriage House and Automobile Gallery on Saturday, as part of “History in Motion,” a free grand-opening celebration of the museum’s $25.5 million campus expansion. Dianne Taube and the late Tad Taube provided the project’s lead gift through Taube Philanthropies.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will hold additional consultations today as he determines who will get the first mandate to form a government. This comes despite Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party getting endorsements from parties representing 67 seats of the 120-seat Knesset, in an apparent push by Herzog to form a “unity government,” which would include at least some members of the outgoing coalition.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is organizing a lunch today in support of the Jewish-owned restaurants being targeted by an antisemitic bike rally on Sunday that has drawn criticism from local and statewide officials. Mayor Cherelle Parker on Thursday condemned the bike ride, days after she was asked about the event and pointed reporters to a statement from the city’s Commission on Human Relations rather than issuing a response of her own.

The Jewish Federation of North America’s General Assembly kicks off on Sunday in Washington. The opening plenary will feature a sit-down with former Secretaries of State Tony Blinken and Mike Pompeo in their first public conversation together. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Jay Deitcher!

Some 6,500 Chabad emissaries from 100 countries are gathering this weekend in Brooklyn for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim.

On Monday morning local time, the city of Jerusalem will host EduNation Jerusalem – Israel’s first international education conference.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

From across North America, Israel and even Australia, nearly 2,500 people will flock to Washington for this year’s Jewish Federations of North America annual General Assembly, hoping to network with fellow Jewish professionals, drum up interest in their initiatives and influence the agenda of the Jewish federation system for the coming year.

The event, which kicks off on Sunday and runs through Tuesday, takes place at a time when JFNA sees the Jewish community as standing at “an inflection point,” according to the event organizers. It’s been a common theme from past years’ gatherings, which were also held during periods of crisis and change for the Jewish world — from the COVID-19 pandemic to the 2023 GA that was held in the shadow of the judicial overhaul protests and, for the past three years, wars in Israel and rising antisemitism around the world. This year’s gathering also comes days after the midterm elections in the United States, and less than two weeks after Israel’s parliamentary elections.

“There is an energy at the General Assembly that is hard to express in words when 2,500 leaders come together who are committed to the work of strengthening Jewish life day in, day out,” Shira Hutt, executive vice president at JFNA, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “There’s a chance for people to be inspired, to be connected, and it’s also strengthening to be together as a community.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.