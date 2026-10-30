Your Daily Phil: Inside Edward Khalily’s major gift to fight pediatric cancer
Good Friday morning!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an eight-figure donation from Edward Khalily to Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv for a new pediatric oncology building, and cover an event in Jerusalem yesterday honoring JFNA’s post-Oct. 7 loan fund for small Israeli businesses. We feature an opinion piece by Aviva Klompas about the implications of new survey data from Boundless, and one by Julie FisherandBeth Gansky about fostering a shared community of American and Israeli changemakers. Also in this issue: Melanie Maron Pell and Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, Viviane Kovacs and Diane Sigel, and Nir Bar Dea.
Shabbat shalom!
Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
The Jewish Education Project is gathering early childhood educators for a conference today focused on “play” at Manhattan’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue.
Tens of thousands of people will pound the pavement on Sunday morning in the New York City Marathon.
The Z3 Conference kicks off on Sunday in Palo Alto, Calif. Speakers at the weekend-long summit include Dara Horn, Meg Keene and Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, as well as Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov. Singer Matisyahu and former Israeli hostage Alon Ohel are slated to perform together at the conference’s closing plenary on Sunday.
On Sunday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver the keynote address at the annual Yeshiva Beth Yehuda dinner in Detroit.
The Jewish Student Union’s Presidents Conference kicks off on Sunday in Stamford, Conn., bringing together hundreds of high school club presidents and emerging leaders.
What You Should Know
Edward Khalily, chair of the Great Neck, N.Y.-based Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., is making a “landmark” eight-figure donation to Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv to create an eponymous pediatric oncology building that is meant to both improve and expand cancer care for children at Israel’s largest hospital, American Friends of Sheba Medical Center exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross on Friday.
The pediatric oncology building, which is part of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital, is expected to be completed in five to seven years and is estimated to cost $150 million, with Khalily providing a significant portion of that. AFSMC declined to provide the full amount, in part because the precise sum is still being determined, but said that it represents the largest-ever gift facilitated through the U.S.-based fundraising organization.
“Since [the Oct. 7 terror attacks], I have thought a great deal about what it means to stand with Israel in a lasting way. For me, that means helping build institutions that will serve generations to come,” Khalily told eJP in an email. “Sheba represents the very best of Israel, bringing together world-class medicine, innovation and an extraordinary commitment to patients and their families. If this gift accomplishes anything, I hope it strengthens an institution that will continue saving lives and advancing medical care for decades.”
News
HELPING HAND
Israeli president hails JFNA’s post-Oct. 7 loan fund as highest form of giving
On Maimonides’ famed eight-tiered ranking of charity, the highest level is taking action to prevent someone from needing to ask for charity. Yesterday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog cited Maimonides in applauding the Jewish Federations of North America and its partners for precisely this highest form of giving, hosting an event at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem in recognition of a loan fund created in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks to support small Israeli businesses, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.
Giving circle: Nearly $100 million was raised for the JFNA loan fund, which was distributed to five partner organizations — Bizi, KIEDF, Ogen, SparkIL and Daroma Tzafona — that provided no- and low-interest loans to small-business owners affected by the war. That money was then leveraged to get even more funds from commercial banks, enabling some $350 million to be loaned to small businesses in total. “Every business owner who returns a loan is directly supporting another business and is taking part in a circle of giving,” said Sara Gottlieb, a member of JFNA’s board of trustees, who serves on its Israel and Overseas Committee.
Opinion
CALL TO ACTION
Americans know antisemitism is rising — they just don’t always recognize it
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Boundless co-founder and CEO Aviva Klompas highlights findings from the organization’s latest national survey of Americans about their familiarity with and views on antisemitism, Zionism and Israel.
“Antisemitism has survived for centuries by reinventing itself. It absorbs the grievances of the moment, borrows the language of prevailing political movements and finds new ways to make old prejudices seem reasonable. … The challenge is not simply to persuade Americans that antisemitism is wrong. Most already believe that. It is to help them recognize when the prejudices they condemn are hiding in arguments they otherwise find persuasive.”
PEER POWER
Investing in the good people who build resilience
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Julie Fisher and Beth Gansky, executive director and board chair of the Good People Fund, describe the impact of connecting American and Israeli social entrepreneurs through in-person conferences and virtual workshops for the past two years.
“Relationships began to form through shared experiences and shared purpose, without a formal conversation about ‘Israel-Diaspora relations’ on the agenda. Individual changemakers began to see themselves as part of a wider community. … Headlines, social media and political debates can flatten complicated lives into positions and generalizations. Sitting with someone who is trying to make life better in their community makes room for a different kind of understanding.”
Worthy Reads
A Network Approach: In a blog post for the American Jewish Committee, Melanie Maron Pell and Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman share observations from the David Merage Foundation for Confronting Antisemitism’s recent allyship conference in Denver. “The Congress demonstrated the power of bringing these different leaders together not to deliver one uniform message, but to build a network capable of responding [to antisemitism] in ways tailored to each community. And while the plans themselves will not be uniform, each sector can offer lessons to the others.”
Shabbat Shalom, Y’all: In The Forward, Sage Lattman and Manya Brachear Pashman spotlight the Moontower Minyan in Austin, Texas, a congregation started shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, for local Jews who didn’t have ties to a community and were seeking both a place for expressing their Judaism and a creative outlet. “Think Purim pageants with country ballads about Esther, prayers sung to bluegrass melodies or a Honky Tonk Hanukkah with two-step lessons.”
In Their Memory: In the Leaf Chronicle, Erin Wides explains how his Nashville, Tenn., running community led to his decision to participate in Sunday’s New York City Marathon with Team Blue Card. “For years, running was something I did mostly alone. Then I found run clubs and discovered how different the sport could feel when people were beside you, encouraging you and pushing you farther than you thought you could go. Here in Nashville, where just two Holocaust survivors are still living, that community also connected me more deeply to Jewish life and to stories that I now carry with me when I run.”r community’s needs and future aspirations, they said, ‘I don’t give because you asked. I give because I trust.’ Those six words crystallized everything I had come to believe about philanthropy.”
Major Gifts
Philip and Cheryl Milstein made a “transformative lead gift” for an undisclosed amount through UJA-Federation of New York to help establish a new mental health center at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, Israel…
Transitions
At its national conference in Jerusalem this week, Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, elected Viviane Kovacs, its national treasurer since 2024, as national vice president and elected Diane Sigel to succeed Kovacs as national treasurer…
Lord Alf Dubs, a Labour member of the U.K.’s House of Lords, joined the British Anne Frank Trust as an honorary patron…
Word on the Street
EHillel International is opening its first stand-alone undergraduate office at Clemson University, where Jewish enrollment has quintupled in recent years…
The Detroit Jewish News spotlights the Jamie Daniels Foundation, launched in 2018 by Ken Daniels and Lisa Daniels-Goldman after their 23-year-old son’s fatal overdose; the foundation funds prevention, recovery and stigma-reduction programs for young people across Michigan…
The U.K.’s Board of Deputies is recruiting Jewish children ages 7 to 13 for short films on Jewish life that will anchor a free, immersive website letting primary school pupils virtually tour a Jewish neighborhood…
The Dallas Morning News highlights how the Better Together Fund is reviving its nine-year push to sell nonprofit mergers as growth, having backed 85-plus partnerships and $7.1 million in grants since 2017…
A 35-year-old man faces battery and religious-intimidation charges after police said he punched a Jewish man in Surfside, Fla., cursed the victim and his wife and threatened to kill them…
Pic of the Day
The Covenant Foundation honored 10 “rising leaders” in the field of Jewish education yesterday at a ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York.
The recipients were: (back row, from left) Rabbi Aaron Portman, Jonah Peretz-Lange, Miriam Anzovin, Rabbi Eliana Kayelle and Rabbanit Dalia Davis; and (front row, from left) Rabbi Lauren Tuchman, Eliana Eshel, Rozeeta Mavashev, Avidan Halivni and Jessica Herrmann.
“This year’s cohort of Pomegranate Prize recipients are innovative, energetic, committed, and deeply passionate about their work, and they represent the promise of our field,” Deborah S. Meyer, chair of the board of The Covenant Foundation, said in a statement. “They each enrich the spaces where they work with creativity and wisdom, and we are so fortunate to learn with and from them.”
Birthdays
Robert Caro, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of Robert Moses and Lyndon B. Johnson, turns 91 today (seen here with his wife, Ina)
FRIDAY
Mark Yudof, former president of the University of Minnesota, chancellor of the University of Texas System and president of the University of California, turns 82
Henry Winkler, actor, best known for his portrayal of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the “Happy Days” sitcom, turns 81
Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent, turns 80
David Lapin, South African-born rabbi, now leading Kehillat Bnei Aharon in Raanana, Israel, turns 77
Peter Reed Saulson, professor emeritus of physics at Syracuse University, turns 72
Shlomo Mintz, Israeli violinist, violist and conductor who appears in concerts around the world, turns 69
Linda Gayle Mills, president of New York University since July 2023, she is the first Jewish person and first woman to serve in that role, turns 69
Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin, meatpacking executive, sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2010 for fraud, his sentence was commuted by President Trump in 2017 after serving eight years, turns 67
Paul E. Jacobs, former CEO and later executive chairman of Qualcomm, now CEO of Globalstar, he is a co-owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, turns 64
Douglas F. “Doug” Gansler, partner in the D.C. office of Cadwalader, he previously served as the attorney general of Maryland, turns 64
Stuart B. Wolfe, partner and co-founder of the Irvine, Calif., law firm of Wolfe & Wyman
David Krone, partner and global head of policy at Apollo Global Management, turns 60
Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times and a political analyst for CNN, turns 53
Jeremy Seth Gold, principal in the D.C. office of Korn Ferry
Paul Rosen, assistant secretary for investment security at the U.S. Treasury during the Biden administration, now a partner at Latham & Watkins, turns 48
Joshua Eric Rosenblum, public information officer of the City and County of Denver
Ivanka Trump, businesswoman, author and advisor to her father, Donald Trump, during his first term, turns 45
Joshua Jay, magician, author and lecturer, turns 45
Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone, founding director at Tech Tribe and director of social media for Chabad
Laura Spector, project manager at Specifica, she earned a Ph.D in genetics from Stanford and was on the 2010 U.S. Olympic biathlon team, turns 39
Ally Mutnick, senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News
Rebecca Schieber Brown, VP of public affairs at the American Petroleum Institute
Mia Ehrenberg, senior spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee
Peter Berry, wheelchair basketball player and social media personality, turns 25
SATURDAY
Ron Rifkin, actor with a lengthy career in film, television and theater, turns 87
Kenneth Feld, chair of the Board of Directors of Feld Entertainment, which operates the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and Disney on Ice, turns 78
James L. Halperin, co-founder and co-chairman of Heritage Auctions, turns 74
Sam Tanenhaus, author, historian and U.S. writer-at-large for the U.K.-based Prospect Magazine, turns 71
Susan Orlean, staff writer for The New Yorker, her 1998 book was made into the award-winning movie “Adaptation,” turns 71
Robert Sarver, owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns from 2004 to 2023, turns 65
Richard Leibovitch, managing partner of Arel Capital, a private equity real estate firm based in NYC, turns 63
Marilyn Rosenthal, PAC director at AIPAC
Marc Jonathan Benjamin, British lawyer who has served as CEO of the Board of Deputies of British Jews and COO of World ORT, turns 62
Steven Allen Rosenberg, former MLB pitcher, now a managing director at Rockefeller Capital Management in Boca Raton, Fla., turns 62
Howard E. “Tzvi” Friedman, founding partner at Lanx Management, former president of AIPAC and past chairman of the Orthodox Union, turns 61
Corey Cutler, wellness retreat chef
Marcos Eduardo Galperin, founder and executive chairman of MercadoLibre, the eBay and Amazon of Latin America, turns 55
David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer of Ralph Lauren, he is the middle child of the luxury label’s eponymous designer, turns 55
Assaf Cohen, film, television and theater actor, turns 54
Ruben Fleischer, film and television director and producer, turns 52
Seth Abramson, professor, attorney, author, political columnist and poet, turns 50
Marc Berman, member of the California State Assembly since 2016, turns 46
Eddie Kaye Thomas, actor who rose to prominence in the “American Pie” film series, turns 46
Adam Braun, CEO at Clarasight, he is the founder of Pencils of Promise
Rabbi Yael Buechler, rabbi and outreach coordinator at the Leffell Lower School in White Plains, N.Y., she is the founder of Midrash Manicures, combining Jewish education and creative nail art, turns 41
Spencer Herbst, global strategy and capability development contractor at PwC
Masha Shollar, doctoral candidate at Johns Hopkins University
SUNDAY
Jacques Attali, French economic and social theorist, he is the author of The Economic History of the Jewish People, turns 83
Rabbi Mitchell Wohlberg, rabbi emeritus of Baltimore’s 3,500-member Beth Tfiloh Congregation after more than 43 years as senior rabbi, turns 82
Mitch Kapor, pioneering investor in the personal computing industry, founder of Lotus and co-founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, turns 76
Rabbi Mark Borovitz, founding rabbi, now emeritus, at Beit T’Shuvah, a nonprofit Jewish addiction treatment center and synagogue community in Los Angeles, turns 75
Les Novitsky, retired management analyst at the Department of Energy
Warren Kanders, serial entrepreneur, turns 69
Sylvan Adams, a major real estate developer in Canada, he made aliyah in 2015 and was appointed president of World Jewish Congress Israel in 2025, turns 68
Pinchus Hikind, liaison to the NYC Comptroller Mark D. Levine
Jonathan Greenstein, president of an eponymous auctioneering firm specializing in the appraisal and sale of antique Judaica, turns 59
Elliot Brandt, CEO of AIPAC
Alla Korot, actor, best known for her roles on “All My Children” and “General Hospital: Night Shift,” turns 56
Brian Weisberg, principal at Calabasas, Calif.-based CRC-Commercial Realty Consultants
Dikla Elkaslassy, Israeli director, screenwriter and actor, turns 47
Pnina Tamano-Shata, outgoing member of the Knesset, she is the first Ethiopian-born woman to hold a Knesset seat and the first to serve as a government minister, turns 45
Clare F. Steinberg, associate in the DC office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Idan Matalon, Israeli video blogger, journalist and business executive, turns 38
Annie Peck Watman, chief advancement officer at The Leffell School in Westchester County, N.Y., an AIPAC alum
Marshall Cohen, reporter for CNN
Mitchell Caminer, associate at Katten Muchin Rosenman
Gabe Cramer, pitcher for Team Israel, he became an Israeli citizen in 2018 so that he could play for Israel in the 2020 Olympics, turns 32
Derek Brody
Max Burkholder, actor since childhood, turns 29