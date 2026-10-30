Your Daily Phil: Inside Edward Khalily’s major gift to fight pediatric cancer

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an eight-figure donation from Edward Khalily to Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv for a new pediatric oncology building, and cover an event in Jerusalem yesterday honoring JFNA’s post-Oct. 7 loan fund for small Israeli businesses. We feature an opinion piece by Aviva Klompas about the implications of new survey data from Boundless, and one by Julie FisherandBeth Gansky about fostering a shared community of American and Israeli changemakers. Also in this issue: Melanie Maron Pell and Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, Viviane Kovacs and Diane Sigel, and Nir Bar Dea.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Education Project is gathering early childhood educators for a conference today focused on “play” at Manhattan’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue.

Tens of thousands of people will pound the pavement on Sunday morning in the New York City Marathon.

The Z3 Conference kicks off on Sunday in Palo Alto, Calif. Speakers at the weekend-long summit include Dara Horn, Meg Keene and Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, as well as Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov. Singer Matisyahu and former Israeli hostage Alon Ohel are slated to perform together at the conference’s closing plenary on Sunday.

On Sunday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver the keynote address at the annual Yeshiva Beth Yehuda dinner in Detroit.

The Jewish Student Union’s Presidents Conference kicks off on Sunday in Stamford, Conn., bringing together hundreds of high school club presidents and emerging leaders.

What You Should Know

Edward Khalily, chair of the Great Neck, N.Y.-based Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., is making a “landmark” eight-figure donation to Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv to create an eponymous pediatric oncology building that is meant to both improve and expand cancer care for children at Israel’s largest hospital, American Friends of Sheba Medical Center exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross on Friday.

The pediatric oncology building, which is part of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital, is expected to be completed in five to seven years and is estimated to cost $150 million, with Khalily providing a significant portion of that. AFSMC declined to provide the full amount, in part because the precise sum is still being determined, but said that it represents the largest-ever gift facilitated through the U.S.-based fundraising organization.

“Since [the Oct. 7 terror attacks], I have thought a great deal about what it means to stand with Israel in a lasting way. For me, that means helping build institutions that will serve generations to come,” Khalily told eJP in an email. “Sheba represents the very best of Israel, bringing together world-class medicine, innovation and an extraordinary commitment to patients and their families. If this gift accomplishes anything, I hope it strengthens an institution that will continue saving lives and advancing medical care for decades.”

Read the full report here.