Your Daily Phil: Israel trips see less-than-expected boost after Iran wars

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine an Israel Education Travel Alliance survey showing a less-than-expected bump in enrollment in Israel trips this year compared to 2025, and report on a new $45 million Foundation for Jewish Camp investment in New England camps. We feature two opinion pieces calling for a communal response from the American Jewish community: one by Noa Peri-Jensch about the wide release of the film “NAZA,” and one by Aaron Dorfman drawing attention to the end of the public comment period for a U.S. Treasury Department proposaltargeting private schools’ tax-exempt status. Also in this issue: David Zalik, DanielLubetzky and Rhoda Smolow.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

American Friends of ELEM, which supports Israeli at-risk youth, is hosting its annual Ray of Hope gala this evening in New York City.

What You Should Know

After a precipitous drop in participation in Israel trips in 2025 due to the 12-day June Iran war, enrollment is expected to bounce back somewhat this year, albeit significantly less than initially projected, according to a new survey from the Israel Educational Travel Alliance released today, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

Participation is expected to increase by 14% this year compared to 2025, according to the poll by IETA, an umbrella group representing the largest Israel trip providers. While the average program saw a 20% decrease from original participation projections, attendance among less-engaged Jews is expected to land 40% below original forecasts, and non-Jewish and interfaith programs 50% below. This lackluster enrollment comes as costs for Israel trips have increased significantly, putting further stress on the field, the survey found.

Still, with an increase expected for the coming year, the field has remained optimistic and relatively resilient, Rabbi David Levy, IETA’s executive director, said, relaying a line from one provider that he said captured the field’s attitude. “We’ve had seven years of famine,” he told eJP. “God willing, we’re going to have seven years of plenty.”

Read the full report here.