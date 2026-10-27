Your Daily Phil: Funders brace for Israeli election results

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Sigal Yaniv Feller, executive director of Jewish Funders Network-Israel, about what Israel’s election means for philanthropy in the country, and spotlight Spin Master co-founder Ronnen Harary as he travels the country giving grants to young entrepreneurs. We feature an opinion piece by Laura Merage reflecting on the David Merage Foundation for Confronting Antisemitism’s inaugural conference last week in Denver focused on allyship, and a piece by Jason Plotkin and David Contorer recounting how Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., which was seriously damaged in a terror attack in March, managed to reopen in time for the High Holy Days. Also in this issue: Tovah Feldshuh, Michelle Rojas-Tal and Gal Gadot.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

It’s Election Day in Israel, with early figures indicating high turnout. Israelis have until 10 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) to cast their ballots, after which polling stations close and Israel’s major broadcasters will carry unofficial exit poll results.

American Friends of Magen David Adom is hosting its annual New York City gala tonight. This year’s gala, which is hosted by actor Tovah Feldshuh, will honor political commentator Van Jones and Aaron Dahan, whose Caffè Aronne on the Upper East Side faced threats and vandalism over Dahan’s support for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

As Israelis cast their ballots today in the long-awaited election, the first since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, much of the Jewish philanthropic world is also anxiously awaiting results, refreshing the news and messaging Israeli colleagues and family. For many, the outcome of the election will not only be a matter of political or ideological concern but also a matter of significant professional consideration, shaping funders’ priorities and opportunities for years to come.

Some major foundations have been holding off on large strategic commitments until a new government takes shape and opportunities for government matching and collaboration grow clearer. Meanwhile, in recent years, some funders have moved into political philanthropy and are waiting to see whether their efforts paid off. Ahead of today’s election, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet spoke with Sigal Yaniv Feller, the executive director of Jewish Funders Network-Israel, on the trends reshaping Israeli giving ahead of the vote and the issues likely to stay on funders’ agendas once a new government forms, as well as her reasons for optimism.

Justin Hayet: How are philanthropic foundations preparing for the next government?

Sigal Yaniv Feller: There are quite a few foundations that have been investing over the past year and a half in in-depth policy papers, white papers, research, mapping, to be able to be ready to whichever government is elected and offer them well-thought-through and strategic plans around different fields in Israel, ranging from education to welfare to domestic violence to gender equality to climate to employment to mental health. These funders want to ensure that the new government has reliable data and policy proposals so the government can move quickly and hopefully promote some of these.

Read the full interview here.