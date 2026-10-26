Your Daily Phil: Diaspora leaders go all-in on Israel — regardless of election results

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the Jewish leaders doubling down on their relationship with Israel — no matter how tomorrow’s elections shake out, and recap Voice of thePeople’s inaugural cohort as it prepares for its next. We feature an opinion piece by Mark Levenson and Shoshana Dweck with advice for American Jewry’s approach to tomorrow’s elections in Israel, and a piece by Meredith Lewis shares how her experience in treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute doubled as a master class in engagement. Also in this issue: Ben and Felicia Horowitz, Bill Ackman and Neria Cohen and Ariel Dahan.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Today is the last day of campaigning before Israelis head to the polls tomorrow in what is widely seen as Israel’s most consequential national election. (Over the weekend, Israelis also moved their clocks back for daylight saving time, putting them six hours ahead of the East Coast for the next week.)

The Jewish Education Project’s Jewish Futures conference is taking place today at Temple Emanu-El in New York City, featuring tech entrepreneur Sam Glassenberg, leadership coach Shoshana Bloom, comedian Sarah Silverman, as well as insights from TJEP’s David Bryfman and Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath.

The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors continues today in Tel Aviv.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a leftist, won his reelection bid over Flávio Bolsonaro, a conservative and the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The younger Bolsonaro has so far refused to concede.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Tomorrow morning, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in the first national elections since the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the resulting three years of war, which have radically reshaped the country both internally and internationally.

However the results shake out, the effects for the country — and world Jewry — will be significant. For many Diaspora Jews, the reelection of a Netanyahu-led coalition would be a tough pill to swallow.

Ahead of the election, Diaspora Jewish leaders — particularly progressive ones — are proactively reiterating their support for Israel, no matter who takes power. Last week, the Reform, Progressive and Liberal Jewish movements initiated a joint open letter, since signed by some 2,000 people, “refusing to retreat from Israel because our conversations are difficult or reducing our relationship to politics alone. It means deepening our engagement, investing in Israel education, strengthening people-to-people partnerships, visiting Israel, and supporting those working to build a more just and inclusive society.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.