Your Daily Phil: Diaspora leaders go all-in on Israel — regardless of election results
Good Monday morning!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the Jewish leaders doubling down on their relationship with Israel — no matter how tomorrow’s elections shake out, and recap Voice of thePeople’s inaugural cohort as it prepares for its next. We feature an opinion piece by Mark Levenson and Shoshana Dweck with advice for American Jewry’s approach to tomorrow’s elections in Israel, and a piece by Meredith Lewis shares how her experience in treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute doubled as a master class in engagement. Also in this issue: Ben and Felicia Horowitz, Bill Ackman and Neria Cohen and Ariel Dahan.
Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
Today is the last day of campaigning before Israelis head to the polls tomorrow in what is widely seen as Israel’s most consequential national election. (Over the weekend, Israelis also moved their clocks back for daylight saving time, putting them six hours ahead of the East Coast for the next week.)
The Jewish Education Project’s Jewish Futures conference is taking place today at Temple Emanu-El in New York City, featuring tech entrepreneur Sam Glassenberg, leadership coach Shoshana Bloom, comedian Sarah Silverman, as well as insights from TJEP’s David Bryfman and Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath.
The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors continues today in Tel Aviv.
In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a leftist, won his reelection bid over Flávio Bolsonaro, a conservative and the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The younger Bolsonaro has so far refused to concede.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
Tomorrow morning, Israelis will head to the polls to vote in the first national elections since the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the resulting three years of war, which have radically reshaped the country both internally and internationally.
However the results shake out, the effects for the country — and world Jewry — will be significant. For many Diaspora Jews, the reelection of a Netanyahu-led coalition would be a tough pill to swallow.
Ahead of the election, Diaspora Jewish leaders — particularly progressive ones — are proactively reiterating their support for Israel, no matter who takes power. Last week, the Reform, Progressive and Liberal Jewish movements initiated a joint open letter, since signed by some 2,000 people, “refusing to retreat from Israel because our conversations are difficult or reducing our relationship to politics alone. It means deepening our engagement, investing in Israel education, strengthening people-to-people partnerships, visiting Israel, and supporting those working to build a more just and inclusive society.”
Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.
News
NETWORK EFFECTS
As inaugural ‘guinea pig’ cohort wraps up, Voice of the People charts its course forward
The inaugural cohort of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People initiative spent its term in the shadow of war with Iran and deepening rifts across the Jewish world, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet. When 89 of its 150 council members gathered last week in Budapest, Hungary, to close out their two-year term, a thorny question lingered: What can a hand-picked global network achieve together, and for how long?
Double-edge diversity: One member, who also asked not to be named to candidly discuss a sensitive issue, said the council’s breadth cuts both ways. “The diversity [of the council members] is both a strength and a weakness,” the member said. “It’s important to have that full breadth of the Jewish community participate in this, but it’s important to make sure that people who are participating in a program like this are invested in the long-term successes and viability of the larger picture of the Jewish People.”
Opinion
OUR ROLE
The ‘great wealth transfer’ has a disconnect, and Jewish philanthropy needs to find it
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Mark Levenson and Shoshana Dweck, the president and national board chair of the American Zionist Movement, argue that the responsibilities of American Zionists, before and beyond tomorrow’s Israeli elections, “begin with remaining informed and involved.”
“Some American Zionists will welcome the election’s outcome. Others will be disappointed or concerned. All of us should stay engaged in this conversation and keep listening to one another.”
BEST PRACTICES
‘Where did you come in from today?’
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Meredith Lewis, managing director at UMass Hillel and a member of the faculty in the Hornstein Jewish Professional Leadership Program, highlights practices at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that could be applied in any nonprofit setting to improve its culture of connection and care.
“Over the course of the past year of treatment for breast cancer, I’ve experienced top-tier engagement strategies. While Dana-Farber is one of the best-funded institutions in the country, much of what I saw could be replicated in any nonprofit. Small (and free) shifts in culture can have a big impact.”
Worthy Reads
Unicorn Tzedakah: In Calcalist, Keshet CEO Maya Natan Mozer writes that Israeli tech founders should plan their giving before an exit and that the state should rethink its annual tax-credit caps for one-time windfalls. “This is not simply a matter of tax incentives. It is a question of public policy and vision: How can we create an environment that not only encourages wealth creation, but also enables those who choose to do so to transform part of that wealth into social capital?”
Good Will Hunting: In The Wall Street Journal, reporters Erich Schwartzel and Konrad Putzier examine how billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael and Susan Dell are seeding children’s Trump Accounts with cash and shares, a form of giving that bypasses nonprofits and draws charges of political favor-seeking. “Nine of the 10 wealthiest Americans now come from the tech industry. Views of the industry have soured amid anxiety over data centers, artificial intelligence and the harms of social media. In a recent Gallup poll, just 48% respondents felt positively about the industry, down from 75% in 2017.”rust.’ Those six words crystallized everything I had come to believe about philanthropy.”
Major Gifts
Comcast co-founder Julian Brodsky and his wife, Lois, gave $20 million to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a new learning center…
The late biochemist Gad Avigad left a $1.5 million legacy gift endowing a biochemistry chair at Hebrew University…
Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s Hearthland Foundation pledged $3 million over several years to the Sundance Institute to fund fellowships, grants and a returning directors lab for independent filmmakers…
Venture capitalist Ben Horowitz and his wife, Felicia, committed $150 million toward a $1 billion Las Vegas Children’s Hospital, the state’s first of its kind…
Transitions
Shelley Greenspan, who served in the Biden White House as its Jewish community liaison, joined President Donald Trump‘s Board of Peace focusing on its outreach to think tanks and Congress…
Brandeis University appointed Mitchell Caplan, Michael Saivetz and Daniel Scheinman to its board of trustees…
Word on the Street
Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman, who has in the past spoken favorably of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has said he wouldn’t endorse any candidate or party in the upcoming Israeli election, said on Sunday that far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have “caused Israel enormous reputational damage” and that a new government formed without them “will send a message to the rest of the world that Israel is turning a new page”…
The Associated Press spotlights the large number of Israelis living abroad who are traveling back to Israel to vote in Tuesday’s election, with some estimates finding more than 65,000 citizens living abroad plan to fly to Israel, which requires most voters to cast their ballots in person…
Oklahoma’s attorney general issued a ruling barring the state’s charter school board from voting for a third time on the application submitted by the Ben Gamla Jewish Charter, which if approved would have made the online school the first religious charter school in the country…
The Forward examines how Harvard, Stanford and Indiana University are housing Israel-focused programs in a regional initiative, a democracy center and an antisemitism institute as wary donors reassess their giving…
The $10 billion MacArthur Foundation boosted its impact investing mandate 50% to $750 million and extended its 6% payout pledge through 2028…
Israel gave the Red Cross a list of Palestinian detainees, the first full data on Gazans held in Israel since the Oct. 7 terror attacks…
The Board of Deputies of British Jews voted 118-1 to label the Green Party of England and Wales racist after the party equated Zionism with racism…
At the same meeting, the Board of Deputies voted unanimously to admit the Jewish Medical Association UK, a network for Jewish medical professionals, bringing its membership to 209 organizations…
The BBC will pay £400,000 ($533,000) to Lucie Kon, a Jewish producer and documentarian, who said she was subject to antisemitic bullying from BBC colleagues in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks and eventually fired by the broadcaster after submitting a formal complaint…
Israeli Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat won the bronze in floor exercise at the World Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, a year after Indonesia denied him a visa to compete…
Four Israeli tech companies are featured in Time magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2026” for innovations in cancer detection, apiculture (aka beekeeping) and more…
In the New York Post, Ark Media podcaster Yael Bar tur writes that spitting, vandalism and fake reviews push some Israeli restaurants in New York to hide their roots while others hold firm…
Police in New York charged a woman with multiple hate crimes in connection with the assaults last week of two Jewish men in Midtown Manhattan…
Director Josh Safdie, sitting down with The New Yorker, broke down his favorite movies filmed in New York as he signed limited-edition silkscreen prints he created of them…
Israeli activist Sheffi Paz, who led a yearslong campaign — regarded by some as racist — against African migrants in south Tel Aviv, died today at 74…
Stanley Levine, a former Allen County Superior Court judge in Indiana who led the Fort Wayne Jewish Federation and loved to sing, died Saturday at 88…
Nobel Prize-winning French physicist Claude Cohen-Tannoudji, who as a child living in Algeria was saved from Nazi persecution by the Allied invasion of North Africa, died at 93…
Israeli biblical scholar and peace activist Uriel Simon died at 97…
Pic of the Day
Neria Cohen, right, hugs Ariel Dahan, a 52-year-old father of six who had been diagnosed with leukemia and whose life was saved by a bone marrow transplant from Cohen. The two met yesterday for the first time at the offices of Ezer Mizion, an international blood marrow transplant database, in the central Israeli town of Petah Tikva.
“When they asked if I was interested [to donate my bone marrow], I was surprised by the question,” Cohen recalled. “Of course I am interested — it’s an opportunity to save a life.”
Birthdays
Ryan Warsofsky, head coach for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, he is the league’s first Jewish head coach in over 30 years, turns 39
Deborah Tobias Poritz, former chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court, the first woman to serve in that position, turns 90
Richard Goldstone, South African judge who led the 2009 U.N. Fact Finding Mission on the Gaza conflict of that year, turns 88
Ron Ben-Yishai, veteran Israeli war correspondent, winner of the 2018 Israel Prize, turns 83
Jaclyn Smith, actor best known as one of “Charlie’s Angels,” she now develops and markets her own brands of clothing and perfume, turns 81
Leonard Linder, chiropractor in White Plains, N.Y.
Evie Sullivan, certified life coach and hypnotherapist
Gary Hurand, CEO at MDI Real Estate Services in Grand Blanc, Mich.
David Zurawik, former media critic at The Baltimore Sun, now assistant professor at Goucher College and the author of The Jews of Prime Time, turns 77
Cecilia Kleiman, Aventura, Fla., resident
Martin Lemelman, illustrator and graphic memoirist, he is an emeritus professor at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, turns 76
Rabbi Leonard Matanky, rabbi of Congregation K.I.N.S. and dean of Ida Crown Jewish Academy, both in Chicago, he is a past president of the Rabbinical Council of America, turns 68
Perry Howard Apelbaum, of counsel at Kressin Powers, formerly at the Department of Justice, turns 68
Jeffrey Rubin, former director of communications at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy
Stacy Schiff, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, turns 65
Eric Ross Weinstein, cultural commentator and mathematician, turns 61
Jefrey Pollock, founding partner and president of Global Strategy Group
Jessica Sharzer, screenwriter, director, producer and editor, turns 54
David Julian Hirsh, Canadian-born television and film actor, turns 53
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, staff writer for The New York Times Magazine, her 2019 novel Fleishman Is In Trouble hit the bestseller lists, turns 51
Katherine Bear Tur, author and broadcast journalist for MS NOW, turns 43
Sasha Cohen, retired figure skater who won a 2006 Olympic silver medal, plus three World Championship medals and the 2006 U.S. Championship, turns 42
Danielle Feldman, VP of newsroom innovation and AI at Politico
Evan Gershkovich, journalist for The Wall Street Journal, released from Russian detention in August 2024 as part of a prisoner swap, turns 35
Alberto Calo, Tel Aviv resident