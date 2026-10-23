Your Daily Phil: French Jews on alert as country braces for fresh riots

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with a French Jewish communal leader about the community’s concerns as riots rage across the country, and interview Mark Wilf as he prepares to end his tenure as board chair of the Jewish Agency next week. We feature an opinion piece by Andrés Spokoiny, checking in with an update one year after a Jewish Funders Network’s study found serious issues in the field of combating antisemitism, and a piece by Dana Ginzburg shares lessons from five years of supporting Israeli students as leaders on U.S. campuses through the Israel Policy Fellowship. Also in this issue: Ofir Dayan, Ronald Lauder and Jackie Tohn.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Agency for Israel‘s Board of Governors meeting begins on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv.

The International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 induction will bring fans together this Sunday virtually to honor the legacy of Jewish sports legends.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

After weeks of student rallies and protests against high costs of living and crumbling schools in France, demonstrations in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities turned violent. Dressed in black and wearing masks and balaclavas, rioters burned and vandalized state buildings and monuments along with institutions seen as overly capitalist, including banks and McDonald’s — along with small businesses and private homes along the way.

Despite some claims to the contrary, the riots were not antisemitic in nature, with French Jewish groups stressing that even though some Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were damaged, they did not appear to have been targeted because they were Jewish. However, leaders in the already anxious French community warn that this mob violence could swiftly be turned against the Jewish community, and local institutions are having to prepare accordingly, Dvorah Serrao, CEO of the Alliance Israélite Universelle, a 165-year-old French organization that operates an international network of Jewish schools, told eJewishPhilanthropy this week.

“I don’t see why this could not turn up against the Jews because that’s what has happened in the last three years — at minimum — if not 10 years. Every time there was something negative — and that was pushed by the extreme left — it would always come back against the Jews,” Serrao said. “So we are definitely taking measures to be more protected, and nobody has any idea how this is going to turn out.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.