Your Daily Phil: Repair the World finishes a decade’s work in six years

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Sue Bird, retired basketball player for the Seattle Storm of the Women’s National Basketball Association, she has five Olympic gold medals, turns 46 on Friday.

FRIDAY

Shimon Mizrahi, Israeli attorney, chairman of Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball, turns 87

Alfred Altschul, retired CFO of Amtrak, Midway Airlines and Airlines Reporting Corporation, turns 87

Morton A. Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), turns 79

David Zucker, film director, producer, screenwriter and creator of “The Naked Gun” franchise, turns 79

Andrew S. Zimbalist, professor emeritus of economics at Smith College and author of 28 books, turns 79

Marvin C. Feuer, vice president for strategy at AIPAC

Elinor Lipman, novelist, short story writer and essayist, turns 76

Shmuel Slavin, chairman of Sela Capital Real Estate Ltd., he previously served as the director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Finance, turns 73

Jeff Narod, executive director of Clark University Hillel

David Linsky, member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 1999, turns 69

Daniel Benjamin, president of the American Academy in Berlin, he was the coordinator for counterterrorism during the Obama administration, turns 65

Marc Levy, bestselling French novelist, one of whose books was made into Steven Spielberg’s “Just like Heaven,” turns 65

Howard David Krein, otolaryngologist who also specializes in facial and reconstructive surgery, turns 60

Scott Tobin, senior advisor at Battery Ventures’ Israel’s office

Adam Fetterman, attorney in North Palm Beach, Fla., he served in the Florida House of Representatives, turns 56

Gil Kenan, filmmaker, best known for directing “Monster House” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” turns 50

Kala Savage, actor best known for her television roles in “Undressed,” “Santa Barbara” and “8 Simple Rules,” turns 48

Brandon Jared Perlman, founder and CEO at Social Studies, Inc., he is also the founder of The Gramlist

Boyd Melson, three-time U.S. Army light-middleweight boxing champion, he boxed with a Star of David on his trunks, turns 45

Jason Langsner, vice president of data at The Atlantic

Margalit Rosenthal, West Coast regional director at Foundation for Jewish Camp

Avi Fink, senior vice president for financial planning and analysis at Vibrant Emotional Health

Devora Kaye, senior director of communications at Mark43

Sam Ginsberg, business analyst at LWF Group and project manager at Aqualinq

SATURDAY

Jody Gottfried Arnhold, chair emeritus of the board of directors of NYC’s 92nd Street Y, turns 83

Ronald Murray Gould, judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit since 1999, turns 80

Michael L. Tolkin, filmmaker and novelist, turns 76

Robert Neil Chatigny, U.S. district judge for the District of Connecticut since 1994, he took senior status in 2017, turns 75

Lawrence Bender, movie and television producer, his films have won eight Academy Awards, turns 69

Peggy Futerman, Rochester, N.Y., resident

Jeffrey Shallit, number theorist and professor emeritus at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, turns 69

Ellyn Setnor Bogdanoff, shareholder in Becker & Poliakoff, she has been a member of both houses of the Florida legislature, turns 67

Rabbi Mayer Twersky, rosh yeshiva at Yeshiva University, he is a son of Professor Isadore Twersky and a grandson of Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik, he also serves as the rebbe of the Talne Hasidic dynasty, turns 66

Andrew Straus, Oakland, Calif.-based former Northwest regional director of J Street, turns 66

Jeremy C. Stein, professor of economics at Harvard, he served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, turns 66

Shemsi Prinzivalli, N.J.-based licensed professional counselor

Josh Newman, former member of the California State Senate, turns 62

Cliff Asness, hedge fund manager, he is the co-founder of AQR Capital Management, turns 60

David Halbfinger, Jerusalem bureau chief of The New York Times, turns 58

Michael Granoff, founder of Maniv Investments in 1997 and Maniv Mobility (Israel’s first venture capital fund dedicated exclusively to the new mobility future), turns 58

Martin Heinrich, U.S. senator (D-NM), turns 55

Kenneth Baer, CEO and founder of Crosscut Strategies, a D.C.-based public affairs firm

Shari B. Diamond, rheumatologist and director of the rehabilitation division of Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates in the D.C. area

Ariel Levy, author and staff writer at The New Yorker, turns 52

Michael Beckerman, head of public policy for the Americas at TikTok, turns 48

Jessica Goldin, CEO of Wellbel, turns 47

Nicholas Britell, Emmy Award-winning film and television music composer, turns 46

Tomer Kagan, chief strategy officer of Relationship Labs, turns 43

Katharine Nasielski, D.C.-based director of federal affairs for New York University

Caroline Mehl, co-founder and executive director at the Constructive Dialogue Institute

Dalya Attar, member of the Maryland State Senate following seven years in the House of Delegates, turns 36

Adam Greenspan, staff software engineer at Zocdoc

SUNDAY

Irwin M. Jacobs, co-founder and former chairman of Qualcomm, turns 93

Marius Job Cohen, former mayor of Amsterdam and leader of the Dutch Labour Party, turns 79

Victor A. Friedman, linguist, he is a professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, turns 77

Marc Ginsberg, former U.S. ambassador to Morocco, the first Jewish ambassador to an Arab country, he is president of the Coalition for a Safer Web, turns 76

Max S. Maizels, physician and political activist in Henrico County, Va., turns 76

Joshua B. Sinai, professor of practice in intelligence and global security studies at Capitol Technology University

Marc Widelock, Bakersfield, Calif.-based attorney focused on adoption and reproductive law

Chuck Lorre, television director, writer, producer, composer and actor, turns 74

Bob Weinstein, film producer and founder of Watch This Entertainment, turns 72

Jonathan Tasini, president of the Economic Future Group, a consulting firm, turns 70

Eugene Yelchin, award-winning illustrator and writer of books for children, turns 70

Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during almost all of the Biden administration, turns 69

Leon Calvin Murray, retired NFL running back, he writes of his conversion in From Rose Bowl to Rashi: My Unique Journey to Judaism, turns 68

Ben Caspit, Israeli journalist, political commentator and author of two books highly critical of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, turns 66

Andrew Getraer, former longtime director at Rutgers Hillel, followed by a year at the Harvard Hillel, he is now an adjunct professor at Sy Syms School of Business

David Fisher, founder of Coalesce Advisors, he is a former president at Birthright Israel Foundation

Steven Phillip Weitzman, professor and director of Jewish studies at the University of Pennsylvania, turns 61

David M. Price, weather anchor for NBC 4 New York, turns 60

Rachel Nichols, former ESPN television host, sports reporter and anchor, turns 53

Amy Lynn Webb, CEO of Future Today Strategy Group, she is an adjunct professor of strategic foresight at NYU, turns 52

Maryna Asauliuk, fashion designer, stylist and art director, turns 46

Suzanne Gershowitz, senior vice president and COO at the American Enterprise Institute

Graham Moore, Academy Award-winning screenwriter and author, turns 45

Julia Ioffe, founding partner and Washington correspondent for Puck News, turns 44

Annie Karni, congressional correspondent for The New York Times

Ayal Kellman, support team leader at Moovit

Idan Yaniv, popular Israeli singer, turns 40

Emma Green, staff writer at The New Yorker