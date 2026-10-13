Your Daily Phil: Instagram’s pro-Nazi proliferation problem

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with antisemitism expert Luc Bernard about the pro-Nazi content spreading on Instagram. We report on the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board’s unexpected rejection of a virtual Jewish charter school in the state, and on the J7 Task Force persuading the U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to host a seven-country antisemitism convening. We feature an opinion piece by Brett Schwartz with advice for holders of donor-advised funds and one by Bari Rogoff identifying a gap in the American approach to Holocaust education. Also in this issue: Amy Handlin, Tamar Hermann and Elazar Yair Wilensky.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Global Jewish Educators Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, continues through Thursday in Jerusalem.

The USC Shoah Foundation is hosting the grand opening of its Washington office today, with dinner and a Q&A with Wolf Blitzer, moderated by the foundation’s CEO, Robert Williams.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

There are those murky, blurry areas, those sometimes fuzzy lines between harsh criticism of Israel and antisemitism, between a blunt remark about crime rates and racism, between a questionable comment about gender roles and sexism. And then there’s out-and-out Nazism — fawning posts about Adolf Hitler, praise for the SS, explicit support for the Holocaust.

One would think that the latter would be easy to identify and remove from social media, and yet Luc Bernard, an antisemitism expert, Holocaust educator and video game designer, has found that Meta, in particular, has failed to remove pro-Nazi content from its video platforms, Instagram and Facebook reels, which he believes is “brainwashing the next generation to become Nazis.”

Bernard, who created the video game “Voices of the Forgotten,” which educates players about the Holocaust, and has worked closely over the years with social media platforms, told eJewishPhilanthropy that he believes a large part of the problem is that the main Jewish organizations focused on combating antisemitism have begun focusing almost exclusively on far-left antisemitism, allowing pro-Nazi content to flourish unchecked.

“They are focusing on the far left, but the Nazis are rising, and it’s combining into one,” Bernard said. “It’s becoming part of the culture.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ ?