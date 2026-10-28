Your Daily Phil: With uncertain Israeli election results, Jewish groups hail high turnout

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the Jewish world’s reactions to yesterday’s elections in Israel. We cover CNN commentator Van Jones’ warnings about antisemitism in the Black community at last night’s American Friends of Magen David Adom gala in New York, and spotlight a Jewish and Israeli aid worker delegation’s attendance at a recent international humanitarian-aid conference. We feature an opinion piece by Ruben Arquilevich about expanding the way immersive Jewish programs measure success and a piece by Todd Polikoff about some of his takeaways from Kivunim, a leadership seminar for JCC executives and their counterparts at community centers in Israel. Also in this issue: Judy Karofsky, J. David Heller and Noah Wyle.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

We are keeping an eye on the results of yesterday’s elections in Israel as poll workers continue to tally the ballots. More on this below.

OneFamily is hosting a gala event in New York City this evening.

The Milken Global Investors’ Symposium kicks off today in Mexico City. Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman is slated to speak this morning about financial markets in a sit-down with Milken Institute CEO Richard Ditizio.

The Jewish Federations of North America’s small business loan fund that was launched in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks will be honored tomorrow at an event at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

For the first time since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, Israelis headed to the polls in droves yesterday, with the highest turnout rate so far this century. While these elections are perceived by many to be of enormous consequence not only to the country but to Jewry writ large, the initial indications — showing no bloc with a clear path to a majority without breaking a campaign promise or two — have left much of the Jewish world, well, speechless, or at least reduced to banal statements.

Even as workers continue to hand-count the millions of paper ballots cast yesterday — 4,421,561, as of the most recent count at 12:32 p.m. local time, with 84% of the votes counted — two results are already clear: barring truly unforeseen developments, the next Israeli government will not look like its current one; and Arab Israelis, who turned out in unprecedented numbers, have become a more potent political force in the country than ever.

Without a clear vision for what the next government will look like, most Diaspora Jewish groups are primarily hailing the country for its impassioned electorate. “Israel’s vibrant democracy is on full display in today’s election. Israeli elections are always consequential, but this one carries particular significance for the country and its relationships with the United States, American Jewry, and the broader Middle East,” Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, the chair and CEO, respectively, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said in a statement. “We wish Israel well as its leaders work to form a new government and unite the country around a shared path forward.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.