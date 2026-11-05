Your Daily Phil: Inside the slow demise of an L.A. Jewish day school

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we dive deep into the slow, convoluted demise of Los Angeles’ Kadima Day School after years of struggling with a hefty debt owed to its largest donor. We examine a new proposal from Reut USA to revamp the federation system, and report on Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s call for political parties to consider world Jewry in their domestic squabbling. We feature an opinion piece by Mika Ahuvia about how to support the field of Jewish studies in today’s campus climate; one by Shira Hutt responding to eJewishPhilanthropy’s recent coverage of concerns about the Jewish Federations of North America‘s Frontline initiative; and one by Sara Fredman Aeder about a coalition of Jewish organizations in New York focused on building relationships with one another before, rather than in response to, the next crisis situation. Also in this issue: Amy Spitalnick, Talia Goldin and Nadav Shachmon.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Signal Group, an Israel-based think tank focused on Israel’s relationship with China and the Indo-Pacific, is hosting its annual conference today at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Brandeis University and Hillel at Brandeis will celebrate the groundbreaking for the Robert K. Kraft Family Center for Jewish Life and Leadership today on the Waltham, Mass., campus.

Join Jewish Insider on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET for a conversation for premium JI subscribers with Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar and senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov breaking down the results of the U.S. midterms and Israel’s elections. This online event is open to JI’s premium subscribers.

In Brooklyn, N.Y., Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick and former House Judiciary Committee staff director Amy Rutkin will sit in conversation tonight at Park Slope’s Congregation Beth Elohim for a discussion about antisemitism and the U.S. elections.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries kicks off today and runs through the weekend.

In Los Angeles, former Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal and his brother, hostage advocate Gal Gilboa-Dalal, will appear at the Pico Union Project tonight for “Soundtrack to Survival,” an “MTV Unplugged”-style music and storytelling event focused on the brothers’ experiences during Guy’s captivity.

Ahead of Sunday’s Kristallnacht anniversary, senior law enforcement leaders from Germany, across Europe and the United States will gather tonight at Berlin’s New Synagogue to confront rising antisemitism and reaffirm their commitment to protecting Jewish communities.

What You Should Know

It was an offer that the Kadima Hebrew Academy couldn’t refuse. It was 2004, and the Los Angeles-based pluralistic Jewish day school was in a bind: The building in which the school was housed, an old surplus public school facility, was on a list of properties the Los Angeles Unified School District intended to reclaim. The cost of renting the property more than quadrupled, a sum the school couldn’t possibly afford, creating a sense of urgency. The school would be forced to move.

“And then the next thing I knew,” Barbara Gereboff, the head of school at the time, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim, “I got a phone call from Shawn Evenhaim.”

That phone call and the deal that Evenhaim — a prominent Israeli American real estate developer for whom Kadima’s campus is named — proposed for the purchase of a nearby property would eventually leave Kadima burdened with a debt that it never got out from under. Eventually, that debt reached some $15 million, roughly half of which is still owed back to Evenhaim, according to a draft of the settlement agreement reviewed by eJP.

This summer, 22 years after Kadima struck that deal, the school closed its doors after a more than 50-year run serving L.A.’s Jewish community, particularly its Israeli expat community. Interviews with 13 members of the Kadima community — including heads of school, finance directors, board members and parents — as well as several external figures and independent experts, and a review of IRS documents, property records and a draft of a debt settlement agreement paint a picture of a convoluted arrangement that left the school in debt to Evenhaim, even as he has long since recouped the money that he paid for the property.

The investigation also raised serious questions about the school’s governance practices and its oversight, particularly as it relates to its fiduciary responsibilities. Interviews with former board members and officials indicate that the board entered into multimillion-dollar agreements that it did not entirely understand and that left the school hampered with debt that it could not feasibly repay.

Read the full investigation here.