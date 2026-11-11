Your Daily Phil: JFNA wraps a GA where resilience reigned

The Israeli government advanced plans today to invest NIS 100 million ($31.5 million) in Jewish day school education in North America after first announcing the initiative earlier this summer…

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei and its other five founders are each expected to end up with stakes worth roughly $18 billion after the artificial intelligence company’s IPO, The Wall Street Journal reports…

Seattle’s Medina Foundation is closing after nearly 80 years, with a final round of $1 million to $5 million grants to 42 nonprofits, bringing its 2026 giving to nearly $110 million…

The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed a vote, planned for Tuesday, on the Right to Worship Act, which would establish protective buffer zones around religious institutions during services in response to incidents of harassment and violence at synagogues and other houses of worship, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…

Jewish Federation Los Angeles and dozens of other local Jewish organizations and congregations congratulated L.A. Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and called on her to “rebuild trust with Jewish Angelenos that was strained during the campaign, starting with proactive steps against antisemitism”…

The Australian government said it would not implement a recommendation from the country’s antisemitism envoy that an external oversight body be brought in to replace the ombudsmen of Australia’s ABC and SBS broadcasters…

Neria Leiter, a son of Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter who was critically injured in a terror attack at the West Bank checkpoint where he was stationed, was discharged from Shaare Zedek Medical Center and moved to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery…

Responding to a speech Leiter delivered at a gathering of Chabad emissaries on Sunday, The New York Times denied the ambassador’s accusation that its Gaza coverage was meant to “prepare the next genocide” of Jews and his general account of a tense meeting with its opinion editors…

The National Aquarium in Baltimore is cutting 30 jobs in a restructuring that takes effect Jan. 1, about four months into CEO Jennifer Driban’s tenure…

The last living Righteous Among the Nations in Israel, Jaros?awa Lewicka, whose family during her youth in WWII assisted Jews in their native Zolochiv, Poland, died yesterday at 91…

Stanley Zabar, who with his brother and a partner grew the family’s Upper West Side appetizing shop into a household name, died at 94…