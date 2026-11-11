Your Daily Phil: JFNA wraps a GA where resilience reigned
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the final day of the JFNA General Assembly in Washington. We report on the planned launch of a Washington location of the Jewish tavern-cum-house of study Lehrhaus, and on this year’s recipients of the Grinspoon Foundation’s Amber Awards. We feature an opinion piece in honor of Veterans Day by Richard Priem and Selina Kanowitz urging more people to join the ranks of the trained volunteers standing watch over Jewish communities, and a piece by Evan R. Bernstein highlighting the financial struggle of small Jewish communities outside the U.S. and Israel. Also in this issue: Tom Frieden, LaNitra Berger and Laura Rosenberger.
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Curated by Judah Ari Gross, Justin Hayet & Rachel Kohn with assists from the eJP team.
What We’re Watching
Nas Summit Jerusalem, a conference on AI, media and the Middle East hosted by Arab Israeli social media entrepreneur Nuseir Yassin, is taking place today in Jerusalem. The daylong summit began this morning with opening remarks from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
In Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Safeheart, the Israeli nonprofit focused on providing assistance to survivors of the Nova music festival, is hosting a conference on mental health today.
The Israel Hayom summit is taking place today in New York. Speakers at the daylong confab include State Department antisemitism envoy Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, philanthropist and GOP donor Dr. Miriam Adelson, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Jewish Agency Chair Doron Almog and former Israeli hostage Avinatan Or, among others.
In Washington, the three-day Milken Future of Health Summit begins tonight, bringing together CEOs, policymakers, researchers and philanthropists from across the global health ecosystem.
The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is holding a symposium tonight at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York featuring sociologist and religious leader Mijal Bitton and historian Samuel Kassow regarding a new exhibition on the underground archive of the Warsaw Jewish Ghetto.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center is honoring Skydance Co-CEO Ynon Kreiz and former CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga at its annual tribute dinner tonight in Beverly Hills.
What You Should Know
Last year’s Jewish Federations of North America annual General Assembly welcomed four former Israeli hostages — Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal. Tuesday’s closing plenary at this year’s assembly, held at the same Washington hotel, also focused on hostages who returned home after being held in Hamas captivity after the Oct. 7 terror attacks, but this time about the long, gradual process of recovery, not only for them but for world Jewry.
“We know the issues,” Eric Fingerhut, the organization’s president and CEO, said in his address. “Antisemitism is becoming normalized in our communities. Incitement to violence is rising. Israel is under merciless attack in the media, social media and political worlds. What do we do?… Let’s get to work. No one wants to spend money on security. No one wants to spend so much of our time researching the next facial recognition or license plate technology or the next state or federal grant. We’d all rather just work on the joy, not [the] oy. But you know what? It’s our job.”
At the closing plenary, JFNA publicly announced that it had raised and allocated $283 million in its Rebuild Israel initiative supporting Israel’s long-term recovery after Oct. 7. The funding goes towards rebuilding devastated communities in the North and South, supporting families impacted by the resulting wars and strengthening small businesses and the country’s mental health services.
News
SECOND HELPING
Lehrhaus, a Jewish tavern and house of learning in Boston that blends food, drinks and Jewish study, is preparing to open its second location, in Washington, bringing its concept to a city with few full-service kosher dining options, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen and eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher report.
Replicating the magic: The organization announced last month that it had secured its second location, in the nation’s capital — it is set to close on a building just north of Logan Circle and is hiring a full staff with the goal of replicating the success from its Boston location, where hundreds of Jews of all ages go to relax, learn and socialize weekly, with options for classes taught by top scholars held five nights per week.
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RIPPLE EFFECT
Five leaders awarded Grinspoon Amber Awards at JFNA GA for ‘building for tomorrow’
Solidifying a new tradition at this year’s Jewish Federations of North America annual General Assembly, Winnie Sandler Grinspoon, the president of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, presented the Grinspoon Amber Awards to honor leaders in the Jewish community strengthening Jewish life, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher from the conference.
Interesting things: The awardees include Adina Frydman of Young Judaea Global; Avi Posen of ConnectEd and OpenDor Media; Rabbi David Rosenn of the Hebrew Free Loan Society; Rabbi Charlie Schwartz of Lehrhaus; and Nico Slobinsky of Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs. “The purpose of the award is to find people who are doing interesting things,” Sandler Grinspoon told eJP. “These are people who are seeing around the corner, building for tomorrow, doing something that is impacting the lives of lots of people. And these are people who can be working in any field and have chosen to devote their talents to the Jewish community.”
Opinion
CALL TO SERVE
Security isn’t someone else’s job
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Richard Priem, CEO of the Community Security Service, and Selina Kanowitz, national commander of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, spotlight the legacy of Jews serving in America’s armed forces and the key role Jewish veterans are playing in volunteer-powered community security organizations today, encouraging more community members to embrace this ethos of service.
“When neighbors stand watch, they rebuild civic ties that have frayed across American life and safeguard the freedoms our soldiers have fought to protect for centuries. … The front line of defending the Constitution shouldn’t have to be the doorway of a synagogue or community center. But so long as threats remain, we should all step into that tradition of service and security.”
THINK GLOBALLY
Sustaining Jewish life beyond America and Israel
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, acknowledges the rationale of American Jewish philanthropy’s focus on the U.S. and Israel but also shares how conversations with B’nai B’rith leaders in smaller Jewish communities around the world underscore the need for a wider gaze.
“Jewish communities, many of them small, exist across dozens of other countries, and they are working to sustain Jewish life under constraints that larger centers do not face. … By providing training, materials and practical resources, we can amplify what local leaders are already doing. Capacity building at this level determines whether Jewish continuity is maintained or gradually eroded.”
Worthy Reads
In the Lobby: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Tom Frieden, CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, makes the case for philanthropy funding policy advocacy and not direct interventions. “For some of the world’s deadliest problems, policy change is the royal road to progress. Yet even so, philanthropy too often funds only tangible products and services like vaccines and vitamins. Philanthropists have long debated how to get the best results for the lowest cost. The answer matters even more now because a new generation of donors from AI and other technology companies may soon be in a position to give away tens of billions of dollars a year, and many of them draw on effective altruism, which has favored proven, low-cost approaches to saving lives…”
Notes from the Past: In The Times of Israel, LaNitra Berger, an African American studies professor and mother of a Jewish child, reflects on Black-Jewish relations today, noting that it has always included tension and dissent, with some rabbis criticizing Rev. Martin Luther King for his activism in the Civil Rights Movement, even as others marched alongside him. “Not every Jewish religious leader marched with Dr. King; there were those who walked the front lines and those who advocated for a more gradual pace. Yet there was still enough common ground to build a movement. We can recognize those historical nuances in our present day, too.”
Major Gifts
The Literary Arts Fund presented its first Stylus Prizes to Graywolf Press, the Porch Writers’ Collective and One Story; each organization will receive $250,000…
Hillsdale College, the private Christian liberal arts college in Michigan, announced a new Judaism and Western Civilization Program backed by philanthropists Jeff and Lis Coors and Paul and Karen Levy and developed in partnership with the conservative think tank Tikvah Fund; Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, a senior fellow at Tikvah, will serve as a distinguished visiting scholar in the program.…
Transitions
Word on the Street
The Israeli government advanced plans today to invest NIS 100 million ($31.5 million) in Jewish day school education in North America after first announcing the initiative earlier this summer…
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei and its other five founders are each expected to end up with stakes worth roughly $18 billion after the artificial intelligence company’s IPO, The Wall Street Journal reports…
Seattle’s Medina Foundation is closing after nearly 80 years, with a final round of $1 million to $5 million grants to 42 nonprofits, bringing its 2026 giving to nearly $110 million…
The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed a vote, planned for Tuesday, on the Right to Worship Act, which would establish protective buffer zones around religious institutions during services in response to incidents of harassment and violence at synagogues and other houses of worship, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…
Jewish Federation Los Angeles and dozens of other local Jewish organizations and congregations congratulated L.A. Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and called on her to “rebuild trust with Jewish Angelenos that was strained during the campaign, starting with proactive steps against antisemitism”…
The Australian government said it would not implement a recommendation from the country’s antisemitism envoy that an external oversight body be brought in to replace the ombudsmen of Australia’s ABC and SBS broadcasters…
Neria Leiter, a son of Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter who was critically injured in a terror attack at the West Bank checkpoint where he was stationed, was discharged from Shaare Zedek Medical Center and moved to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery…
Responding to a speech Leiter delivered at a gathering of Chabad emissaries on Sunday, The New York Times denied the ambassador’s accusation that its Gaza coverage was meant to “prepare the next genocide” of Jews and his general account of a tense meeting with its opinion editors…
The National Aquarium in Baltimore is cutting 30 jobs in a restructuring that takes effect Jan. 1, about four months into CEO Jennifer Driban’s tenure…
The last living Righteous Among the Nations in Israel, Jaros?awa Lewicka, whose family during her youth in WWII assisted Jews in their native Zolochiv, Poland, died yesterday at 91…
Stanley Zabar, who with his brother and a partner grew the family’s Upper West Side appetizing shop into a household name, died at 94…
Photo of the Day
UJA-Federation of New York President Suzanne Peck (left), chair of UJA Women Robin Kaplan (second from left) and CEO Michael Kay (right) stand with Lauren Fixel, Laurie Girsky and Fern Kwiat, who were each honored yesterday at the nonprofit’s New York Lion’s Lunch at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.
Birthdays
Anne Rosenzweig Dreazen, vice president at the American Jewish Committee and director of its Center for a New Middle East after 15 years at the Pentagon, turns 44
Shula Kantor, retired psychiatric nurse now living in Surprise, Ariz., turns 99
Warner Wolf, retired television and radio sports broadcaster, turns 89
Barbara Boxer, former Democratic U.S. senator from California for 24 years, turns 86
Susanna Kaysen, author, best known for her 1993 autobiographical memoir Girl, Interrupted, turns 78
Marc Summers, television personality (former host of “Double Dare”), turns 75
Ken Grossman, founder of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, turns 72
David Leiter, co-founder and president of DC-based Plurus Strategies, he served as the principal deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency at the DOE during the Clinton administration
Perry Birman, president at American Built-in Closets in South Florida
Emuna Braverman, Aish HaTorah teacher in Los Angeles, author and co-founder of a gourmet kosher cooking website
Zev Brenner, talk show host and president and founder of Talkline Communications, turns 68
Michael Leffell, founder of NYC-based alternative investment firm Portage Partners
Steven M. Nadler, professor of philosophy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, turns 68
Norm Eisen, former U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, he served as a counsel for the Democrats during the first Trump impeachment, turns 66
Yuri Milner, Russian-born billionaire, entrepreneur, venture capitalist and physicist, turns 65
Melissa Balaban, founder and executive director of Los Angeles-based IKAR
Kobi Shabtai, Israel’s former commissioner of police, turns 62
Jason Nidorf “Max” Mutchnick, Emmy Award and People’s Choice Award-winning television producer, turns 61
Orly Levy-Abekasis, former member of the Knesset for the Likud party, she was previously a model and a television anchor, turns 53
Eyal Podell, Tel Aviv-born actor and screenwriter, he is best known for his roles in “The Young and the Restless” and “NCIS,” turns 51
Daniel Steres, professional defender in soccer, turns 36
Shelly Tsirulik, senior advisor for campaign strategy at GPS Impact
Cameron Kasky, survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he ran for Congress on a platform that criticized Israel, turns 26