Your Daily Phil: Lipstadt’s new geometry on antisemitism

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover Deborah Lipstadt’s acceptance of the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize at Bar-Ilan University last night, and report from the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly as it marked the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht. We also cover NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s acceptance speech at the World Jewish Congress gala, where she received the Herzl Award. We feature an opinion piece by Rabba Daphne Lazar Price, inspired by this year’s convergence of Kristallnacht and the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd in the same week, and a piece by Harvey Lee about looking beyond an unconventional career trajectory to gauge what a job candidate has to offer. Also in this issue: Rabbi Eric Leiderman, Lisa Marchitelli and Debora Cahn.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly concludes today in Washington. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Jay Deitcher!

Yeshiva University President Ari Berman will host former Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer this afternoon for a special edition of his “Great Conversations” series on campus. Tonight, Dermer will be speaking at Manhattan’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, in a UJA-Federation of New York event moderated by JCRC-NY President David L. Moore.

Also in New York, American Friends of NATAL, the Israeli mental health nonprofit, is holding its annual gala in Manhattan tonight, featuring a performance by released hostage and pianist Alon Ohel.

Dorot, which pairs older New Yorkers with volunteers to combat isolation, marks its 50th anniversary with a gala tonight at the American Museum of Natural History where it will honor former FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker.

The Youth Renewal Fund is holding its fall benefit this evening in New York with the proceeds benefiting the Israeli Darca school network’s Mekif H’ High School in Ashkelon.

What You Should Know

Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, a former U.S. antisemitism envoy, offered a new geometry for thinking about the rise of Jew-hatred around the world in recent years. Instead of the the “horseshoe theory” that she once espoused — of the far left and far right almost meeting over shared antisemitism — she now prefers a Venn diagram, connecting the three main groups that both hate Jews and desire to overthrow their respective societies: the far left, the far right and radical Islamists.

“The place where they overlap — antisemitism — is the ideological glue. There’s also a structural element or a functional element in that overlap, and that’s regime change. All three of these sources want to overthrow existing regimes, particularly existing democratic regimes,” Lipstadt said, speaking at Bar-Ilan University outside Tel Aviv last night, where she was presented the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize for Outstanding Achievement as a Public Intellectual in Memory of Samuel Gewurz, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports from the event.

Discussing the recent antisemitic bicycle ride in Philadelphia targeting Jewish-owned businesses, Lipstadt noted that while the antisemitic protest was an immediate failure in the sense that it ended up bringing more businesses to the restaurants that were targeted, it may ultimately prove successful by turning Jewish establishments into something “toxic.”

“And this toxification of Jewish life… it’s because of a very small group of people but very farbrente [fiery] on the progressive left and not only on the progressive left: Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens,” she said, thinking for a moment before adding, “the vice president of the United States and others who are leaning in that direction too. I call it the toxification of Jewish life, making Jewish life toxic, making you think twice.”

Read the full report here.