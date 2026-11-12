Your Daily Phil: How psychedelics hurt and maybe help heal Nova survivors

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover yesterday’s SafeHeart conference examining the role that psychedelics played in the Nova music festival massacre and how they can potentially treat survivors. We report on Dorot’s Manhattan gala marking 50 years of connecting generations, and on the Goldrich sisters’ endowment gift to the Holocaust Museum LA campus, the largest in the institution’s history. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Chaim Strauchler on the responsibility to pair influence with accountability, an area the Jewish community overlooks at its moral peril; and a piece by Eran Landau on the importance of including agency among the metrics we use to measure Jewish philanthropy’s impact. Also in this issue: Ilan Stavans, Myra Lee and Albert Fleischman and Youssef Ziadna.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel kicks off today in San Diego. Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch and World Zionist Organization Chairman Rabbi Doron Perez are slated to speak today alongside Rabbi Erez Sherman of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and Young Israel of North Beverly Hills’ Rabbi Pini Dunner in what is being billed as a “bold” conversation on Israel.

The Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a gala tonight.

What You Should Know

The Oct. 7, 2023, massacre at the Nova music festival, in which 378 people were killed, was unique among mass-casualty attacks: Many of the young partygoers were under the influence of mind-altering substances — from alcohol and marijuana to psychedelic mushrooms, MDMA and LSD — when Hamas terrorists struck at sunrise.

Three years later, the Israeli nonprofit SafeHeart is tracking more than 1,200 of those survivors in a long-term study while treating them with open-ended care, and asking unprecedented questions: What role did those drugs play in their trauma, and what role can those same compounds play in their healing?

“There has never been a trauma under such drugs like this. A mass-casualty event with drugs at the center of it,” Efrat Atun, SafeHeart’s CEO, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet yesterday on the sidelines of the group’s second annual conference in Jaffa, Israel.

Nearly two-thirds of the Nova survivors that the organization tracks have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, more than three times the rate typically seen after serious trauma, according to the nonprofit. “It’s because of the traumatic event that they went through all day and all the drugs, and also because it was three [subsequent] years of war,” Atun said.

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