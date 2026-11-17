David Cygielman was 26 when he and a group of friends held the Shabbat dinner in Oakland, Calif., that would serve as the inspiration for Moishe House, an initiative christened by The New York Times as the “‘Real World’ — the MTV series — with challah.” Twenty years later, there are over 100 Moishe Houses and pods in more than 25 countries engaging over 42,000 people last year, as well as numerous other side projects and initiatives.

Cygielman spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher recently about the lessons he’s learned over two decades, including the importance of research, expanding beyond one funder, the impact of the war in Ukraine on Mem Global programs in the region and setting boundaries around Zionism.

Jay Deitcher: How did you choose where to branch out, both in where to put Moishe Houses, but also what programs to branch out to over the years?

David Cygielman: One thing we always want to be doing is following demand, not creating supply. So we want to spend as little time and money on recruitment as possible, and as much time and money on making great programs as possible. We’ve been able to pilot things in really fast, inexpensive ways…

The other thing [about] my saying yes to people is that it’s not enough for a good idea to exist in the world, someone has to execute that good idea and so we also try to only do things where we feel like there’s someone who is so motivated to make it great because we’re investing in the idea and the person.

Read the full interview here.