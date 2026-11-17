Your Daily Phil: Keren Hayesod’s chairmanship in limbo
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine how ongoing Israeli coalition talks leave Keren Hayesod heading toward a new year without a permanent chair, and sit down with Moishe House founder David Cygielman for the lessons from 20 years of building a global network for young adults. We feature an opinion piece by Ted Merwin about preserving the why behind donors’ gifts, and one by Kelli Pfaff about funding durable communal capacity rather than a single successful program. Also in this issue: Joan Bick, Maria Manetti Shrem and Avi Bernstein.
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Curated by Judah Ari Gross, Justin Hayet & Rachel Kohn with assists from the eJP team
What We’re Watching
Matan Kahana, of the Yashar party, is expected to be elected speaker of the Knesset later today, replacing Amir Ohana of Likud, in what is seen as a possible first step toward the formation of a government.
Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, will serve as guest chaplain and deliver the opening prayer this afternoon before the U.S. House of Representatives.
UJA-Federation of New York’s Community Initiative for Holocaust Survivors and Selfhelp Community Services are hosting an early Thanksgiving lunch today with music and dancing for more than 40 survivors and volunteers along with City Councilmember Virginia Maloney.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center is holding its Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala tonight in New York City, with Noa Tishby, journalist Neria Kraus and former Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl slated to speak.
Also in New York, the Modern Orthodox network of institutions and schools Ohr Torah Stone is hosting its annual dinner this evening in Manhattan, honoring the Weiss family of Cleveland, as well as Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and educator Julie Stern Joseph. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUSTIN HAYET
Keren Hayesod, one of Israel’s leading fundraising bodies, faces a ticking clock to install a new chair by the end of the year, following the abrupt departure of Eli Vered Hazan from the role. If a successor is not picked, the position will be handed over, in an interim capacity, to Yaakov Hagoel, chair of the World Zionist Organization — a scenario that many on the selection committee are looking to avoid, sources told eJewishPhilanthropy.
The process of selecting a new chair is currently stymied by the country’s political impasse. Since Keren Hayesod works closely with the Israeli government, the chair is typically someone with a close working relationship with the prime minister or their party. As Gadi Eisenkot, who was tasked by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a government, has yet to form such a coalition, the selection process is similarly stalled.
In the meantime, sources said, several possible candidates are being considered, including former Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Mark Regev; and Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein.
If a coalition does come together, sources on the committee told eJP that they expect a last-minute contender to surface from one of its parties, with the government’s candidate for the chairmanship decided in the final stages of the coalition negotiations.
News
Q&A
20 years later, Moishe House’s founder has aged out of its demographic — but not out of the job
David Cygielman was 26 when he and a group of friends held the Shabbat dinner in Oakland, Calif., that would serve as the inspiration for Moishe House, an initiative christened by The New York Times as the “‘Real World’ — the MTV series — with challah.” Twenty years later, there are over 100 Moishe Houses and pods in more than 25 countries engaging over 42,000 people last year, as well as numerous other side projects and initiatives.
Cygielman spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher recently about the lessons he’s learned over two decades, including the importance of research, expanding beyond one funder, the impact of the war in Ukraine on Mem Global programs in the region and setting boundaries around Zionism.
Jay Deitcher: How did you choose where to branch out, both in where to put Moishe Houses, but also what programs to branch out to over the years?
David Cygielman: One thing we always want to be doing is following demand, not creating supply. So we want to spend as little time and money on recruitment as possible, and as much time and money on making great programs as possible. We’ve been able to pilot things in really fast, inexpensive ways…
The other thing [about] my saying yes to people is that it’s not enough for a good idea to exist in the world, someone has to execute that good idea and so we also try to only do things where we feel like there’s someone who is so motivated to make it great because we’re investing in the idea and the person.
Opinion
BEST PRACTICES
Donors tell us why they give. Who keeps their stories?
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, historian and longtime communal professional Ted Merwin advises that fundraisers should record in full not only what donors hope their gifts will achieve — in the short, medium and long term — but also why they are driven to give in the first place.
“One development leader at a Baltimore health system told me that some gift officers believe keeping what they know in their heads makes them more valuable to the organization than writing it down. … If he is right, even in part, documentation is not only a matter of time but also incentive.”
THE LONG VIEW
What 20 years of investment in Jewish early childhood education can teach philanthropy
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Kelli Pfaff, executive director of the early childhood education-focused Efshar Project, delves into the impact of Jewish communal funding choices in Colorado over the past two decades.
“The lesson may be less about discovering the one intervention that ‘worked’ and more about what becomes possible when infrastructure allows many good investments to reinforce one another.”
Worthy Reads
Degrees of Recovery: In The Times of Israel, American Friends of Bar-Ilan University CEO Jessica Feldan urges donors to make multiyear commitments to Israeli universities, which she says can meet urgent post-Oct. 7 needs while building the country’s long-term future. “The question is not whether we should focus on Israel’s immediate needs or its future. Through sustained philanthropy, we can do both. We can help students overcome today’s challenges while preparing them to strengthen Israel’s communities, advance its economy, and improve lives for generations”
Local Landing: In Inside Philanthropy, Mike Scutari makes the case that newly rich AI donors need look no further than the nation’s 800-plus community foundations, which already tackle homelessness, school absenteeism and other local crises. “There are a lot of organizations that already exist that can handle it,” Nicole Taylor, CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation, said. “There are more than 800 community foundations across the country, so in any community, you can find an organization like ours to help you do what you need to do, including identifying organizations that can handle the resources.”
Relationships First: In the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Bruce Au, secretary-general of the Yidan Prize Foundation, and Amy Klement, CEO of Imaginable Futures, argue that education philanthropy most often falters over strained relationships and urge funders to weigh a partner’s capacity for trust as seriously as its financials. “Investing deliberately in our capacity to connect may be one of the most valuable investments we ever make — to unlock enduring initiatives that weather leadership transitions, inclusive alliances that withstand competition and tackle environmental challenges, and the possibilities that artificial intelligence could transform society for the better.”
Community Comms
America at 250: Jewish experience and freedom. Stony Brook University, Nov. 22, 2 p.m. ET. Join online.
Spertus Institute and Northwestern University present the Certificate in Jewish Leadership! Strengthen your ability to lead people, teams and organizations through today’s complex Jewish communal landscape with the Certificate in Jewish Leadership, presented in partnership with Northwestern University. Designed for Jewish communal professionals and lay leaders, this graduate-level program brings together Jewish wisdom, contemporary leadership thinking and practical tools you can put to work immediately.
Through four focused modules, you’ll explore: Models of Jewish Leadership; Collaboration and Power Sharing; Communication for Leaders; Leading People Through Change Along the way, you’ll build skills for strengthening teams, navigating organizational challenges, coaching others, communicating across differences and leading change with greater confidence and clarity.
The Summer 2027 hybrid experience blends engaging online learning with an in-person seminar in Chicago and meaningful opportunities to learn alongside fellow Jewish communal professionals and lay leaders. Applications are open now! Apply by February 8, 2027, and we’ll waive the $50 application fee. Learn more and apply: https://www.spertus.edu/certificate-in-jewish-leadership/
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Major Gifts
Maria Manetti Shrem, the founding donor of UC Davis’ eponymous Museum of Art, pledged $1.5 million, which the museum’s advisory board matched, creating a $3 million endowment to pay student workers and restore Sunday hours…
Joan Bick is giving Kean University’s foundation $1 million for scholarships and programming in Jewish studies and Holocaust education, including a dual-credit program for high school students…
Warren Buffett donated about $5.5 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations, including three run by his children in his annual Thanksgiving donation, marking his largest such gift yet…
The Robert H. Spitz Foundation awarded $15,000 to Jewish Family Service of Northeastern Pennsylvania through the Scranton Area Community Foundation to support its counseling, senior, food and emergency services…
Press Forward Chicago, a funder collaborative at the Chicago Community Trust, awarded more than $2.8 million to 18 news organizations, journalism groups and universities to share legal services, training and other infrastructure that helps small and independent Chicago newsrooms survive…
Transitions
Avi Bernstein was hired by The New Jewish Academy as its new president and CEO…
Rich Walter was hired as the next head of Atlanta’s Weber School, beginning next year…
Nechama named Robin Anderson as its first director of internal operations…
Alexander Strashun is leaving UJA-Federation of New York after eight years and joining the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County as its senior development officer…
Word on the Street
Britain froze the assets of eight Israeli companies that build West Bank settlements and sanctioned the activist group Tzav 9 for blocking Gaza aid trucks…
The U.K.’s Charity Commission opened a compliance case into JW3, the London Jewish community center that hosted an Israeli medical recruitment fair in October where a healthcare provider allegedly handed out job leaflets that listed clinics in West Bank settlements…
Rabbi Levi Wolff, the senior rabbi of Bondi’s Central Synagogue, offered to officiate at the wedding of James McIntosh, 46, and Alexandra “Lexi” Edmondson, 35, two non-Jewish first responders who treated victims of last December’s Hanukkah massacre at Bondi Beach and who plan to marry later this month…
Israel’s Supreme Court affirmed that the Interior Ministry must recognize Orthodox conversions performed outside the Chief Rabbinate, ruling in favor of a Filipino caregiver denied citizenship…
American Jewish University’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies will require future rabbis to earn two master’s degrees, in rabbinics and Jewish communal leadership, before ordination beginning in fall 2027. Check out eJP’s coverage of American Jewish University’s updated rabbinic program…
New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin told a Touro University conference on antisemitism that open support for Hamas and Hezbollah has become “the new normal” in the city…
New York City Jewish leaders are pressing CUNY to investigate why Hunter College’s student government canceled a cultural arts night that was to include Hillel, a decision the student body blamed on “safety concerns”…
An El Al Dreamliner made its fastest-ever New York-to-Israel flight Monday, landing in 8 hours and 57 minutes due to strong tailwinds…
Israeli businessman Ronen Elad will take control of struggling Israeli airline Arkia for $30 million after employees used their right of first refusal to block a rival bid that would have nearly wiped out their stake…
In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Executive Editor Jim Rendon reports that more than half of 461 global health and civil society groups surveyed expect to fold within two years after government aid cuts, with advocates pressing for newly rich AI founders to step in…
Solicitor General John Sauer will argue alongside lawyers for Daniel Grand, an Orthodox Jewish man, on Dec. 9, when the Supreme Court hears his religious freedom challenge to University Heights (Ohio), which ordered him to stop holding religious gatherings in his home…
The Education Department is again reviewing whether Philadelphia’s school district has done enough to curb antisemitism since a 2024 agreement, citing reports of harassment and a teacher who allegedly hung a Hamas emblem in a classroom…
Photo of the Day
Gratz College holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for its community venue Commonspace at its new location in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., where it moved earlier this year.
Seen here (from left): Pennsylvania state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti; Dave Brawer, past board chair of Gratz College; Board Chair Jonathan L. Levin; and the school’s president, Zev Eleff.
Birthdays
Jon Avnet, film and television director, writer and producer, turns 77
Rabbi Moshe Heinemann, rabbi of Agudath Israel of Baltimore, he is also the rabbinic administrator of the Star K kosher certification service, turns 89
Lorne Michaels, original creator and executive producer of “Saturday Night Live,” and executive producer of “The Tonight Show,” turns 82
Karen Davidson, Detroit philanthropist and director of the William Davidson Foundation
Harry Jaffe, editor-at-large for Washingtonian magazine and author of a biography of Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
Diana Aviv, founder and principal of ourCovenant and founder and executive director of Charitable Independence Initiative
Daniel Gastaldi, operations manager at NPC Global
Gary Pomerantz, author and journalist, he lectures in the graduate journalism program at Stanford University, turns 66
Mandy Yachad, attorney and business executive who once played on the South African national teams in both cricket and field hockey, turns 66
Rabbi Moshe Silberhaft, known as the “The Travelling Rabbi,” he is the spiritual leader and National Director of the Small Jewish Communities Association and the African Jewish Congress, turns 59
Suzan Gail Davidson “Suzi” LeVine, U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein during the Obama administration, turns 57
David Kurtz, editor-at-large at Talking Points Memo, turns 57
Michele Tasoff, segment producer at HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher”
Ralph Posner, chief communications officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association
Michael Ostrolenk, human resilience coach
Jonathan David Levin, president of Stanford University since 2024, turns 54
Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News from 2017 to 2023, turns 48
Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, she previously served as national security advisor to then-Senator Kamala Harris, turns 48
Isaac Baker, partner at Thematic Campaigns f/k/a AKPD Message and Media
Ryan Braun, MLB player for 14 seasons, National League Rookie of the Year, six-time NL All-Star and NL MVP in 2011, turns 43
Erik Lorig, NFL fullback for six seasons with the Bucs and Saints, he has since earned an MBA from Wharton, turns 40
Taylor Gold, snowboarder for the U.S. Olympic team in 2014 and 2022, he competes in the halfpipe, turns 33
Oren Adaki, vice president of policy and government affairs at AIPAC
Felicia Schwartz, national security reporter at MS NOW
Zecharya “Zack” Teichman, principal at Baltimore-based River Holdings
Aidan Golub, head of product development at Seaport Research Partners