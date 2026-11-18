Your Daily Phil: Ohr Torah Stone wants $100M to spread Modern Orthodoxy in Israel
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the launch of Ohr Torah Stone’s major expansion at its gala in Manhattan last night. We report from the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History’s tribute to four generations of the Wilf family, and look at how Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., is rebuilding after a March terror attack. We feature an opinion piece by Matt Angerer about creating stronger, shared communal standards to prevent predators from volunteering in spaces for children and teens; and a piece by Sasha Goldstein-Sabbah argues that supporting Jews on campus and sustaining Jewish studies should be seen as distinct philanthropic commitments. Also in this issue: Adi Adamit-Gorstein, Rabbi Moshe Hauer and Lior Suchard.
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Curated by Judah Ari Gross, Justin Hayet & Rachel Kohn with assists from the eJP team
What We’re Watching
Yeshiva University is holding a memorial this evening for former Knicks player and YU Maccabees assistant coach Michael Sweetney, who died in September at 43, ahead of the team’s home opener against Baruch College. Former Knicks players John Starks, Larry Johnson, Tim Thomas and John Wallace are expected to attend the memorial.
New York Times DealBook Summit is today in NYC featuring Vice President JD Vance, Mark Carney, Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Zohran Mamdani, Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey and other business and political leaders.
The American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem will host its annual Heart of Jerusalem Dinner tonight at New York City’s Guastavino’s, honoring Bassie and David Gold, Norbert Strauss, Maxwell Glaubach, Dini Robinson Levi and Cailey Erber Steinberg.
The religious text platform Sefaria is hosting an event this evening at the Moise Safra Center, featuring a conversation between the organization’s new CEO, Alex Luxenberg, and journalist Abigail Pogrebin.
What You Should Know
In a time of growing polarization and division in Israel and the wider Jewish world, the Israeli Modern Orthodox Ohr Torah Stone network of schools and institutions is betting that its brand of more moderate, accepting Judaism is just what Israel and the Jewish world need right now.
Expanding its existing schools, building several more, training teachers, developing future leaders, getting more female clergy members in positions of influence and freeing more women “chained” to recalcitrant husbands: That is only part of the ambitious agenda that Rabbi Kenneth Brander, president and rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, laid out for the organization’s next few years on Tuesday night in midtown Manhattan’s Pierre Hotel at a gala dinner attended by hundreds of supporters and stakeholders, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.
“Tonight, we are launching our ‘Guiding Light’ $100 million campaign,” Brander said, adding that the organization hoped to raise that amount in the next five years, having so far raised $41 million toward the goal.
“Our schools serve thousands of students, and the demand continues to exceed the places available,” Brander said. “If we are to bring a religious Zionist, Modern Orthodox education to more than our current 5,000 students, we need to expand our campuses, our batei midrash, our classrooms and our laboratories.”
News
ON THE SCENE
Weitzman Museum honors Wilfs for ‘Only in America’ rags-to-riches story, deep communal ties
It was a family affair at The Plaza in midtown Manhattan on Monday night as the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History honored four generations of the Wilf family — descendants of Holocaust survivor-turned-real estate moguls Harry and Joseph Wilf, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports from the event. For decades, the Wilf family, which also owns the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, has been helping build and support Jewish communal institutions, from Yad Vashem and the Jewish Federations of North America to Yeshiva University and the Weitzman Museum.
An American tale: Accepting the museum’s “Only in America” award on behalf of the family, Mark Wilf, the immediate past board chair of the Jewish Agency and a former board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, stressed the distinctly American trajectory of his family. “They raised us to understand that the life they built was not inevitable. It was an opportunity. And opportunity carries the responsibility to give back and to make sure others have the same chance this country provided them,” Wilf said.
A NEW START
Driving up to Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., in late October, seven months after the nation’s largest Reform congregation was attacked by a Hezbollah-inspired terrorist, a visitor confronts a striking contrast. The synagogue’s lush campus is surrounded by green lawns, trees turning vivid shades of red, orange and yellow — and a ring of new security measures that lend an ominous note to the scene. Staff at Temple Israel told Marc Rod of eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister public Jewish Insider they think many people don’t understand the scope of attack and its impacts, and emphasized that it was only down to a series of “miracles” that none of the 104 children and about 50 others who were on site that day were killed.
The smell that lingered: For months, staff said, a heavy chemical smell lingered throughout the building, and anyone going inside had to wear personal protective equipment and then couldn’t wear their shoes in their homes, to avoid tracking in toxic chemicals. “People describe coming back for the High Holy Days as being overwhelming. I think they found it overwhelmingly joyous and meaningful and gave an entire new perspective on what it means to start a new year, and a new appreciation for their congregation — not only physically being back here, but what we managed to do in the six months between, how we managed to hold a congregation together,” Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny told JI.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff.
Opinion
SAFETY FIRST
We need one standard for every volunteer who works with our kids
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Matt Angerer draws on his expertise in background screening volunteers for nonprofits and communal institutions to propose a pathway for establishing shared safety standards across Jewish communities for volunteers who work with children and teens.
“Follow one Jewish teenager through a single year: Sunday mornings at religious school. A Tuesday after-school program at the JCC. A regional youth group shabbaton in the winter. Day camp in June, then four weeks at an overnight camp in July. Over those 12 months, dozens of adults will supervise her, and many of them will be volunteers. Each of those institutions has its own approach to deciding which adults are allowed near her. … Her parents reasonably assume they are all roughly the same. But they are not, and that gap is something Jewish communal leaders and funders can close.”
READER RESPONDS
Jewish studies funders: Don’t abandon the university
In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Sasha Goldstein-Sabbah, an assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, responds to Mika Ahuvia’s account of her post-Oct. 7 struggles as director of the Stroum Center for Jewish Studies at the University of Washington in Seattle (“Jewish studies funders: If not the university, then where?” Nov. 5).
“Jewish colleges, seminaries and communal institutions make valuable contributions. Supporting them is worthwhile in its own right. My concern is with treating their expansion as an answer to the failures of universities. That response risks accepting the exclusion it seeks to remedy and narrowing the spaces in which Jewish scholarship participates in wider intellectual life.”
Worthy Reads
Holy Friction: In J. The Jewish News of Northern California, Rabbi Sam Tygiel, assistant rabbi at San Francisco’s Congregation Sherith Israel, explains why he mostly avoided AI while writing a recent sermon, arguing that chatbots remove the friction and direct encounter with other minds that Jewish learning depends on. “Perhaps God scattered our ancestors who built that great tower as a way of saying that this is not what partnership looks like. True partnership comes from the holy messiness of encountering the other and acknowledging and celebrating the distance between us even as we reach toward one another.”
Outsider No More: In The Times of Israel, Alyssa Craft, executive director of Mem Global’s program for interfaith couples, describes how she and her non-Jewish husband built a shared Jewish life and urges the Jewish community to make more room for mixed-heritage couples to learn and grow together. “Jewish life isn’t just about whether one partner knows the prayers… It’s about whether both partners can see themselves as participants in, and co-creators of, their family’s Jewish life.”
Major Gifts
Penn State trustee emeritus Ira Lubert and his wife, Pam Estadt, brought their total commitments to the university to $75 million with new gifts of $49 million for an academic endowment and $10 million for the school’s wrestling program…
Clalit-Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva unveiled an emergency department about 50% larger than the original, adding more than 40 treatment stations and two trauma bays with an undisclosed gift from the Kirsh family, UJA-Federation of New York and Keren Hayesod…
The Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance raised more than $100,000 at its Nov. 7 football-themed gala, a record for the event and well above its $75,000 goal…
Transitions
Word on the Street
UJA-Federation of New York and the American Jewish Committee are among the Jewish groups opposing the CURB Act, a bill New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is backing to bar specialized crowd-control police units from protests, which insiders call a ploy to pressure Council Speaker Julie Menin, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports…
The Forward reports that the late Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the Orthodox Union’s executive vice president, left an unfinished draft of guidelines for including LGBTQ+ Jews, which the OU disclosed only this fall, and advocates are split on what difference it would have made…
The University of Michigan’s faculty senate voted 1,042-747 to donate to the legal defense fund of the “Michigan 8,” anti-Israel activists facing federal charges over a campaign of threats and vandalism that targeted the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit…
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. will stop funding the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator after years of support, amid ongoing protests…
The Chronicle of Philanthropy details how a cyberattack that knocked the fundraising platform DonorPerfect offline for days left more than 11,000 nonprofit clients scrambling to save year-end appeals without access to donor data or giving forms…
Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard will appear at the Nov. 22 dinner President Donald Trump is hosting at his golf club outside Washington for his biggest $TRUMP token investors, Jewish Insider’s AJ Rodriguez reports…
Elbit CEO Bezhalel Machlis said the end of U.S. military aid to Israel will open new markets for the defense manufacturer…
Nearly 135 U.K. nonprofit leaders gathered at JW3 in London for a Jewish Leadership Council and Jewish Volunteering Network conference that urged Jewish charities to recruit and train a new generation of board members…
Ireland’s University of Galway withdrew from a European Commission-funded hydrogen research project it coordinated, after protests over the participation of Technion – Israel Institute of Technology…
The sale of a disputed Vincent van Gogh painting will move forward today, after Sotheby’s reached an agreement with the heirs of the German Jewish collector who owned the work prior to the Holocaust; the piece, “Châtaigniers en Fleurs,” is estimated to fetch approximately $180 million at auction…
British comedian David Baddiel has become a German citizen and now holds dual nationality, more than 80 years after his Jewish mother and grandparents fled Nazi Germany…
Photo of the Day
Nabil Baraka, the husband of Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, visits the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., on Sunday night, where Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson is buried; Baraka was joined by Rabbi Yossi Garelik, a Crown Heights rabbi who is close friends with Baraka, and Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, the rabbi of the Ashkenazi Jewish community of Istanbul and chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States.
Birthdays
Elisha Banai, Israeli singer-songwriter and music producer, turns 38
Haim Harari, theoretical physicist, at age 27 he became a professor and then later president of the Weizmann Institute, he is the founder of the Davidson Institute of Science Education at Weizmann, turns 86
Steve Goldman, former president of East Bay Federation (which combined into the San Francisco Federation in 2019)
Paul Jeser, national director of major gifts for the American Committee for the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem until the end of 2023
Eric Roiter, lecturer at Boston University School of Law, he was formerly SVP and general counsel of Fidelity Management & Research Company, turns 78
Lynda Wolfe, Atlanta resident
David “Dudu” Fisher, Israeli cantor and actor, known for his Broadway performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, turns 75
Shoshana Zuboff, professor emerita at Harvard Business School, turns 75
Walter Ian Lipkin, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, turns 74
Lana J. Marks, former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, she is a luxury handbag designer, turns 73
Barry Louis Polisar, singer-songwriter, he is also the author of a popular Passover Haggadah, turns 72
Marc Zumoff, long-time former play-by-play sportscaster for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, turns 71
Laura Miller, mayor of Dallas from 2002 until 2007, turns 68
Robert Bruce Lapidus, SVP and general counsel of HSP Group and ARF Financial
Yaakov Margi, Moroccan-born, member of the Knesset since 2003 for the Shas party, he currently serves as the Minister of Welfare and Social Affairs, turns 66
Shira Dicker, NYC-based writer, activist and performer
Sheryl Stolberg, Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington-based correspondent for The New York Times covering health policy, turns 65
Laurie Luskin, retired Baltimore attorney who devotes her time to philanthropic and pro-Israel activities
Rabbi Tsafreer “Tsafi” Lev, rabbi of Burbank Temple Emanu El in California and national coordinator of Rabbis Without Borders, turns 55
Raphael Rutman, Chabad rabbi in Kyiv and executive chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, turns 54
Audra Berg, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County
Michal Shir, member of the Knesset for the Yesh Atid party, turns 47
Talia Fadis, real estate agent at Coldwell Banker and a consultant for Bridals by Lori
Rivka Greenfield, director general at the TALI Center for Pluralistic Jewish Education