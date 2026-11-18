UJA-Federation of New York and the American Jewish Committee are among the Jewish groups opposing the CURB Act, a bill New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is backing to bar specialized crowd-control police units from protests, which insiders call a ploy to pressure Council Speaker Julie Menin, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports…

The Forward reports that the late Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the Orthodox Union’s executive vice president, left an unfinished draft of guidelines for including LGBTQ+ Jews, which the OU disclosed only this fall, and advocates are split on what difference it would have made…

The University of Michigan’s faculty senate voted 1,042-747 to donate to the legal defense fund of the “Michigan 8,” anti-Israel activists facing federal charges over a campaign of threats and vandalism that targeted the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit…

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. will stop funding the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator after years of support, amid ongoing protests…

The Chronicle of Philanthropy details how a cyberattack that knocked the fundraising platform DonorPerfect offline for days left more than 11,000 nonprofit clients scrambling to save year-end appeals without access to donor data or giving forms…

Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard will appear at the Nov. 22 dinner President Donald Trump is hosting at his golf club outside Washington for his biggest $TRUMP token investors, Jewish Insider’s AJ Rodriguez reports…

Elbit CEO Bezhalel Machlis said the end of U.S. military aid to Israel will open new markets for the defense manufacturer…

Nearly 135 U.K. nonprofit leaders gathered at JW3 in London for a Jewish Leadership Council and Jewish Volunteering Network conference that urged Jewish charities to recruit and train a new generation of board members…

Ireland’s University of Galway withdrew from a European Commission-funded hydrogen research project it coordinated, after protests over the participation of Technion – Israel Institute of Technology…

The sale of a disputed Vincent van Gogh painting will move forward today, after Sotheby’s reached an agreement with the heirs of the German Jewish collector who owned the work prior to the Holocaust; the piece, “Châtaigniers en Fleurs,” is estimated to fetch approximately $180 million at auction…

British comedian David Baddiel has become a German citizen and now holds dual nationality, more than 80 years after his Jewish mother and grandparents fled Nazi Germany…