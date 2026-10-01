Your Daily Phil: Grinspoon throws a $50M lifeline to struggling camps

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at the Harold Grinspoon Foundation‘s decision to end its Forward Together camp matching initiative a year early and roll out a $50 million successor, and also report on new data showing the Nonprofit Security Grant Program funded less than a quarter of 2026 applications. We feature an opinion piece by Amal Nafaa about her recent visit to Chicago’s Jewish community with a delegation of other Druze Israeli young adults and an abridged version of Elisha Wiesel’s remarks from an event last night at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum on what would have been his father Elie Wiesel’s 98th birthday. Also in this issue: Ilissa Berz, Cyera Yotam Segev and Naama Lazimi, and Yaniv Hayoun.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The United Arab Emirates has opened an investigation into yesterday’s attack on a FlyDubai flight from the UAE to Israel in which an Indian pilot was stabbed by his co-pilot, prompting the plane to plummet 17,000 feet before Israeli passengers on the flight, assisted by two off-duty pilots, regained control of the aircraft and safely landed it in Saudi Arabia.

What You Should Know

With Jewish camps struggling to break even amid rising costs, even as enrollment surges, The Harold Grinspoon Foundation is doubling down on its support for summer camps, prematurely ending its $25 million grant matching initiative and launching a new $50 million program. The funds are meant to help camps improve aging campgrounds, build endowments and bolster financial aid, the foundation announced this week, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

HGF’s previous matching initiative, Forward Together, began in 2023 and was due to run through next year. That initiative was also intended to invest $25 million in more than 100 nonprofit Jewish overnight camps affiliated with JCamp 180. Instead, Forward Together will sunset a year early, with the beefed-up grants offered beginning this January instead.

“In 50 to 100 years. I want to look back on this moment… and say that was a really smart moment,” Sarah Eisinger, director of JCamp 180, told eJP. “In spite of all of these increasing needs, in spite of COVID, in spite of Oct. 7, people had the wherewithal to develop endowments so that we could secure Jewish camp for generations to come.”

Read the full report here.